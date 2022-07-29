Hidalgo County reports one coronavirus-related death, 806 cases of COVID-19

WESLACO, Texas – If you have corporate jets flying in and out of your community it can only mean one thing: business deals. That is the view of Weslaco Mayor David Suarez. Speaking at a ribbon-cutting ceremony for six new corporate jet hangars at Mid Valley Airport, he said: “The demand for these six new corporate jet hangars tells us that international trade is alive and well here in Weslaco.”

WESLACO, TX ・ 19 HOURS AGO