Las Vegas, NM

Las Vegas declares emergency, with less than 50 days of clean water supply left

By Nadine El-Bawab, ABC News
 4 days ago
JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images

LAS VEGAS — The city of Las Vegas has declared an emergency over its water supply after the Calf Canyon-Hermits Peak Fire, the largest wildfire in New Mexico history, contaminated the Gallinas River. The city relies solely on water from the river, which has been tainted with large amounts of fire-related debris and ash, according to city officials.

The city is currently relying on reservoirs which, at the current consumption rate, contain less than 50 days worth of stored water, according to Las Vegas Mayor Louie Trujillo.

The large amounts of ash and turbidity in the river have prevented the city from being able to pull water from it, as the city's municipal water treatment facility is not able to treat water, according to the mayor.

The Hermit's Peak Fire and Calf Canyon Fire merged on April 27. By May 2, the blaze had grown in size and caused evacuations in multiple villages and communities in San Miguel County and Mora County.

President Joe Biden issued a major disaster declarations for the New Mexico counties of Colfax, Mora and San Miguel on May 4.

The fire resulted in the loss of federal, state, local, tribal and private property including thousands of acres of the watershed for the Gallinas River, the primary source of municipal water for the city and surrounding areas, according to the emergency declaration.

The Gallinas River has resulted in thousands of acres of scorched forest, flooding, ash and fire debris.

AOL Corp

Las Vegas, New Mexico, mayor blames federal government amid water crisis

As his city stands on the brink of running out of water, Las Vegas, New Mexico, Mayor Louie Trujillo said the fires that initiated the problem could have been avoided. "The government is 100% responsible for this disaster and we intend to hold them accountable, to pay for every expense and discomfort that the citizens are suffering right now, even if it includes legal recourse," Trujillo said.
LAS VEGAS, NM
KOAT 7

Las Vegas declares water emergency

LAS VEGAS — The city of Las Vegas has declared a declaration of emergency regarding its water supply. Las Vegas is relying solely on its reservoirs to supply water, but it currently contains less than 50 days of water. Las Vegas normally relies on the Gallinas River as its...
LAS VEGAS, NM
KOAT 7

Governor declares state of emergency for Las Vegas

SANTA FE, N.M. — Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has declared a state of emergency for the city of Las Vegas as the city's drinking water supply has been threatened by flooding from the Calf Canyon/Hermits Peak Fire. The declaration makes available $2.25 million in emergency funding to help the...
SANTA FE, NM
25 News KXXV and KRHD

3 who died in New Mexico floodwaters were from West Texas

LAS VEGAS, N.M. (AP) — Authorities have identified the bodies of three people who died in fast-moving floodwaters in Tecolote Canyon in northern New Mexico. San Miguel County sheriff’s officials said Wednesday that the victims were members of a West Texas family and were swept away last week during monsoon rains in mountainous terrain scorched by a 533-square mile wildfire.
WEST, TX
KRQE News 13

Santa Fe Police identify body pulled from arroyo

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Santa Fe Police Department says the body of 37-year-old Wilfredo Flores-Diaz was recovered from rushing water earlier this week. First responders pulled Flores-Diaz from an arroyo at Kachina Ridge and Shalako Way Monday evening. He was pronounced dead at the scene. While authorities have identified Flores-Diaz, the Office of the […]
SANTA FE, NM
