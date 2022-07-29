Mesa OKs Contentious Townhome Project

azbex.com
Gilbert P&Z to Consider 1,200+ Multifamily Units
Residents and stakeholders planning to attend this week’s Gilbert Planning and Zoning Commission meeting should clear their schedules and plan for a long night. Among other items in a packed agenda, the Commission will discuss five planned multifamily developments totaling more than 1,200 potential new units. Morrison Ranch II.
State Route 24 nears completion
ADOT's $77 million project to build SR 24 as a four-lane divided roadway between Ellsworth Road in Mesa and Ironwood Drive in Pinal County is nearing completion. Work started in November 2020 and, weather permitting, the entire five-mile-long project is scheduled to open by mid-August. Lane striping was completed last...
Get your dancing shoes, QC ban could be lifted
Queen Creek might not need Kevin Bacon to remove its dancing ban, after all. On July 27, the Planning & Zoning Commission approved an amendment for entertainment activities associated with restaurants or bars. The amendment would allow for entertainment activities including live or piped music, DJs, dancing, karaoke, or similar...
City’s water plan may be down the drain, mayor fears
New action threatened by the federal government to maintain a critical minimum level in Lake Powell and Lake Mead has blown up Scottsdale’s water conservation plans, Mayor David Ortega believes. The steady and measured progression in conservation measures spelled out in the city’s Drought Management Plan has been superseded...
Mesa school board discusses its big windfall
Increasing teacher salaries and improving job satisfaction top the list of must-dos for the Mesa Public Schools Governing Board now that it has an extra $32.6 million in unexpected state aid for the upcoming academic year. The board started the public process of doing that at its July 26 meeting.
623 W Guadalupe Rd #254
ADORABLE CONDO FOR RENT! - This 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo is remodeled and ready to go! Featuring cherry cabinets and newer carpet and tile! Fridge and full-sized washer and dryer included! There's even a community pool! Hurry to this one! **SORRY, NO CATS**. No Cats Allowed. Location. 623 W...
Ditch the Grass: City of Scottsdale offers homeowner incentives for desert-friendly yards
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Ditch the grass. The City of Scottsdale is pushing residents to do it as Arizona faces historic drought conditions. City officials are pushing homeowners to get rid of the grass to lower their water footprint and turn their outdoor spaces into something more desert-friendly. Of course, you don’t have to get rid of all your grass, especially if you have it for your kids or pets. Instead, the city says just get rid of as much as possible. Scottsdale’s rebate program gives residents $2 in credit on their water bill for every square foot of grass removed. It caps at $5,000.
Arizona's cities may see 'huge' water cutbacks soon. Here's what that means for Valley residents
PHOENIX — This month will be a moment of truth for Arizona cities. The Federal Bureau of Reclamation is scheduled to release its “24-month study” that announces how much water Lake Powell and Lake Mead will release in 2023. Meanwhile, seven western states must also present a...
Arizona’s Arpaio tries to become suburban mayor after losses
PHOENIX (AP) — Joe Arpaio, the 90-year-old former Phoenix metro sheriff who was ousted by voters frustrated with his headline-grabbing tactics and legal troubles, is attempting another political comeback as he runs for mayor of the affluent suburb where he has lived more than two decades. The stakes for...
$3.1 Million Investment by Maricopa County to Bring Affordable Housing to Phoenix Neighborhood
The Maricopa County Board of Supervisors approved $3.1 million in funding for the construction of two affordable housing projects on Broadway Road between 7th and Central Avenues in Phoenix. The funding comes from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) and is part of a larger strategy Maricopa County leaders have been deploying to contribute a wide range of housing solutions in response to the Valley’s housing shortage.
Repeated monsoon flooding at Phoenix apartment complex leaves residents frustrated
PHOENIX — A heavy downpour at an apartment complex near Central Avenue and Bell Road wreaked havoc and left a mess for residents to clean up. And it’s not the first time for some of them. Christina thought her family got lucky. Her move-out date was the day...
Hatcher Industrial Park breaks ground along Loop 303
Ryan Companies, US Inc., a national commercial real estate solutions provider, and Westcore announce the groundbreaking of Hatcher Industrial Park. Comprised of two buildings totaling more than 906,000 square feet, the industrial park will provide Class-A industrial opportunities for users seeking space for their manufacturing, logistics and supply chain needs in the West Valley.
New Arizona Marijuana Dispensary Opens on August 2
One of the leading cannabis companies in the United States, Trulieve, announced the opening of its first Trulieve-branded dispensary in Arizona. Located at 1007 N. 7th St in Phoenix, the doors open at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, August 2, with ongoing hours of 8 a.m. – 10 p.m., seven days a week. This is the first marijuana dispensary in the Roosevelt Row neighborhood in downtown Phoenix.
Housing supply balancing back to pre-pandemic numbers
In June 2022, 343 MLS listing sales closed in Glendale and 301 in Peoria. Not counting properties already under contract or pending close of escrow, there are 664 active and available listings in MLS in Glendale and 585 active listings in Peoria. In total, there are 13,157 active listings in Maricopa County, and we have almost two months’ worth of housing sales inventory for the first time since June 2019.
Valley neighbors cleaning up after storm rips up horse stables
In Cave Creek, neighbors saw their steel horse stables ripped from the ground and tossed hundreds of yards away. Block walls were crushed. Roofing destroyed.
Phoenix Named All-America City 2022
The National Civic League and the Campaign for Grade-Level Reading named the City of Phoenix as winner of the 2022 All-America City Award (AAC). This year’s theme was, “Housing as a Platform to Promote Early School Success and Equitable Learning Recovery.”. The City’s commitment to improving digital equity...
$60M Chemical Plant Announced in Casa Grande
Solvay has announced its plans to invest in a new facility to produce electronic grade hydrogen peroxide – also known as eH2O2 – in Casa Grande to supply the growing U.S. semiconductor manufacturing market. The facility will convert hydrogen peroxide into an ultra-high purity grade to clean silicon wafers that are needed to manufacture semiconductors, essential components of electronic devices.
Scottsdale 20/30 Club is now The Saguaros
The Valley has a new philanthropic organization with some familiar faces. The organization formerly known as the Scottsdale 20/30 Club has established itself as an independent nonprofit called The Saguaros, effective July 1, 2022. The new nonprofit has the same mission of supporting Arizona children’s charities and is composed of philanthropic leaders between the ages of 20 and 39. Earlier this year, the Scottsdale 20/30 Club announced over $1 million in grant funding to 48 Arizona children’s charities. In conjunction with the announcement of the new organization, The Saguaros have also announced a $500,000 grant to Phoenix Children’s Hospital Foundation, payable over two years.
'I'm extremely lucky': Monsoon storms in North Phoenix drop gas station awning onto driver seeking shelter
PHOENIX — North Phoenix was hit hard by Saturday night's thunderstorms. Floodwater quickly rose in spots, trapping drivers and causing significant damage. In North Phoenix Saturday night streets, parking lots, and other roads turned into rivers. >> Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to...
These 7 Metro Phoenix Restaurants Permanently Closed in July
Summertime is tough for businesses in metro Phoenix. Snowbirds go home, students leave, and locals seek cooler climes, leaving restaurants searching for customers to serve. Recently, seven Valley restaurants have closed their doors. One Mexican joint made way for another restaurant from the same company. Two restaurants closed after being in business for more than three decades.
