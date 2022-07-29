Domestic Violence Shelter Approved for Operation in Platteville

www.x1071.com
Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office to close portion of jail, move residents to other counties
MADISON, Wis. — The Dane County Sheriff’s Office will shut down a portion of its City-County Building jail due to safety and staffing concerns. Sheriff Kalvin Barrett announced the closure in a press release Tuesday. The county will close the east section of the seventh floor of the City-County Building, the oldest area of the jail. The approximately 65 men and women housed in the section will be moved to jails in Rock, Iowa and Oneida counties.
Two Persons From Platteville Arrested in Darlington
Two people from Platteville were arrested by Darlington police last week. The Darlington Police Department reported that 19 year old Russell Brooks of Platteville was arrested Monday for possession of marijuana and operating while suspended following a traffic stop on Highway 23. Also, 18 year old Anthony McWilliams of Platteville was arrested Tuesday night just before midnight for possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia following a traffic stop on Gun Club Road.
Madison Streets Division begins August Moving Days trash collection, encourages recycling
Madison, Wis. – One million pounds of garbage will be filling thousands of curbs in downtown Madison beginning this week and city leaders are encouraging residents to keep usable items out of the landfill. As August moving days roll in more than 20 thousand people will be either moving...
State Patrol to use aerial enforcement in Dane County Thursday
MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin State Patrol will have eyes in the skies this week, including in Dane County. State Patrol plans to use aerial enforcement in the county along I-39/90 on Thursday. Officials say it is easier to spot drivers who are speeding or driving recklessly from the air. If a pilot sees a traffic violation, they relay a message to troopers on the ground in order to make a traffic stop.
Dubuque Woman Arrested On Assault Charges
The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments report that 37 year old Niki Winter of Dubuque was arrested Sunday at her residence on a charge of domestic abuse assault with injury. According to reports, Winter assaulted 39 year old Dustin Winter of Dubuque at their residence.
Wisconsin State Patrol to use aerial surveillance in 5 counties this week
ST. CROIX COUNTY, Wis. -- In addition to keeping their eyes on the road, drivers in Wisconsin will have to watch the skies this week.Starting Tuesday, the Wisconsin State Patrol's Air Support Unit will fly overhead look for traffic violations in five counties.Tuesday, the patrol's pilots will monitor Interstate 94 in Waukesha County. The next day, Interstate 39 in Portage County will be the target. On Thursday, Highway 64 in St. Croix County and I-39/90 in Dane County will be surveilled. Highway 51 in Marathon County will have pilots overhead on Saturday."From the air it's much easier to spot drivers who are speeding or driving aggressively," the state patrol said. "When a pilot observes a violation, they communicate with ground-based units to initiate a traffic stop."
Man who sold heroin and fentanyl in Dubuque sentenced to prison
Dubuque, IA- A man who arranged heroin and fentanyl distribution in eastern Iowa that led to a near-fatal overdose will spend more than 33 years in federal prison. Radio Iowa reports that 40-year-old Derrick Trawick from Chicago was found guilty by a jury in January of aiding and abetting the distribution of heroin and fentanyl near a playground.
Man From Peosta Gets Arrested on Several Charges
Dubuque County authorities arrested 31 year old Torrance Rodgers of Peosta Sunday on warrants charging first-degree burglary, domestic assault, fifth-degree criminal mischief and four counts of violation of a no contact order. A report says Rodgers assaulted 25 year old Tara Rodgers of Dubuque in 2020.
Shelter in place canceled for residents near 1600 Washington Ave. in Sauk City
SAUK CITY, Wis. (WMTV) - Sauk County authorities are no longer asking residents to shelter in place near the 1600 block of Washington Avenue in Sauk City. The Sauk County Sheriff’s Office sent out an alert around 9:35 p.m. asking residents near this area not to leave their homes due to “police activity.”
Man arrested for 2021 Beloit murder
BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — Beloit Police announced the arrest of a man on Monday that they said shot and killed a man in early 2021. Daemon Hanna, 26, was arrested in Madison on Thursday. He is charged with First Degree Murder. Hanna is charged with killing 33-year-old Jordan Jefferson, who was gunned down in March […]
Agrace to offer multiple grief support options next month
MADISON, Wis. — Agrace will offer multiple ways to work through the grieving process for those who have lost someone. Next month, the health care organization will provide one-on-one support via phone or video chat to anyone grieving, even if the person who died was not in hospice care. Agrace will also offer multiple group opportunities.
Man admits to damaging business, now in custody
MADISON, Wis.– A man is in custody after admitting to causing damage to a Madison business Sunday night. According to the Madison Police Department, an officer was on a routine patrol when he noticed a man laying on the ground next to his wheelchair in front of Discount Tire on Verona Road.
Shelter in place order for portion of Sauk City due to police activity lifted
SAUK CITY, Wis. — Residents in part of Sauk City were briefly asked to shelter in place Friday night while police searched for a man in connection with a shooting in Dane County. Lt. David Griffin from the Sauk Prairie Police Department said officers saw a vehicle heading into Sauk City that matched the description of a vehicle that fled...
Body of missing fisherman found in Grant Co. lake
MUSCODA, Wis. (WMTV) - Search crews have recovered the body of a 69-year-old Fennimore man who went missing Sunday afternoon while fishing on a Grant Co. lake. Marlin Carl was reported missing shortly before 2:30 p.m. when he did not return at his usual time from fishing at Pafenrath Lake, according tot he Grant Co. Sheriff’s Office. His family spotted his boat still on the water but could not locate him.
Barneveld Man Arrested For Drug Possession and OWI
A Barneveld man was arrested for drug possession early Saturday, around 1:30am, following a traffic stop on Highway 151 near County Highway YZ. An Iowa County Sheriff’s Deputy arrested 19 year old Joseph Oimoen for Possession of Marijuana, Possession of THC, Operating While under the Influence, and Speeding. Oimoen was taken to a hospital for a legal blood draw and then released to a responsible party.
Man Rescued After Getting Hand Caught in Grain Auger
Grant County authorities and several rescue agencies responded to a grain bin north Cuba City near the former Elmo Club just after 12noon on Saturday where a man got his hand caught in an auger. Upon arrival, the man, Pete Klar, was approximately 100 feet above ground on a silo platform. The Platteville Fire Department ladder truck was used and the Cuba City Fire Department sent two members up to evaluate Klar and freed his hand from the auger. The ladder truck was used to bring him down and Klar was taken to a hospital. A report says he was treated and released from the hospital on Monday. The extent of his injuries is unknown. The agencies that reponded that responded to the rescue Saturday were: the Cuba City Fire Department, Cuba City Rescue Squad, Southwest Health EMS, Grant County Emergency Management, the Grant County Technical Rescue Team, the Grant County Sheriff’s Department, Darlington Fire Technical Rescue Team, the Iowa County Technical Rescue Team, and UW Med flight.
Call for Action: Dozens of customers complain of contractor’s work
MADISON, Wis. — When a company wrongs its customers, who is there to hold them accountable?. We asked that question of our Call for Action team after it received dozens of complaints from consumers who said a contractor used three different companies to promise work that was never finished or wasn’t finished right.
One person hurt after vehicle fire in Vernon County
TOWN OF COON, Wis. (WEAU) -One person is hurt after a vehicle fire in Vernon County Friday. According to a media release from the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office, on July 29 around 5:09 p.m. authorities received a report of a vehicle on fire on County Road B near Olson Lane in the Town of Coon. The vehicle driven by a 37-year-old man was hauling a camper southbound on County Road B when he saw flames coming from the underside of his vehicle’s hood.
Man Arrested In Lancaster Trying To Sell Meth Sentenced To Prison
A man arrested last year with about a pound of meth in Lancaster has been sentenced to eight years in federal prison. 44 year old Carl Rabe, of Baraboo and formerly of Boscobel, was sentenced after previously pleading guilty to possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute. During an investigation, law enforcement officers identified several people, including Rabe, who distributed significant amounts of methamphetamine in western Wisconsin. One of those persons was Christopher Fernette of Prairie du Chien, who was sentenced last month to 10 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to possession of meth with intent to distribute. Rabe was arrested in a parking lot in Lancaster on October 20, 2021 attempting to sell meth.
Five Flags Recovers Funds That Would’ve Been Stolen By Hackers
Dubuque’s Five Flags Center announced Monday that all funds targeted by foreign hackers had been recovered. A release states that the wire transfer of the targeted funds had been stopped before the transfer could be completed. Five Flags Center General Manager H.R. Cook said it was the best possible outcome to what was a very stressful situation over the past month. Cook commended the efforts of MidWestOne Bank, ASM Global’s Security and Information Technology departments and the federal law enforcement agents who worked hard to ensure a successful outcome. The Dubuque Police Department previously reported that $300,000 was targeted by hackers through an unauthorized transaction made via MidWestOne Bank last month.
