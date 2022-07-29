Sioux County School Board awards bid for new grade school

southeast.newschannelnebraska.com
News Channel Nebraska
Chadron State business students compete at National Leadership Conference
CHADRON -- Chadron State College students competed in June in the National Leadership Conference of Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA-Collegiate), formerly Phi Beta Lambda, in Chicago. They are Markus Ramsey of Minden, Neb., Drew Kurtenbach of Rapid City, S.D., Phillip Soto of Scottsbluff, Neb., Andrew Avila of Henry, Neb.,...
KSNB Local4
Homes destroyed, fire continues in Scotts Bluff County’s Carter Canyon Fire
SCOTTS BLUFF COUNTY, Neb. (KNOP) - Three homes are destroyed after flames ripped through drought-stricken areas in Scotts Bluff County over the weekend. The battle to fight the fire continues with 30 percent containment just 24-hours after the fires started. Lightning ignited flames were first reported at 6:30 pm Mountain...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KSNB Local4
Firefighters respond to blaze at Western Sugar Factory in Scottsbluff
SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (NCN)- As firefighters battled a large blaze at Carter Canyon south of Gering Saturday night, a fire broke out at the Western Sugar Factory in Scottsbluff. Crews from Scotts Bluff Rural, Scottsbluff and Gering Fire Departments responded to the scene at approximately 9:50 p.m. Saturday. Scotts Bluff Rural...
News Channel Nebraska
Gering man drowns at Lake Minatare
A 42-year-old Gering man drowned in a swimming accident July 29 at Lake Minatare State Recreation Area near Minatare. At about 2:30 p.m., the man jumped from his boat to swim and as his boat drifted away, he went under. The passengers on his boat attempted to rescue him and nearby boaters assisted, performing CPR on the man as they returned to shore.
News Channel Nebraska
Western Nebraska wildfire prompts evacuations, burns homes
GERING, Neb. (AP) — A wildfire that has forced evacuations and destroyed some homes in the Nebraska Panhandle grew to about 25000 square miles (64749.77 square kilometers) Monday, but firefighters were managing to limit the spread of the fire. The blaze south of Gering, dubbed the Carter Canyon Fire,...
Alliance Police Department: The media report
P202200611 10:35 DISTURBANCE : Officers responded to the 100 block of Missouri Ave. reference a disturbance. Case forwarded to Box Butte County Attorney. Closed - Resolved. P202200611 10:35 DISTURBANCE : Officers responded to the 100 block of Missouri Ave. reference a disturbance. Case forwarded to Box Butte County Attorney. Closed - Charges Recommended.
News Channel Nebraska
Man wanted on Indiana warrant arrest by Chadron Police
CHADRON, Neb. -- A man who's wanted on an Indiana warrant was arrested by Chadron Police Thursday after an incident at a local motel. Chadron police said officers were called to a motel Thursday about a disturbance and were told a man, later identified as 28-year-old Alderius Flowers, had gotten into an argument with the owner and reportedly threatened to shoot them.
iheart.com
Western Nebraska wildfire still burning, but now 30% contained
(Gering, NE) -- A wildfire in Western Nebraska continues to burn, but fire crews have been able to start containing the blaze. At least three homes have been destroyed, and a handful of others damaged, in the Scotts Bluff County wildfire. It is believed that lightning Saturday night sparked the fire, which then grew quickly due to high winds. Fire investigators say crews were originally battling two separate fires, which merged to make one large fire in the Cedar Canyon Wildlife Management Area and Carter Canyon Public Land area southwest of Gering. As of Sunday night, the fire had grown to 13,051 acres with 30% containment.
Panhandle police activity, July 22 - July 27
*All individuals included in this post are innocent of crimes until proven guilty in a court of law. The Panhandle Post assumes no legal liability or responsibility for the accuracy, or completeness, of this information. Any person who believes information provided is not accurate may submit a complaint via the “Contact Us” tab on the homepage.
News Channel Nebraska
Felony drug charges against multiple people in Scottsbluff
SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (KNEP) - Scottsbluff police contacted a vehicle that was reported going into a ditch and shooting a gun off. When police arrived on scene and approached the vehicle they came in contact with 24-year-old Anselmo Fuentes, two 18-year-olds Tyler Lamar and Abelardo Espinoza, and a 17-year-old juvenile male.
