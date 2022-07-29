GALLERY: 2nd annual Musical Showcase at the Knox County Fair

www.knoxpages.com
Delaware Gazette
Park to host annual fest
The Delaware Vintage & Artisan Festival will take place from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 6, at Boardman Arts Park. This year’s event will feature antiques, vintage decor, clothing and jewelry, art, artisan crafts, food trucks, and a vintage car show. In addition, the Humane Society of Delaware County will bring dogs available for adoption.
Benefit concert for Ohio veterans to feature Joe Walsh, Dave Grohl, others
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus native and guitarist for The Eagles Joe Walsh is reuniting with his old band and bringing along some friends, all to benefit Ohio veterans. VetsAid, an annual festival organized by Walsh, is coming to Nationwide Arena this November and will feature Walsh reuniting with James Gang (Walsh, bassist Dale Peters, […]
Your Radio Place
Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library of Ohio and Fran DeWine to Welcome Dolly Parton to Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Next Tuesday, August 9, Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library of Ohio and Ohio First Lady Fran DeWine will welcome Dolly Parton to Columbus to celebrate the success of her Imagination Library program in Ohio. The First Lady’s Charitable Foundation is hosting this luncheon to raise financial...
cwcolumbus.com
Dolly Parton coming to Ohio for private luncheon raising support for Imagination Library
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Dolly Parton is set to visit the Buckeye state next week as she raises funds and support for the Imagination Library program in Ohio. The Imagination Library started in 1995 to mail books to children regardless of family income. Originally starting in Sevier County, Tennessee...
WHIZ
Masonic Temple Time Capsule Opened
ZANESVILLE, Oh – Almost 120 years after its placement within the cornerstone of the Zanesville Masonic Temple, a time capsule filled with hidden gems of city and masonic history was opened!. Past Grand Masters of Ohio Masons as well as Zanesville Mayor Don Mason helped explore the capsule’s contents...
Knox Pages
Ashland's DeSanto inducted into Ohio Natural Resources Hall of Fame
COLUMBUS – Ashland's Bob DeSanto joined some prestigious, rare company on Wednesday in Columbus. The local attorney was one of seven Ohioans to receive the state's top conservation honor. DeSanto and the other honorees were celebrated during the Ohio State Fair festivities with induction into the Ohio Natural Resources Hall of Fame.
richlandsource.com
Oak Hill Cottage in Mansfield is an ode to yesteryear
MANSFIELD -- When the photographer took this picture in the summertime more than 100 years ago, he was standing in the spacious lawn of the estate surrounding Oak Hill Cottage. Support Our Journalism. History is about understanding where we’ve been. A membership with the Source supports where we’re going. Keep...
WHIZ
Colony Square Mall To Host Touch A Truck
ZANESVILLE, Oh – Colony Square Mall is hosting a fun-filled Touch a Truck Community Day Saturday!. The event is a great opportunity for kids to learn more about first responders, military, and community support leaders in a fun, interactive way. Kids will have the opportunity to explore and sit...
Knox Pages
Knox County students with disabilities participate in summer employment
MOUNT VERNON -- The Summer Employment Program for students with disabilities is underway throughout Ohio. The program provides students (ages 14-21) with a disability the opportunity to explore the world of work and gain on-the-job training.
Knox Pages
New Fredericktown supt. is a figure from the past
FREDERICKTOWN – This isn't Gary Chapman's first time at Fredericktown Local Schools. Through 2005-2009, he was the principal of Fredericktown High School. That was before the new district wide building was constructed.
Knox Pages
Liberty Twp. farm property sells for $1M
MOUNT VERNON -- The following is a list of the latest Knox County property transfers from the Knox County Auditor's Office for July 1 through July 31, 2022.
Mount Vernon News
Camping activities to enjoy in Mohican
Everyone has different ideas about what a family camping adventure involves. Some people enjoy primitive camping and hiking through forests or kayaking along rivers. Others prefer the relative luxury of RV camping and a good selection of family-friendly activities. Mohican Adventures, adjacent to the Mohican State Forest, offers more activities than any other resort in the Mohican area.
Mission Possible: Transforming Akron’s Lock 3
AKRON, Ohio — How do you reinvent the public spaces inside a city? This is the question the national program Civic Commons asked. In 2016, it selected 5 cities Philadelphia, Chicago, Detroit, Memphis, and Akron to see how public assets can be improved. Now those plans are about to become reality.
myfox28columbus.com
Moundbuilders fights state to keep golf course on historical site, lease not up until 2078
NEWARK, Ohio (WSYX) — About 35 miles east of Columbus sits a golf course and a 2,000-year-old landmark. "We now realize that it’s important for a site of this significance to be accessible to the public," Ohio History Connection Executive Consultant to the Board of Trustees Burt Logan said.
Knox Pages
Centerburg's COJFD wins grain safety training, equipment from Nationwide Insurance
CENTERBURG – "It's priceless.". That was the reaction from Kayla Jones, a Knox County organization director for the Ohio Farm Bureau, when Centerburg's fire department was awarded grain safety equipment and training from Nationwide Insurance.
WHIZ
Goodwill ‘Buy-the-Pound’ Store Opens in Zanesville
ZANESVILLE, Ohio – A new thrift store is opening in the Zanesville area, with Goodwill officially introducing a ‘Goodwill By-the-Pound Store’ to the community. The store was designed to give shoppers an additional look at merchandise at extremely low prices. Bins are arranged in rows, allowing customers to peruse the deals and steals before the row is changed every 30 minutes. By the end of the day, the store will have entirely new merchandise than when it opened, providing bargain hunters literal loads of new items each day.
spectrumnews1.com
Bear sightings in northeast Ohio continue to increase
AKRON — Black bears had pretty much disappeared from the Buckeye State by 1850, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources. However, that population, while still small, has not only returned, but has grown. Residents in Summit County have enjoyed seeing the bear population increase over the past...
columbusunderground.com
Local Developer Betting Big on Old Hilliard
Momentum is building in Old Hilliard, where visitors can now find recent additions like the Crooked Can Brewery Company and Center Street Market alongside established favorites like Otie’s Tavern & Grill and the Starliner Diner. Those not in the know might also be surprised to see a quaint park and a bike lane that leads from the center of the suburb to the six-mile Heritage Trail.
unioncountydailydigital.com
NW 33 Innovation COG To Meet Wednesday
MARYSVILLE – The NW 33 Innovation Corridor Council of Governments will conduct its regular bi-monthly meeting Wednesday at 3 p.m. in the Council Chambers in Marysville City Hall, 209 S. Main St. On the agenda will be a discussion of the 2022 Business Impact Breakfast, reports regarding staff updates,...
614now.com
Ramen restaurant opens in former home of Carfagna’s Kitchen
More ramen has arrived in Columbus. Following a surprise soft opening earlier this week, Fukuryu Ramen is now officially open for business in its new Polaris home. The eatery is located at 2025 Polaris Pkwy., in the same building that housed Carfagna’s Kitchen before it relocated to its current home inside of the family grocer’s nearby superstore.
