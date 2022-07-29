Phoenix police come to aid of family living out of van

www.azfamily.com
Natosha Smith
4d ago
That's awesome to keep the realistic values and up to date movement of great officers for the work of protect and serve together for a little bit of time and efforts to keep love to be #1!!!
Shannon Nunn
3d ago
God bless God's soldiers... bringing peace hope and protection to the communities they serve no matter the need, creed, or cultural seed... we all need each other... we have a world to save... be the hero of your story
Annette Evans
4d ago
They were such a blessing. Thank you officers for a job well done!
Neighborhood Pizzeria Closes After Nearly 20 YearsGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Local Restaurant Suddenly Closes, Gone After 12 Years.Greyson FPhoenix, AZ
Tempe-Based Opendoor Labs Faces FTC Fine for Deceiving Home SellersMark HakeTempe, AZ
Scottsdale Active 20/30 Club Announces Rebranding to The SaguarosElaina VerhoffScottsdale, AZ
New Smoked Chicken Sandwich Restaurant ComingGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
KTAR.com
Diocese of Phoenix to install new bishop during mass at Avondale church
PHOENIX — The Roman Catholic Diocese of Phoenix will install its new bishop during a special mass on Tuesday morning in Avondale. John P. Dolan will officially become the fifth bishop in the diocese’s history. The installation mass is set to begin at 10:30 a.m., with seating by...
'Make sure you're paying attention' Family of Arizona teen hit by car pushes for school zone safety
PHOENIX — At 15 years old, Chris Lucero had to learn how to walk, talk, eat, and write again. Last year, he was hit by a car while crossing the street while walking to school and missed out on his freshman year with his friends. “We consider it a...
AZFamily
Phoenix police investigating shooting that left man dead near Laveen
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in a south Phoenix neighborhood late Monday night. Phoenix police say officers responded to a shooting at a home near Baseline Road and 43rd Avenue around 9 p.m. When officers showed up, they initially believed that a man had shot himself. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition but later died from his injuries. Investigators now say they are trying to piece together what exactly happened as several potential witnesses left before officers showed up.
AZFamily
Social media trend encouraging people to steal Kia, Hyundai cars
The county insists voting machines will know which races to read and separate machines will be used to count the supplemental ballots. Maricopa County recorder says ballot security top priority ahead of primary. Updated: 16 minutes ago. |. Maricopa County recorder Stephen Richer says votes will be actively counted and...
AZFamily
Sky Harbor custodian helps family with sick child
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Meet Brian G. He’s a custodian with Sky Harbor International. So recently, he saw a mom returning on a late flight with her 3-year-old daughter, who was not feeling well, shortly after getting their luggage. The daughter got sick outside a restroom, leaving the mom...
actionnews5.com
RENTAL REMORSE: Woman experiences “creepy” living conditions at Airbnb
MESA, Ariz. (AZFamily/Gray News) – A woman needing some temporary housing was using a popular website to look for homes to rent when she came across a house she thought was just right. But when she arrived, she says the home was nothing like the photos she viewed online...
L.A. Weekly
1 Killed in Motorcycle Collision on Bell Road [Peoria, AZ]
PEORIA, AZ (August 1, 2022) – Tuesday afternoon, police officers were dispatched to a fatal motorcycle collision on Bell Road and 84th Avenue. According to Peoria Police, the crash involved a motorcycle traveling southbound and a truck in the northbound lanes. Prior to the crash, initial reports stated that...
fox10phoenix.com
Suspect wanted for stabbing woman at Wild Horse Pass Casino: FBI
GILA RIVER INDIAN RESERVATION, Ariz. - Authorities are looking for a man who they say attacked a woman last weekend in the parking lot of Wild Horse Pass Casino near Chandler before getting away in a white pickup truck. The incident happened at 7:30 p.m. on July 30 in the...
AZFamily
Police looking for suspects involved in a shooting outside Chandler Fashion Center
CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police are searching for suspects after a shooting in the parking lot of the Chandler Fashion Center on Monday evening. The shooting happened around 7 p.m. outside the mall between Harkins Theatres and Firestone Auto Center. Police say an incident broke out between a group of people and someone began shooting.
19-Year-Old Tucker Jon Colby Dies In A Motorcycle Crash In Phoenix (Phoenix, AZ)
A motorcycle crash that killed one person and injured two others led to the arrest of a suspect. The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Officials arrested 33-year-old Jaimie Renee Arce, who displayed all signs of impairment.
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas police say suspect arrested in connection with attack on elderly man at Summerlin home
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says a suspect has been arrested in connection with the attack on an elderly man at his Summerlin home. According to police, Armondo Dangerfield, 28, is accused in the attempted murder that occurred last month at a home in Sun City Summerlin.
AZFamily
FBI, police investigating after Phoenix woman stabbed at Wild Horse Pass casino parking lot
GILA RIVER RESERVATION, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A woman is hospitalized after being stabbed in the parking lot of an East Valley casino, and the FBI is asking for the public’s help in finding a suspect. On Saturday around 7:30 p.m., the FBI says a 31-year-old Phoenix woman...
KTAR.com
Phoenix police arrest woman after collision kills 1 person, injures 2 others
PHOENIX — A woman was arrested early Sunday after a collision killed one person and injured two others, authorities said. Jaimie Renee Arce, 33, was booked into the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office after displaying signs and symptoms consistent with impairment following the crash that occurred around 2:30 a.m. near 51st Avenue and Union Hills Drive, the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release.
AZFamily
Shooter claims self-defense after deadly shooting in north Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say a man is dead and another person was detained after a shooting broke out in a north Phoenix neighborhood late Monday night. Officers say it happened around 9:15 p.m. near 17th Avenue and Angela Drive, just north of Bell Road. Authorities arrived and found...
AZFamily
Human remains found at North Mountain in Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police made a shocking discovery at North Mountain in Phoenix on Monday morning. Just after 8:30 a.m., near 7th Street and Peoria Avenue, officers found human remains. Arizona’s Family drone was over North Mountain and saw a group of officers roping off a portion of the mountain. It’s unknown if the remains were a man or woman. Officers did not specify if it would be a homicide investigation.
Anthem community rallies around victim of violent jewelry store robbery
PHOENIX — The Anthem community came together to help out one of their own earlier Saturday. A fundraiser was held to help the man shot during an armed robbery at Andrew Z Diamonds and Fine Jewelry. One by one, hundreds of cars from all over Anthem came to support...
KTAR.com
Arizona Humane Society rescues 31 chihuahuas from Tempe hoarder
PHOENIX — The Arizona Humane Society aided Tempe police in rescuing 31 chihuahuas from a house in dire condition on Thursday, officials said. Animal cruelty investigators and behavior specialists removed the dogs, which ranged in age from one week old to eight years old, AHS said in a press release.
fox10phoenix.com
Man biking across the country for cancer research makes stop in Arizona
PHOENIX - A man cycling his way across the country for cancer research has made a stop in Arizona. Shem Flitton is biking 1,753 miles from the Canadian border all the way to Nogales, Mexico. He's raising money for cancer research at the Huntsman Cancer Institute. This past week, he...
AZFamily
Officer who pulled woman out of SUV during Apache Junction flash flood describes rescue
APACHE JUNCTION, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - On Thursday, first responders in Apache Junction were busy when two inches of rain created flash floods, which resulted in more than two dozen water rescues. One woman, Sue Teders, was calling 911 because her SUV was swept away in an overflowing wash. “I’ve...
AZFamily
Man arrested for manslaughter after car crashes into metal pole in Mesa, killing his wife
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man is facing a manslaughter charge after police say he was driving drunk when he slammed into a metal pole in Mesa on Sunday, killing his wife in the passenger seat. Mesa police say the crash happened just after 3 p.m. after Mario Galvan,...
