Calling All Linux Lovers: Answer These Simple Questions to Win from $3,000!

Using Provide and Inject in Vue
It's easy in Vue to provide/give props or properties to a child element. If we want to pass data from a parent component to a grandchild, an easier way of doing this is with **provide**/**inject**. This lets us **Provide** data at a parent level, and **inject* it at any level below that. For example, we give our child element `PopularList` the property `name` and set it to `Most Popular Posts`. We can also make this property reactive, so it stays up to date in the grandchild element.
How to Schedule and Run Recurring Cron Jobs in Node.JS
It's a common requirement in programming to have to set something up to run at certain intervals. For example, you might want to process a database every 30 minutes, or you might want to send an email once a week. The way we typically do this is with cron jobs. In Node.JS, we can also set up cron jobs to run at specific intervals. Let's look at how it works.
How to Create a Converting Website for EdTech; An Analysis of 30 Landing Pages
I live and breathe EdTech, so I got interested in how big companies optimize their landing pages for conversion. A 0.5% change in a landing page conversion could result in tens or even hundreds of thousands of dollars in income, depending on a company’s size. I’ve analyzed landing page...
What's with All the Runtimes for JavaScript?
Right now it is an exciting time for JavaScript. We just got a new shiny fast runtime Bun, with the last new kid Deno being released only 4 years ago, and we have edge computing/serverless runtimes like Cloudflare worker and Blueboat. With all these hypes for the JavaScript community, I could not help but ask, how come only JavaScript gets all these fancy new runtimes? Why don’t we hear these more often in other languages?
Where Can I Find Information on Securing a Static IP Address for My Web Server?
A unique IP address is often the primary factor in establishing a user's identity online when the user transmits information about a website or a device's location. The NordLayer CP allows you to request a static IP address, which serves as a digital badge on the web. An IP address identifies a specific person or device in the same way that a Social Security number from Social Security does. The most fundamental Internet Protocol addresses are either static, dynamic, publicly accessible, or privately used. They reveal the physical location of an Internet-connected gadget.
How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Metaverse
Our digital lives are expanding exponentially, with each new technology. The internet of things augmented and virtual reality, artificial intelligence, and machine learning. is the next stage of our digital lives, bringing further immersion, access, and opportunity. The metaverse has the potential to revolutionize how we live. Every word of the story is going to have a conjoined digital experience in the metaverse.
I made AWS Lose Money - Here's How!
This is a short series that I wanted to share for a long time about the basics of “Cost Optimization” on AWS. Don’t hesitate to 👏 if you liked this post ;) Okay, to be really honest, this title is clickbait*.*. I could definitely write something...
Social Tokens and SocialFi: An Epiphany for the Creator Economy
We are undoubtedly living in the era of the creator economy. Anyone can become a public figure, as long as they have access to an internet-connected device. Long gone are the days of CNBC or BBC being the only trustworthy news source, or TV commercials being the only path towards exposure and fame.
3 Smart Ways to Prevent SQL Injection in PHP
This guide will walk you through three different strategies for protecting your PHP project from SQL assaults. It takes advantage of the design flaws in poorly designed web applications to exploit SQL statements to execute malicious code. An attacker manipulates a standard SQL query to exploit non-validated input [vulnerabilities] in a database. There are many ways that this attack vector can be executed, several of which will be shown here to provide you with a general idea about how it works. The following examples illustrate how to use the following examples.
How to Leverage Open Source GraphQL CDN/Edge Cache With Cloudflare, Fastly, and fly.io
We've recently announced that WunderGraph is now fully open source. Today, we'd like to explain how you can leverage our API Developer Framework to add Edge Caching to your GraphQL APIs without locking yourself into a specific vendor. Caching GraphQL on the Edge should be vendor-agnostic. Services like Akamai and...
Discovering Linux - 10 Key Questions About Linux OS Answered
Below I have answered some of the questions that I came across in HackerNoon’s Linux Writing Prompt:. 1. Why do you prefer to use Linux over macOS or Windows?. Ok, let me explain it like this. Coming from a West African country, Windows OS is the dominant OS here and it was the first OS I had experience with. While I also heard about Mac OS due to the popularity of apple, I didn’t really come across any computer device running another OS asides from Windows. Not like I actually had access to a lot of computers though, but from the little exposure I had, It seemed like computers just came with Windows OS and that was it.
Arshan Khanifar: How I Became a Self-taught Blockchain Engineer
Has always loved problem-solving. It’s what first led him to pursue electrical engineering for his career. But while attending the University of Waterloo in Ontario for computer science, Arshan discovered that software engineering was much more interesting and engaging. This revelation led him to work with several different companies performing various types of front end and back end software development, until he found his current passion: cryptocurrency.
Google Ads Algo Game – Seven Ways to Stop It From Blowing Your Money
We are always looking to get more out of our marketing efforts. If you do own an online business, chances are you are aware of Google Ads and might have used it as well. Google Ads is an online advertising platform that follows the pay-per-click model. This means that advertisers pay Google in order to reach potential customers using Search keywords, device used and location.
To Lead: Develop Reading as a Lifelong Habit in Your Child
Steve Jobs, Phil Knight, Warren Buffet,and more have had one thing in common, i.e. reading. It is not only a good mental exercise to stay healthy but also a great way to instill leadership skills in a child. History has not only been littered with great leaders who have been...
Why Custom App Development Solutions Are Becoming More Popular
In 2021, from Google Play and App Store collectively. With so many mobile applications from anonymous categories, distinguishing your mobile app from the crowd is equivalent to dodging a bullet. That’s where custom mobile app development comes into the picture. A custom application is a powerful instrument for every...
1 Monster Metaverse Stock Down 58% to Buy Now
Meta Platforms is moving in the right direction, despite its short-term challenges.
Inside the Turbulent World of Ripple: How Lawsuits and Social Media Pumps Turned XRP Chaotic
Ripple has long been a consistent player in the world of cryptocurrencies. Having existed in the ecosystem since 2012, XRP has continually found itself within the top 10 digital coins based on its market capitalization. However, a chaotic beginning in 2021, punctuated by social media pump attempts and SEC lawsuits, created greater levels of volatility and price movements.
6 Tips to Climb the SERPs for Startups
Ranking on the first page of search engines is a dream come true for many businesses. The experience is nothing less than fascinating, but it requires a lot of effort to get there. Things are even more difficult if you're just getting started. Startups often compete with bigger or known...
Here Is the Best Linux Distro That I Have Ever Used
I loved pop OS as my daily driver for Linux for work and home. Its simplicity of design and linear workflow mechanism is much easier to follow and maintain in the workforce. Everything is ready and right there where I want it on my desktop. Clean desktop but the basic required program in the bottom as a dock, click and it pops up as an active program is so convenient in terms of accessibility.
