Hidalgo County reports one coronavirus-related death, 806 cases of COVID-19

Hidalgo County Forced To Return Nearly $1 Million In Unused Pandemic Assistance
Hidalgo County has had to return almost $1 million in federal pandemic rental assistance that went unused. A total of $26 million had been appropriated to the county in January of last year as part of the Emergency Rental Assistance Program. The program provided up to 15 months of financial assistance to low-income families who could prove the coronavirus pandemic caused a loss of wages, and resulting struggles to pay rent and utilities.
San Benito ISD Fined For Improper Use Of COVID Funds
The San Benito school district is being fined by the federal government for misusing COVID relief funding. The school district is facing a fine of nearly 800-thousand dollars for their use of Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief money. The money was used to pay special education staff and violated program guidelines.
CBP: Man with $22K worth of alleged cocaine stopped at border
HIDALGO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man accused of carrying $22,700 worth of cocaine on his person was stopped by law enforcement at the border, according to a U.S. Customs and Border Protection news release. On July 29, CBP encountered a 42-year-old man at the Hidalgo International Bridge. The man was making entry from Mexico on […]
YCSO Requesting Public Assistance to Find Missing Man
(Yuba County, CA) – The Yuba County Sheriff’s office is requesting the public’s assistance locating Joseph Kearns of Brownsville. He was reported missing almost a month ago, July 6th, and has not been seen or heard from in almost 2 months, June 18th. While Kearns resides in...
Edinburg Police Investigating Infant’s Death
Police in Edinburg are investigating the death of an infant. Officers were called to the 13-hundred block of Prosperity Drive early Mondayy after reports of an unresponsive child. First responders performed CPR on the infant before transporting the baby to Edinburg Regional Hospital. The child was pronounced dead at the...
Free produce distribution to be held in Sullivan City
The Food Bank of the Rio Grande Valley, Inc. and Sullivan City will be hosting a mobile produce distribution on Wednesday. The event will take place at the Sullivan City Memorial Park from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., or while supplies last. There will be free fruits and vegetables. Residents...
Former Gulf cartel leader’s son pleads guilty to attempting to buy weapons to export into Mexico
The son of the former leader of the Gulf Cartel on Tuesday pleaded guilty to attempting to buy 10 weapons to export into Mexico, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office Southern District of Texas. Osiel Cardenas-Salinas Jr., 30, of Brownsville— the son of former head of the Gulf Cartel...
Hidalgo County loses nearly $12M on rental assistance funds
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Hidalgo County lost nearly $12 million on renter assistance from the U.S Department of the Treasury. The funding was intended to help residents who could not afford to pay for rent or utilities because of financial problems caused by the pandemic. Jaime Longoria, the Executive Director of the Hidalgo County Community […]
Officials respond to fire next to Grulla HS, students evacuated
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – Officials are responding to a fire near Grulla High School in Rio Grande City. Rio Grande City Fire Department officials told ValleyCentral that the fire started around lunchtime in the surrounding fields. According to school staff, everyone was evacuated. Extracurricular activities have been canceled. This story will be updated once more […]
Suarez: More corporate jet hangars at Mid Valley Airport means more business for Weslaco
WESLACO, Texas – If you have corporate jets flying in and out of your community it can only mean one thing: business deals. That is the view of Weslaco Mayor David Suarez. Speaking at a ribbon-cutting ceremony for six new corporate jet hangars at Mid Valley Airport, he said: “The demand for these six new corporate jet hangars tells us that international trade is alive and well here in Weslaco.”
McAllen commissioners approve new district maps
The McAllen city commission approved Monday an ordinance redistricting the city’s single member voting districts, the city announced. The redistricting was required due to the results of the 2020 federal census, the city said in a news release. The new maps reduce the district population deviance from 48% to 4.19%.
Brush fire near Grulla High School 90% contained, officials say
Students and staff at La Grulla High School have been evacuated due to a nearby brush fire, district officials said Tuesday afternoon. According to the Texas A&M Forest Service, the fire, named the Mission Street 2 fire, has burned 189 acres. As of Tuesday evening, the fire was 90% contained,...
Harlingen City Commission recommends HCISD form its own PD
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Harlingen City Commission’s recent decision to give the Harlingen Consolidated Independent School District two years to develop its own police department has residents in disagreement about what is best for the safety of their children in schools. The Harlingen City Commission was to discuss whether to continue a memorandum of […]
McAllen police investigating homicide
The McAllen Police Department is investigating a homicide, according to a news release from the department on Monday. At 3:35 p.m., McAllen police responded to the area of the 2000 block of Redbud Ave. in regards to a man being shot. The reporting person called McAllen PD and stated that...
Valley parents urged to update students' required vaccinations before school starts
School supplies and sleep schedules are important parts of getting ready for the new semester — and so are vaccines. COVID-19 vaccines and boosters are in the spotlight, but there are other required vaccines for students. "Some children who have missed their vaccine and now it's time to catch...
Mother, Newborn Killed In Vehicle Rollover In Brownsville
An 18-year-old woman and her 2-month-old baby were killed when the vehicle they were in swerved off the road and rolled in northeast Brownsville Sunday afternoon. Brownsville police responded to the wreck at around 4:30 at FM 511 near Dr. Hugh Emerson Road, and found the mother and baby dead. Killed were Alejandra Trejo and her newborn Adeylani. Both were in the back seat and were thrown out of the vehicle.
School shooting survivor wants ‘hard questions’, gets silence
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Grulla High School student Amanda Solis survived a school shooting in Ciudad Miguel Alemán, Tamaulipas, Mexico as a kindergartner. “If you go online and you searched it up, you won’t find anything because the Tamaulipas government is very good at hiding what happens,” Solis said. Solis shared her story of survival at Texas […]
Fourth suspect in Brownsville kidnapping case arrested
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville police arrested a fourth suspect in a kidnapping case from July 26. Michelle Lee Rubio was arrested on charges of aggravated kidnapping and engaging in organized criminal activity, according to Brownsville PD. Rubio was arrested in connection to an aggravated kidnapping that was initially reported on July 26. Police also […]
McAllen announces stricter water restrictions
MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The McAllen Public Utility announced water restrictions for residents and businesses. The water restrictions will be implemented under Stage Two. This stage restricts sprinkler system irrigation to only two days a week. The City of McAllen Water Conservation Plan has five stages. Stage 1 is completely voluntary, and Stage 5 is […]
Water restrictions ordered in Rio Grande Valley as drought persists
The two largest cities in the Rio Grande Valley have implemented mandatory water restrictions as water levels in two reservoirs hit near-record lows due to an ongoing drought.
