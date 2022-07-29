www.redrocknews.com
Payne seeks SOCSD seat
As election season sweeps through the city, the school board will also see changes in its leadership. “As a result of my husband retiring from public safety sooner than we had originally planned and no longer residing within the district, I’m forced to step down from the Sedona-Oak Creek Unified School District Board,” Maria Husted said. Her husband is Sedona Police Chief Charles Husted, who is retiring this fall.
Manzanita donates supplies
Back-to-school usually means a long supply list sent out to each family, but not for West Sedona School students. Thanks to the Manzanita Outreach nonprofit, students will not need to purchase that long list this school year. “We’re able to purchase those items with bulk discounts and nonprofit discounts, not...
