4th of July Celebration to be Held in Platteville Tonight

Major League Baseball is preparing for its trip to Dubuque County for the second time, and local businesses and officials in Dyersville are using what they learned during last year’s event at the Field of Dreams as they finalize plans for the big day. This year’s MLB game will take place on Thursday, August 11th featuring the Chicago Cubs and the Cincinnati Reds at the stadium adjacent to the Field of Dreams movie site. The stadium also will host a minor league game between the Quad City River Bandits and Cedar Rapids Kernels two days earlier. Officials have planned a full week of Beyond the Game activities in connection with the game and currently are finalizing details for those events.

DUBUQUE COUNTY, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO