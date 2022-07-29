ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Platteville, WI

4th of July Celebration to be Held in Platteville Tonight

By Mark Evenstad
x1071.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.x1071.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AM 1490 WDBQ

World Famous Budweiser Clydesdales Coming to the Tri-States

They've been here before but it's always worth taking a look. The World Famous Budweiser Clydesdales will be returning to the Dubuque area in August. These magnificent animals are in town for the upcoming Major League Baseball game at the Field of Dream in Dyersville on August 11th. That's when the Chicago Cubs will take on the Cincinnati Reds. Tickets for the game itself are extremely hard to get (not to mention pricey)
DYERSVILLE, IA
x1071.com

Disability Pride Festival aims to show what the disability community has to offer

MADISON, Wis. — After a two-year hiatus, the Disability Pride Festival returned to Madison on Saturday afternoon. The event, organized by Disability Pride Madison, is filled with entertainers, exhibits, adaptive sports, artists and craftspeople all aiming to support and celebrate disabled communities and promote disability justice in Madison. “Disability...
travelawaits.com

10 Reasons To Visit This Charming Wisconsin Town 2 Hours From Chicago

At first glance, Switzerland and Wisconsin seem worlds apart. But not so fast…. New Glarus was settled in 1845 by immigrants from Switzerland, and that influence is felt to this day, which is how it earned the nickname “America’s Little Switzerland.” Rumor has it that yodeling and alpine horns still sound through the streets, but when we visited, I didn’t hear any. Still, it’s a nice image to consider and somehow, completely believable.
NEW GLARUS, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Society
Platteville, WI
Government
City
Platteville, WI
Local
Wisconsin Government
Platteville, WI
Society
x1071.com

Thursday marks absentee deadlines for August primary

MADISON, Wis. — Thursday marks the last day for voters to request an absentee ballot by mail and is one of a series of upcoming deadlines voters face before the polls close Aug. 9. All requests must be into the clerk’s office by 5 p.m. Aug. 4, which in...
MADISON, WI
x1071.com

Dyersville and Dubuque County Get Ready For MLB Game

Major League Baseball is preparing for its trip to Dubuque County for the second time, and local businesses and officials in Dyersville are using what they learned during last year’s event at the Field of Dreams as they finalize plans for the big day. This year’s MLB game will take place on Thursday, August 11th featuring the Chicago Cubs and the Cincinnati Reds at the stadium adjacent to the Field of Dreams movie site. The stadium also will host a minor league game between the Quad City River Bandits and Cedar Rapids Kernels two days earlier. Officials have planned a full week of Beyond the Game activities in connection with the game and currently are finalizing details for those events.
DUBUQUE COUNTY, IA
nbc15.com

‘Clear the Shelters’ campaign works to help pets find loving homes

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - After helping many pets find their furrever homes last year, Clear the Shelters month is bark and better than ever!. The month-long partnership between shelters across the country and NBC stations is helping to find homes for pets in need. Clear The Shelters is encouraging those...
MADISON, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Localevent#Local Life#4th Of July#Festival#Family Connections
x1071.com

Oregon-based art collective launches mental health journal

OREGON, Wis. – Generic graphics and stock photos are the images most often linked with mental health but an Oregon-based art collective is hoping to help change that by launching a new literary and art journal. The Shallot, which will feature the works of at least 20 artists from...
OREGON, WI
x1071.com

Ghost Gun Used In Maquoketa Caves State Park Murders

A published report says the suspected gunman in last month’s triple-murder at Maquoketa Caves State Park used a “ghost gun.” The report quotes the parents of Anthony Sherwin as saying the 23-year-old suspect from La Vista, Nebraska ordered parts for the untraceable weapon online and built it himself at home. Authorities say he used that gun to kill 42 year old Tyler Schmidt, 42 year old Sarah Schmidt, and their 6 year old daughter, Lula, all of Cedar Falls. The victims were in their tent at the park at the time. There is no known motive for the killings. Authorities say Sherwin later turned the weapon on himself and his body was found nearby.
MAQUOKETA, IA
superhits1027.com

Report: Ghost gun used in state park slayings of Cedar Falls couple, girl

MAQUOKETA — A published report now says the suspected gunman in the murders of a Cedar Falls couple and their six-year-old daughter last month used a so-called ghost gun. The Des Moines Register quotes the parents of the 23-year-old from Nebraska as saying he ordered the parts for the untraceable weapon online and built it himself at home. The Register says the parents wrote in a letter to the paper that their son wanted the gun as protection for his family from a rising threat of violent crime.
CEDAR FALLS, IA
x1071.com

More Freshmen Coming To UW-Platteville This Fall

After several years of declining enrollment, UW-Platteville officials expect to see considerably more freshmen this fall. Interim Chancellor Tammy Evetovich met with members of the Platteville Common Council to talk about enrollment, campus programming and other university updates. In a report, Evetovich said the university hopes to have around 1,275 new freshmen in the fall, an increase of 14.9% from last year. She said this was something to celebrate after years of declining enrollment and being being beset by the coronavirus pandemic. Nationwide, fewer people are enrolling in college than in decades past. Classes begin at UW-Platteville September 2nd.
PLATTEVILLE, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
104.5 KDAT

A Dubuque Pet Food Facility Is Expanding Its Operation

Remember when pet owners were struggling to find pet food at their local grocery store? This has been happening for a variety of reasons. We have shortages of the packing materials, which is what the cat food brand Friskies dealt with earlier this year, or the typical supply and demand complications.
DUBUQUE, IA
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Former News 3 Now sports director shares heart attack experience in hope of helping others

MADISON, Wis. — In a career that spanned nearly 40 years, former News 3 Now Sports Director Jay Wilson had a front-row seat to some of Wisconsin’s biggest sports stories. He became known as the “Dean of Madison sports,” covering local high school sports and the Badger football team’s rise in prominence that led to the 1994 Rose Bowl.
MADISON, WI
x1071.com

Two Persons From Platteville Arrested in Darlington

Two people from Platteville were arrested by Darlington police last week. The Darlington Police Department reported that 19 year old Russell Brooks of Platteville was arrested Monday for possession of marijuana and operating while suspended following a traffic stop on Highway 23. Also, 18 year old Anthony McWilliams of Platteville was arrested Tuesday night just before midnight for possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia following a traffic stop on Gun Club Road.
DARLINGTON, WI
x1071.com

Crews rescue man stuck inside concrete mixing truck drum

VIENNA, Wis. — Madison Fire Department, DeForest Fire and Sun Prairie EMS crews rescued a man Monday who was stuck inside the drum of a concrete mixing truck. Madison’s Heavy Urban Rescue Team was sent to the 5600 block of County Highway V outside DeForest at around 9:30 p.m. A man had been working on the truck when he fell into the drum. There was no cement in the drum at the time, but it was moving when he fell in.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Storms may spare Madison from the worst of the Wednesday’s heat

Scattered showers/storms early Monday morning - mainly before sunrise. Wednesday afternoon showers/storms may help offset the worst of the heat. High-pressure keeps the rest of the week calm and sunny. MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Low-pressure was located near the MN/ND/SD tri-state area. An attendant cold front extended South into Nebraska...
MADISON, WI
x1071.com

Waukesha-based Riverside Meats issues recall for Polish sausage

MADISON, Wis. — Riverside Meats issued a Class II recall for some of its Polish sausage products Monday. The Waukesha-based company is recalling its 10-lb boxes of smoked hot Polish sausage packaged on or before July 27, 2022. A state inspection found that the product was misbranded and produced without an approved formula, the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection said.
MADISON, WI
98.1 KHAK

Unusual Gun Used in Maquoketa Caves State Park Shooting

Investigators are still slowly trying to piece together the details surrounding the shooting that left three members of a Cedar Falls family dead after being shot a the Maquoketa Caves State Park campground. The Des Moines Register reports that as of last Friday, little new information in the case was being released. Officials say they hope to have autopsy reports done by later this week. But one detail that has come to light is the gun used in the crime.
MAQUOKETA, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy