Hidden Costs of Starting a Small Business

10 Best Small-Business Ideas With Low Overhead Costs
Starting a business can be a multimillionaire-dollar proposition that requires rounds of massive fundraising and the issuance of stock to investors. But there are plenty of types of small businesses...
One-time rebate checks worth $1,500 to be sent out to 3 million people
Early tax filers in Colorado can expect to get a rebate check providing them with some extra money as the United States faces rising inflation. Colorado taxpayers who filed before June 30 will receive $750 rebates, while joint filers will get $1,500 before the end of September. The early return for this rebate was made possible due to a new law signed by Gov. Jared Polis in May, according to a press release from the governor.
How Security Tokens Benefit Small Investors
Security tokens are set to change the face of the global investment industry especially by democratizing access to opportunities that were hitherto available to only accredited investors. The traditional investment market was not set up to enable small investors invest directly due to high investment entry threshold. Fractional ownership using...
The Risk and Reward of Yield Farming
In yield farming, a yearly percentage yield (APY) is used to measure returns on investments. Yield farming tends to have much higher returns due to a protocol's high need for liquidity. However, as you would expect, higher returns come with increased risk. Decentralized lending protocols enable cryptocurrency holders to access their holdings without selling their assets and facing taxes. Liquidity pools are an additional option for investors to earn interest on their crypto in the yield farming ecosystem. Investors can deposit crypto into decentralized exchanges to earn a percentage of the fees generated.
Real Estate Tokenization Guide: How Does it Work?
Real estate is considered one of the most attractive investment assets. At the same time, real estate transactions remain a complex process, despite many implemented solutions to facilitate the process. When securities manipulation has long been available with a few clicks on a mobile app, real estate transactions continue to...
Technical Debt Isn't Technical at All; It's Not Even Debt
Co-authored with Dr. Paidi O’Raghallaigh and Dr. Stephen McCarthy at Cork University Business School as part of my Ph.D. studies, and originally published by Cutter Consortium’s Business Agility & Software Engineering Excellence practice on the 22nd of July 2021. Take a minute and write an answer to the...
