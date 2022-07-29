4th of July Celebration to be Held in Platteville Tonight

www.x1071.com
World Famous Budweiser Clydesdales Coming to the Tri-States
They've been here before but it's always worth taking a look. The World Famous Budweiser Clydesdales will be returning to the Dubuque area in August. These magnificent animals are in town for the upcoming Major League Baseball game at the Field of Dream in Dyersville on August 11th. That's when the Chicago Cubs will take on the Cincinnati Reds. Tickets for the game itself are extremely hard to get (not to mention pricey)
AtwoodFest returns to Madison for a full weekend after two years away, celebrates 40 years
MADISON, WIS. — The popular music festival on Madison’s east side Atwoodfest returned for a two-day festival after missing the last two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Michael Bickerman said the time apart made it all the more exciting this year. “This is basically the official party...
Disability Pride Festival aims to show what the disability community has to offer
MADISON, Wis. — After a two-year hiatus, the Disability Pride Festival returned to Madison on Saturday afternoon. The event, organized by Disability Pride Madison, is filled with entertainers, exhibits, adaptive sports, artists and craftspeople all aiming to support and celebrate disabled communities and promote disability justice in Madison. “Disability...
10 Reasons To Visit This Charming Wisconsin Town 2 Hours From Chicago
At first glance, Switzerland and Wisconsin seem worlds apart. But not so fast…. New Glarus was settled in 1845 by immigrants from Switzerland, and that influence is felt to this day, which is how it earned the nickname “America’s Little Switzerland.” Rumor has it that yodeling and alpine horns still sound through the streets, but when we visited, I didn’t hear any. Still, it’s a nice image to consider and somehow, completely believable.
Thursday marks absentee deadlines for August primary
MADISON, Wis. — Thursday marks the last day for voters to request an absentee ballot by mail and is one of a series of upcoming deadlines voters face before the polls close Aug. 9. All requests must be into the clerk’s office by 5 p.m. Aug. 4, which in...
Dyersville and Dubuque County Get Ready For MLB Game
Major League Baseball is preparing for its trip to Dubuque County for the second time, and local businesses and officials in Dyersville are using what they learned during last year’s event at the Field of Dreams as they finalize plans for the big day. This year’s MLB game will take place on Thursday, August 11th featuring the Chicago Cubs and the Cincinnati Reds at the stadium adjacent to the Field of Dreams movie site. The stadium also will host a minor league game between the Quad City River Bandits and Cedar Rapids Kernels two days earlier. Officials have planned a full week of Beyond the Game activities in connection with the game and currently are finalizing details for those events.
‘Clear the Shelters’ campaign works to help pets find loving homes
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - After helping many pets find their furrever homes last year, Clear the Shelters month is bark and better than ever!. The month-long partnership between shelters across the country and NBC stations is helping to find homes for pets in need. Clear The Shelters is encouraging those...
In the 608: How you can make going back to school easier for local families
MADISON, Wis. – We are proud to be partnering once again this year with the Boys and Girls Club of Dane County to help more students prepare for the upcoming school year. Last year, we filled an entire boat, and then some, ultimately raising more than $20,000 and school supplies to help hundreds of area kids.
Oregon-based art collective launches mental health journal
OREGON, Wis. – Generic graphics and stock photos are the images most often linked with mental health but an Oregon-based art collective is hoping to help change that by launching a new literary and art journal. The Shallot, which will feature the works of at least 20 artists from...
Ghost Gun Used In Maquoketa Caves State Park Murders
A published report says the suspected gunman in last month’s triple-murder at Maquoketa Caves State Park used a “ghost gun.” The report quotes the parents of Anthony Sherwin as saying the 23-year-old suspect from La Vista, Nebraska ordered parts for the untraceable weapon online and built it himself at home. Authorities say he used that gun to kill 42 year old Tyler Schmidt, 42 year old Sarah Schmidt, and their 6 year old daughter, Lula, all of Cedar Falls. The victims were in their tent at the park at the time. There is no known motive for the killings. Authorities say Sherwin later turned the weapon on himself and his body was found nearby.
More Freshmen Coming To UW-Platteville This Fall
After several years of declining enrollment, UW-Platteville officials expect to see considerably more freshmen this fall. Interim Chancellor Tammy Evetovich met with members of the Platteville Common Council to talk about enrollment, campus programming and other university updates. In a report, Evetovich said the university hopes to have around 1,275 new freshmen in the fall, an increase of 14.9% from last year. She said this was something to celebrate after years of declining enrollment and being being beset by the coronavirus pandemic. Nationwide, fewer people are enrolling in college than in decades past. Classes begin at UW-Platteville September 2nd.
A Dubuque Pet Food Facility Is Expanding Its Operation
Remember when pet owners were struggling to find pet food at their local grocery store? This has been happening for a variety of reasons. We have shortages of the packing materials, which is what the cat food brand Friskies dealt with earlier this year, or the typical supply and demand complications.
Former News 3 Now sports director shares heart attack experience in hope of helping others
MADISON, Wis. — In a career that spanned nearly 40 years, former News 3 Now Sports Director Jay Wilson had a front-row seat to some of Wisconsin’s biggest sports stories. He became known as the “Dean of Madison sports,” covering local high school sports and the Badger football team’s rise in prominence that led to the 1994 Rose Bowl.
Shelter in place canceled for residents near 1600 Washington Ave. in Sauk City
SAUK CITY, Wis. (WMTV) - Sauk County authorities are no longer asking residents to shelter in place near the 1600 block of Washington Avenue in Sauk City. The Sauk County Sheriff’s Office sent out an alert around 9:35 p.m. asking residents near this area not to leave their homes due to “police activity.”
Two Persons From Platteville Arrested in Darlington
Two people from Platteville were arrested by Darlington police last week. The Darlington Police Department reported that 19 year old Russell Brooks of Platteville was arrested Monday for possession of marijuana and operating while suspended following a traffic stop on Highway 23. Also, 18 year old Anthony McWilliams of Platteville was arrested Tuesday night just before midnight for possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia following a traffic stop on Gun Club Road.
Crews rescue man stuck inside concrete mixing truck drum
VIENNA, Wis. — Madison Fire Department, DeForest Fire and Sun Prairie EMS crews rescued a man Monday who was stuck inside the drum of a concrete mixing truck. Madison’s Heavy Urban Rescue Team was sent to the 5600 block of County Highway V outside DeForest at around 9:30 p.m. A man had been working on the truck when he fell into the drum. There was no cement in the drum at the time, but it was moving when he fell in.
Storms may spare Madison from the worst of the Wednesday’s heat
Scattered showers/storms early Monday morning - mainly before sunrise. Wednesday afternoon showers/storms may help offset the worst of the heat. High-pressure keeps the rest of the week calm and sunny. MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Low-pressure was located near the MN/ND/SD tri-state area. An attendant cold front extended South into Nebraska...
Waukesha-based Riverside Meats issues recall for Polish sausage
MADISON, Wis. — Riverside Meats issued a Class II recall for some of its Polish sausage products Monday. The Waukesha-based company is recalling its 10-lb boxes of smoked hot Polish sausage packaged on or before July 27, 2022. A state inspection found that the product was misbranded and produced without an approved formula, the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection said.
