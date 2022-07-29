Kyle Wright matches up against Madison Bumgarner in Friday’s series opener against Arizona

www.batterypower.com
Georgia Music Festival Cancelled Due to Fears That Music Fans Would Bring Guns to the EventToby HazlewoodGeorgia State
MLB’s Native American Showcase, In The Eyes Of One ParticipantIBWAAAtlanta, GA
Chantaye McLaughlin launches campaign to find Georgia's missing childrenThe Revolutionary ReportAtlanta, GA
When Slump Ends, Ronald Acuña May Lead Braves To NL East CrownIBWAAAtlanta, GA
Royals trading Whit Merrifield to Blue Jays forces him to reevaluate vaccination status
The Kansas City Royals have traded one of their best players, Whit Merrifield, to the Toronto Blue Jays. It's a sign that the Royals, currently the third-worst team in the American League, have decided to basically give up on 2022 and move on to the future. The opposite can be said for the Jays, though, who add one of the better second basemen in baseball to a team currently battling with the New York Yankees and Houston Astros at the top of the AL.
Orioles get OF Brett Phillips from Rays for $100,000
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — The Baltimore Orioles acquired outfielder Brett Phillips from the Tampa Bay Rays for $100,000 on Tuesday. The 28-year-old Phillips hit .147 in 75 games for the Rays this year, but he could bring defensive value to a Baltimore team that is still in the hunt for a postseason spot. The Orioles, who have spent several seasons rebuilding but are unexpectedly contending now, dealt fan favorite Trey Mancini to Houston and reliever Jorge López to Minnesota before Tuesday’s deadline. Phillips arrives with a .190 average in 347 big league games. The Rays designated him for assignment Monday. He grew up in Seminole, Florida, and was a Rays fan. Phillips was popular with his home fans, and the team gave away Devil Rays basketball jerseys featuring his name during a game last week. Phillips was part of one of the most memorable moments in franchise history for Tampa Bay when he hit a two-out single in the bottom of the ninth in Game 4 of the 2020 World Series against the Dodgers. Two runs came home on the play, and the Rays won 8-7, causing a wild celebration.
Report: Blue Jays Acquire Merrifield From Royals
The Toronto Blue Jays reportedly acquired Whit Merrifield from the Kansas City Royals.
Padres deal Hosmer to Red Sox after he blocked deal to Nats
The Boston Red Sox swooped in to grab Eric Hosmer on Tuesday when the San Diego Padres first baseman vetoed a move to the Nationals as part of the blockbuster Juan Soto trade. The Red Sox obtained Hosmer, a 2016 All-Star with Kansas City, along with two minor leaguers and cash in exchange for minor league left-hander Jay Groome. The addition of the four-time Gold Glove winner, who is batting .272 with eight homers and 40 RBIs, helps fill one of the team’s biggest holes so far this season. As part of the swap, San Diego will send as much as $43.56 million to Boston, offsetting most of the roughly $46 million remaining on Hosmer’s $144 million, eight-year contract, which runs through the 2025 season. Red Sox first basemen — primarily Bobby Dalbec and Franchy Cordero — have batted .224 with 10 homers and 34 RBIs. The team also has 10 errors at first base — tied for most in majors — with Cordero committing three in one game last week.
