ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Law Student Discovers Catholic Learning Institution Enforces A Religious Code Of Conduct

By Chris Williams
abovethelaw.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
abovethelaw.com

Comments / 42

David Barz
3d ago

If you want to go to a Catholic School, you play by their rules. Students have no right to object.

Reply(5)
27
Robert Lee Fidone
3d ago

yeah and if you don't like it don't let the door hit you in the arch on the way out

Reply
16
NoLongerAsleep
2d ago

They do the same at Southern Baptist and Religious colleges. Some teaching professionals still believe that since we’re collecting mommy and daddy’s money, maybe we should listen to them and teach why is expected of us, rather than our personal views and agendas. Good for them!

Reply
3
Related
Upworthy

Fourth grade teacher gives eye-opening response to claim that teachers only work '8-9 months' per year

A fourth grade teacher in Cleveland, Ohio, went viral on social media a few months ago when he spilled the tea on just how little teachers are paid in the United States. Kyle Cohen, known as Mr. Cohen to his students, has reportedly been teaching for four years and recently completed his master's degree in educational leadership. In a video that gained more than 1.1 million views on TikTok, the 26-year-old educator revealed how much he got paid during his first year of teaching. "In my first year of teaching, I taught at a charter school here in Cleveland, Ohio, and I made $31,000 as a fourth-grade teacher with a class of 16 students with a wide range of special needs—and I had my college degree and experience," Cohen says in the clip.
CLEVELAND, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Catholic School#Law Student#Law School#Catholic Church#Lawyers#Biglaw#Tinder#The Kool Aid
Washington Examiner

Teachers unions say Biden plan to recruit 250,000 tutors supports public schools

A Biden administration plan to recruit 250,000 tutors was unveiled with the blessing of the nation's two largest teachers unions , which believe the effort will drive a "groundswell of support" for public schools. The administration announced the "National Partnership for Student Success" earlier this week, claiming it was a...
EDUCATION
Indy100

Republican candidate claims that there aren't any pronouns in the Bible - is instantly proven wrong

A Republican congressional candidate for Florida has been instantly proven wrong after claiming that there aren’t any pronouns in the bible or the US constitution. Lavern Spicer posted after the Vice President, Kamala Harris, listed her pronouns at the start of a meeting attended by blind people while discussing the impact of Roe V Wade on disabled community.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
NewsBreak
Facebook
BBC

Campus racism: Suspended students 'disillusioned' over photo row

When students Jemima Sofini and Elizabeth Adelanwa reported a racist photo being shared around campus, they expected swift action to be taken. But three months later, feeling like nothing was being done, they shared the picture online in the hope of prompting a response. Two days later, they found themselves suspended and, they say, made to feel like perpetrators themselves.
EDUCATION
Mother Jones

At Least 25 States Are One Supreme Court Decision Away From Banning Same-Sex Marriage

Facts matter: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter. Support our nonprofit reporting. Subscribe to our print magazine. In his decision to help gut Roe v. Wade, Justice Clarence Thomas wrote that the Supreme Court “should reconsider all of this Court’s substantive due process precedents, including Griswold, Lawrence, and Obergefell”—cases that enshrined Americans’ right to contraception, to intimate same-sex relationships, and to marriage equality. In the past week, Democrats have raced to codify same-sex marriage, culminating in Tuesday’s passage of the Respect for Marriage Act in the House.
VIRGINIA STATE
The Independent

Student claims Florida college blocked her application because she’s gay

A Christian college in southern Florida has been criticised by social media users after an applicant said she was rejected because of her sexuality.Posting to TikTok on Friday, user @giannapalmo said in a text caption to a video, “when ur floridian college decides to not take u anymore bc ur gay”.She followed-up by identifying the institution as Palm Beach Atlantic University (PBA), a private Christian college, who denied the claims and allegedly blocked her on Instagram.Gianna said in a TikTok that she was contacted by the college two weeks ago about needing to have a “meeting with me regarding my...
COLLEGES
Maya Devi

He vaccinated over 30 students with the same syringe, and then asked, "How is it my fault?"

An alarming case of the negligence of Covid-19 vaccination and 'one needle, one syringe, one time’ protocol occurred in Sagar, a city in Madhya Pradesh, an Indian state. Jitendra Rai, the vaccinator, vaccinated at least thirty students using a single syringe in a prestigious school. He claims he did so because the authorities provided him with only one syringe. He also added that the ‘head of department’ said he should vaccinate all children with it.
HipHopWired

GOP Sen. Josh Hawley Gets Owned By Berkeley Professor Khiara Bridges For Transphobic Questioning

Berkeley law professor Khiara Bridges owned fist-pumping, insurrectionist supporting Senator Josh Hawley (R-MO) during a hearing Tuesday (Juy 12) about the overturning of the Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v Wade.  During the hearing, which veered off into conversations about trans persons and their ability for pregnancy, Bridges gave back Hawley everything he asked […]
The Independent

Child prodigy is accepted to medical school programme one year after graduating high school

A thirteen-year-old child prodigy has been accepted into medical school just a year after graduating high school. Alena Analeigh became the youngest African American to be admitted into med school after she received an early acceptance letter from the University of Alabama's Heersink School of Medicine in May. Although she won’t beging classes until Fall 2024, Alena has plenty of things on her plate at the moment. She is currently enrolled in double undergraduate biological science programs at Arizona State University and Oakwood University.The teenager’s accomplishments don’t stop there. Right after graduating college last year, Alena became Nasa’s youngest...
EDUCATION

Comments / 0

Community Policy