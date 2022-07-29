Gilbert Planning OKs 75KSF Self-Storage Facility

azbex.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Neighborhood Pizzeria Closes After Nearly 20 YearsGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Local Restaurant Suddenly Closes, Gone After 12 Years.Greyson FPhoenix, AZ
Tempe-Based Opendoor Labs Faces FTC Fine for Deceiving Home SellersMark Hake
Scottsdale Active 20/30 Club Announces Rebranding to The SaguarosElaina VerhoffScottsdale, AZ
New Smoked Chicken Sandwich Restaurant ComingGreyson F
Gilbert P&Z to Consider 1,200+ Multifamily Units
Residents and stakeholders planning to attend this week’s Gilbert Planning and Zoning Commission meeting should clear their schedules and plan for a long night. Among other items in a packed agenda, the Commission will discuss five planned multifamily developments totaling more than 1,200 potential new units. Morrison Ranch II.
IndiCap Announces 1.5MSF+ Glendale Industrial Project
Boutique commercial real estate company IndiCap announced it will develop Virgin Industrial Park in partnership with Invesco. At build-out, the two-phase, 110-acre Class A development will total more than 1.5MSF in five buildings. It will also bring IndiCap’s local industrial development pipeline to more than 14.4MSF and 880 acres.
santanvalley.com
State Route 24 nears completion
ADOT's $77 million project to build SR 24 as a four-lane divided roadway between Ellsworth Road in Mesa and Ironwood Drive in Pinal County is nearing completion. Work started in November 2020 and, weather permitting, the entire five-mile-long project is scheduled to open by mid-August. Lane striping was completed last...
Industry Professionals 08-02-22
1. Big-D Companies has launched its second Arizona office in Tempe. The new industrial office will focus heavily on building for the mining industry. Heading Big-D Industrial are Sr. VP/Managing Director Bryan Allinson and Preconstruction Director Kyle Sargent. 2. Residential and commercial construction firm Hight Construction LLC has recently expanded...
azbigmedia.com
Hatcher Industrial Park breaks ground along Loop 303
Ryan Companies, US Inc., a national commercial real estate solutions provider, and Westcore announce the groundbreaking of Hatcher Industrial Park. Comprised of two buildings totaling more than 906,000 square feet, the industrial park will provide Class-A industrial opportunities for users seeking space for their manufacturing, logistics and supply chain needs in the West Valley.
KOLD-TV
Ditch the Grass: City of Scottsdale offers homeowner incentives for desert-friendly yards
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Ditch the grass. The City of Scottsdale is pushing residents to do it as Arizona faces historic drought conditions. City officials are pushing homeowners to get rid of the grass to lower their water footprint and turn their outdoor spaces into something more desert-friendly. Of course, you don’t have to get rid of all your grass, especially if you have it for your kids or pets. Instead, the city says just get rid of as much as possible. Scottsdale’s rebate program gives residents $2 in credit on their water bill for every square foot of grass removed. It caps at $5,000.
$60M Chemical Plant Announced in Casa Grande
Solvay has announced its plans to invest in a new facility to produce electronic grade hydrogen peroxide – also known as eH2O2 – in Casa Grande to supply the growing U.S. semiconductor manufacturing market. The facility will convert hydrogen peroxide into an ultra-high purity grade to clean silicon wafers that are needed to manufacture semiconductors, essential components of electronic devices.
scottsdale.org
City’s water plan may be down the drain, mayor fears
New action threatened by the federal government to maintain a critical minimum level in Lake Powell and Lake Mead has blown up Scottsdale’s water conservation plans, Mayor David Ortega believes. The steady and measured progression in conservation measures spelled out in the city’s Drought Management Plan has been superseded...
Arizona's cities may see 'huge' water cutbacks soon. Here's what that means for Valley residents
PHOENIX — This month will be a moment of truth for Arizona cities. The Federal Bureau of Reclamation is scheduled to release its “24-month study” that announces how much water Lake Powell and Lake Mead will release in 2023. Meanwhile, seven western states must also present a...
Two Movie Studios Planned in Metro Phoenix
Following decades of lobbying from performing arts groups around the state, the Arizona Legislature passed a new tax credit measure earlier this year to incentivize television and movie production. Starting next year, studios can qualify for credits of up to $75M, which increase to $100M in 2024 and $125M in 2025, according to KTAR.
Repeated monsoon flooding at Phoenix apartment complex leaves residents frustrated
PHOENIX — A heavy downpour at an apartment complex near Central Avenue and Bell Road wreaked havoc and left a mess for residents to clean up. And it’s not the first time for some of them. Christina thought her family got lucky. Her move-out date was the day...
peoriatimes.com
Housing supply balancing back to pre-pandemic numbers
In June 2022, 343 MLS listing sales closed in Glendale and 301 in Peoria. Not counting properties already under contract or pending close of escrow, there are 664 active and available listings in MLS in Glendale and 585 active listings in Peoria. In total, there are 13,157 active listings in Maricopa County, and we have almost two months’ worth of housing sales inventory for the first time since June 2019.
azmarijuana.com
New Arizona Marijuana Dispensary Opens on August 2
One of the leading cannabis companies in the United States, Trulieve, announced the opening of its first Trulieve-branded dispensary in Arizona. Located at 1007 N. 7th St in Phoenix, the doors open at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, August 2, with ongoing hours of 8 a.m. – 10 p.m., seven days a week. This is the first marijuana dispensary in the Roosevelt Row neighborhood in downtown Phoenix.
luxury-houses.net
One of A kind Home in Paradise Valley with Seamless Integration of The Indoors to The Outside Asking for $6,500,000
The Home in Paradise Valley, a one of a kind Tennen Studios built and designed home located in Equestrian Trails with seamless integration of the indoors to the outside achieved by thoughtful design and organic materials is now available for sale. This home located at 8502 N 59th Pl, Paradise Valley, Arizona offers 4 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms with over 4,800 square feet of living spaces. Call Paul Perry (Phone: 602-319-1110) at Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Paradise Valley.
kyma.com
Phoenix storm collapses metal roof at gas station onto a car
PHOENIX (AP) — Zane Ferrin had a plan. As a storm was hitting the Phoenix area Saturday, the Peoria resident pulled into a gas station to get some fuel and a quick respite from the torrential rain. ““It was coming down really hard. I was almost out of gas,”...
SignalsAZ
Parry’s Pizzeria & Taphouse Opens Arizona Location
Parry’s Pizzeria & Taphouse opened its first Arizona location in Avondale this week, and Avondale officials were there to welcome them to the City, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on July 25. Located at 10485 W. McDowell Road in the Park 10 development, the Colorado-based chain serves New York style...
Phoenix New Times
These 7 Metro Phoenix Restaurants Permanently Closed in July
Summertime is tough for businesses in metro Phoenix. Snowbirds go home, students leave, and locals seek cooler climes, leaving restaurants searching for customers to serve. Recently, seven Valley restaurants have closed their doors. One Mexican joint made way for another restaurant from the same company. Two restaurants closed after being in business for more than three decades.
arcadianews.com
Out of the area, but worth the drive: August 2022
FRIDAY 8/5 – MONDAY 8/8. 12 p.m. at Playa Ponderosa, 4535 Forest Service Road, Flagstaff. Dubbed as America’s Longest Running Forest Festival, Pitch-A-Tent is three days of music, art, dance, yoga, nature, comedy, lasers and friends. Attendees will experience various musical artists, workshops and live performances while escaping the Phoenix heat. This is a 21+ event. One-day and multiple-day tickets are available, starting from $45 to $150.
AZFamily
Tempe woman experiences “creepy” short-term housing rental
TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A Tempe woman needing some temporary housing used a popular website to look for homes to rent. That’s when she came across a house she thought was just right. But when she arrived, she says the home was nothing like the photos she viewed online and claims it was downright creepy.
azbigmedia.com
Scottsdale 20/30 Club is now The Saguaros
The Valley has a new philanthropic organization with some familiar faces. The organization formerly known as the Scottsdale 20/30 Club has established itself as an independent nonprofit called The Saguaros, effective July 1, 2022. The new nonprofit has the same mission of supporting Arizona children’s charities and is composed of philanthropic leaders between the ages of 20 and 39. Earlier this year, the Scottsdale 20/30 Club announced over $1 million in grant funding to 48 Arizona children’s charities. In conjunction with the announcement of the new organization, The Saguaros have also announced a $500,000 grant to Phoenix Children’s Hospital Foundation, payable over two years.
