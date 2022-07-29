As election season sweeps through the city, the school board will also see changes in its leadership. “As a result of my husband retiring from public safety sooner than we had originally planned and no longer residing within the district, I’m forced to step down from the Sedona-Oak Creek Unified School District Board,” Maria Husted said. Her husband is Sedona Police Chief Charles Husted, who is retiring this fall.

SEDONA, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO