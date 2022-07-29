GALLERY: 2nd annual Musical Showcase at the Knox County Fair

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – A new thrift store is opening in the Zanesville area, with Goodwill officially introducing a ‘Goodwill By-the-Pound Store’ to the community. The store was designed to give shoppers an additional look at merchandise at extremely low prices. Bins are arranged in rows, allowing customers to peruse the deals and steals before the row is changed every 30 minutes. By the end of the day, the store will have entirely new merchandise than when it opened, providing bargain hunters literal loads of new items each day.

