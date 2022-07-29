H-E-B announces more locations to open in North Texas

www.baynews9.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
DART Considering Program Offering Students Free RidesLarry LeaseDallas, TX
School is Back for Students in 5 Dallas ISD SchoolsLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Fort Worth Activist Darryl Washington Giving Away A/C Units to VeteransLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
What’s Next for Dallas Makerspaces?Mark Randall HavensDallas, TX
New HGTV Reality Show Challenges Home Flippers to make $1 Million in DallasLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Related
Bay News 9
Texas farmers, ranchers take economic hit with drought
FLORESVILLE, Texas — Texas is experiencing record-breaking heat. And along with it–drought. Right now, 85% of Texas is under extreme drought conditions. The record-breaking heat in Texas is causing crops to become smaller due to the drought. Russell Boening, a local farmer, says he is losing money due...
Bay News 9
Space Coast native launching from Texas on Blue Origin's 6th flight
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — The sixth Blue Origin launch is taking off Thursday from Texas, and a Space Coast native has a seat on the flight. Last year, Steve Young sold his family business, Young’s Communications, and says being exposed to launches all his life opened up the door for this adventure.
Bay News 9
'Heritage appler' ensures native apples stay in North Carolina
AVERY COUNTY, N.C. — Doug Hundley is known in Avery County as the "heritage appler." He moved to the mountains years ago from Texas and started working for the cooperative extension. "This is a way to do horticulture and history at the same time," Hundley said. When he started...
Bay News 9
First-time homebuyers gain confidence from Hometown Heroes loan
TAMPA, Fla. — From teachers to nurses, to first responders and dozens of professions in between, experts say buying a home is getting a little easier, even in the current aggressive real estate market. It has been two months since the Hometown Heroes Housing Program launched across the state...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bay News 9
Western flames spread, California sees its largest 2022 fire
YREKA, Calif. (AP) — Crews battling the largest wildfire so far this year in California braced for thunderstorms and hot, windy conditions that created the potential for additional fire growth Sunday as they sought to protect remote communities. The McKinney Fire was burning out of control in Northern California’s...
Bay News 9
How African-American churches will be key during election cycle
TAMPA - Historically African-American churches have been the place to engage voters from communities of color. African-American churches can be a place to engage communities of color. Equal Ground is working to get voters registered at local churches. Leaders say that registration is important due to changes in voting laws.
Bay News 9
Doorbell camera captures Pasco deputies serving eviction notice at wrong home
A Land O’ Lakes woman says her doorbell camera captured Pasco County deputies attempting to serve an eviction notice at the wrong address. “Whenever somebody rings the doorbell, you actually get a notification,” said Jennifer Michele, who was not home at the time. The doorbell camera recorded the...
Bay News 9
'Summer scams' warning issued by Florida attorney general
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Attorney General Ashley Moody has released what her office calls a list of "summer scams" that residents should be aware of. They range from vacation scams to home-improvement scams. “We are near the midway point of the summer season," Moody said. "Vacations are coming to an...
Comments / 1