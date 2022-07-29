ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Buoyed by Plantation Park’s energetic Farmer Chippy, the Druid Hill farmers market is back

 4 days ago
Bay Net

Chesapeake’s Bounty Decides Not To Close North Beach Location

NORTH BEACH, Md. — Despite discussions and rumors circulating across social media platforms, the Chesapeake’s Bounty in North Beach, Maryland, will remain open to the delight of many in the community. The rumors of the popular small grocery store closing its doors on January 1st, 2023, have been...
NORTH BEACH, MD
baltimorepositive.com

Time to cash in those rewards for Weis summer savings

Dennis Curtin of Weis Markets rewards Nestor with summer savings and fresh local produce. Luke Jones and Nestor discuss first pads on in Owings Mills for Ravens camp as hitting begins. On the 30th and final day of 2021 Maryland #CrabCakeTour, @NestorAparicio invited the leader of The Free State for...
BALTIMORE, MD
Nottingham MD

Winning $133,638 Maryland Lottery ticket sold in Middle River

MIDDLE RIVER, MD—A big winning Maryland Lottery ticket was sold in Middle River last week, and officials say the prize remains unclaimed as of Monday morning. The winning $133,638 FAST PLAY ticket was sold on July 31 at Martin Exxon, located at 2333 Eastern Boulevard. Winners of prizes larger...
MIDDLE RIVER, MD
baltimorepositive.com

1st Maryland Crab Cake Tour: Day 29

On Day 29 of the Maryland Crab Cake Tour, Nestor came home to the rolling hills of Caves Valley to see the epic, final day of the BMW Golf Championship and then headed east to Al’s Seafood for one of his childhood favorites. Follow along all of July for...
weaa.org

Owner of Vegan Juiceology shares journey as a restaurateur

“Your favorite artisan juice bar in Baltimore.”. Vegan Juiceology is located at 413 N. Howard Street in downtown Baltimore’s Market Center/Howard Row. Dominique Allen, owner of the juice bar joins Gabe Ortis to share her journey as a restaurateur.
BALTIMORE, MD
One Green Planet

Texas Town On Verge or Running Out of Water Declares ‘Water Emergency’

The city of Gunther, Texas, has declared a water emergency and is asking residents to severely reduce their water usage or else they might run out. The city government sent a letter to residents last week saying that the city’s water storage tanks and unable to be refilled because of “excessive water consumption” and that the city is at risk of running out of water. The letter says that there are mechanical issues with the well that is partly caused by extreme heat.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Gallery | Baltimore native celebrates 100th birthday in southwest Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore native Elizabeth Scott celebrated her milestone centenarian birthday with a chic 1920-style birthday bash in southwest Baltimore this weekend. Scott herself wore a fabulous flapper-style black dress covered in rhinestones and striped with gold that shimmered in true "roaring 20s" fashion. She was also draped...
BALTIMORE, MD
baltimoresnap.com

Baltimore’s Birthday Bash-Live Baltimore

Hundreds of folks enjoyed food, drink and each other’s company at Live Baltimore’s annual shindig. Among the highlights of the evening – mingling with a number of local pols and getting a sneak peek at the new Lexington Market, still undergoing its massive renovation. (July 29, 2022...
BALTIMORE, MD
WTOP

DC leaders celebrate new affordable homes in Northeast

Two affordable housing communities will deliver 179 new units to D.C. residents in Ward 7. Mayor Muriel Bowser was among the District leaders who cut the ribbon on the two “100% affordable housing communities” Providence Place and The Strand Residences in Northeast on Thursday, according to a news release.
WASHINGTON, DC
luxury-houses.net

Remarkable, Gated 20-Acre Waterfront Estate in Severna Park with French – inspired Design Lists for $15,900,000

The Estate in Severna Park is nestled on the banks of the Severn River, only 10 minutes from historic Annapolis, now available for sale. This home located at 938 Old County Rd, Severna Park, Maryland; offering 6 bedrooms and 11 bathrooms with 15,737 square feet of living spaces. Call Day Weitzman – Coldwell Banker Realty – (Phone: 410-353-0721) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Severna Park.
SEVERNA PARK, MD

