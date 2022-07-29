ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Best highlights from Day 3 of Chiefs training camp

By Charles Goldman
 4 days ago
The Kansas City Chiefs were back out at Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph, Missouri for their third full training camp practice of the year on Friday.

The team continues to ramp up their workload and pace as they inch closer toward their first padded training camp practice scheduled for Monday, August 1. The practice install period lasted a little longer as they continue to delve into the playbook on both sides of the ball. There was also a bit more work during 7-on-7 drills and 11-on-11 drills than there was in the previous two days of practice. The second team noticeably had more reps and opportunities to stand out in practice.

Below you’ll find some of the top highlights from practice sourced from various reporters, fans and our friends at KC Sports Network:

Ronald Jones working on pass protection

Kelce with a slant during team drills

George Karlaftis batting down a pass

Skyy Moore vs. Trent McDuffie

Willie Gay Jr. picks off Patrick Mahomes in 7-on-7

Frank Clark continuing post-practice mentorship with young players

