Kolekole Bridge Weight Restriction Set to Lift

bigislandnow.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
bigislandvideonews.com
Wastewater Discharge Reported On Waiānuenue Avenue In Hilo
HILO, Hawaiʻi - An estimated 6,300 gallons of wastewater was discharged from a manhole in the vicinity of Hilo High and Hilo Intermediate schools on Monday. (BIVN) – About 6,300 gallons of sewage was discharged on Waiānuenue Avenue in Hilo on Monday. The Hawaiʻi County Department of...
bigislandnow.com
More Than 6,000 Gallons of Sewage Discharged Onto Hilo Roadway
More than 6,000 gallons of wastewater were released Monday afternoon, Aug. 1, in the vicinity of two Hilo schools. The county Department of Environmental Management responded to a discharge of sewage from a manhole on Waiānuenue Avenue in the vicinity of Hilo High and Hilo Intermediate schools that started at about 12:15 p.m. Monday. Wastewater Division personnel arrived on the scene and were able to stop the discharge by about 2 p.m.
bigislandnow.com
Free Residential Household Hazardous Waste Collections Events Scheduled in August
Residents of the Big Island will have two chances in August to dispose of hazardous household waste. The county Department of Environmental Management announces that household hazardous waste collection events are scheduled for:. 7:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Aug. 6 in Waiākea High School parking lot B in Hilo. Enter via Po‘okela...
bigislandnow.com
One-Way Traffic Pattern Returns For Part of Morning on Waiānuenue Avenue in Hilo During School Days
The 2022-23 school year begins Monday, Aug. 1, and with it comes a change in traffic flow for a portion of the mornings on a Hilo roadway while school is in session. A one-way traffic pattern for Waiānuenue Avenue, from the intersection with Komohana Street to Kamehameha Avenue, returns from 7:15-8 a.m. during school days beginning Monday. The Hawaiʻi Police Department will increase traffic enforcement efforts to ensure a safe transition back to the one-way traffic pattern. Those who do not obey the one-way traffic pattern face a $97 fine.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
bigislandnow.com
Hawaii County Surf Forecast for August 02, 2022
Cloudy. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds South winds around 5 mph. Kona High 1.2 feet 06:38 AM HST. Low 0.4 feet 12:11 PM HST. Kawaihae High 1.3 feet 07:21 AM HST. Low 0.6 feet 12:37 PM HST. Sunrise 6:01 AM HST. Sunset 7:00 PM HST. TONIGHT.
Police at the scene of collision in Honomu
HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Police Department advised drivers to avoid Mamalahoa Highway in Honomu after a vehicle collision. Police said the accident that happened between the 11.5 mile marker and Honomu Road closed the highway for hours. By 10 p.m., police announced that roads were reopened. Initially, police said there was no detour but […]
bigislandnow.com
Bay Clinic, West Hawai‘i Community Health Center Merger Complete
A new community health center, the combination of two other health care providers, is serving 40,000 patients on the Big Island. The merger between Bay Clinic Inc. and West Hawai‘i Community Health Center is complete. As of July 1, the Hawai‘i Island Community Health Center began providing medical, dental, pharmacy, behavioral health services and enabling services at locations in Hilo, Keaʻau, Pāhoa, Kaʻū, Kealakekua, Kealakehe, Waikōloa and Kailua-Kona.
Gilbert Kahele Recreation area to temporarily close
The Gilbert Kahele Recreation area will be closed for vector control operations, according to the Hawaii County Department of Parks and Recreation.
IN THIS ARTICLE
bigislandnow.com
Back-To-School News on Agenda For Online Waimea Community Association Town Meeting
The 2022-23 school year is underway and the Waimea Community Association will spotlight back-to-school news during an upcoming meeting. All seven of Waimea’s public, private and public charter schools have been invited to attend the association’s online town meeting from 5:30-7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 4. Representatives of Waimea Elementary, Waimea Middle, Kanu o Ka ‘Aina, Waimea Country, Parker, Hawai’i Preparatory Academy and ʻAlo Kēhau o ka ʻAina Mauna, a satellite emersion school of Ke Kula o Nāwahīokalaniʻōpuʻu Iki, will provide an overview of the school year ahead, including COVID-19 safety protocols and academic and extracurricular programming.
bigislandnow.com
Recent ‘Quakes Not Impacting Big Island Volcanic Activity
Two recent magnitude-4-plus earthquakes and a spike last month in seismic activity at a underwater seamount have not affected volcanic activity on the Big Island, according to a Hawaiian Volcano Observatory scientist. Jefferson Chang, a geophysicist at HVO, said the largest of the recent earthquakes, a magnitude-4.6 temblor that rattled...
KITV.com
Partially-buried body discovered on Big Island
HAWAII COUNTY, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Big Island police are investigating after a partially-buried body was uncovered on a remote side road off Highway 11, in the Kau District on the southern part of Hawaii Island. The discovery was made on Thursday, July 28, just to the south of the Hawaii...
bigislandnow.com
Police Renew Warning About Jewelry Scam
Big Island police are renewing their warning about a recent scam involving counterfeit jewelry. According to the Hawai‘i Police Department, police have seen an increase in reports of these types of scams during the past two months and have initiated multiple theft investigations. A Waimea jeweler also is reporting that several customers have been targeted by people selling fake jewelry.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
bigislandnow.com
Police: Body Located in Ka’u District
Hawai’i Island police are investigating the discovery of a body found Wednesday evening, July 27, in the Ka‘ū district, the police department stated Monday, Aug. 1. Detectives with the Area I Criminal Investigation Section were alerted to the location of a partially buried body on a remote side road off of Highway 11, south of the Hawai’i Volcanoes National Park boundary.
bigislandnow.com
HIHS Receives $1.5M Grant for New Animal Hospital
The Hawai‘i Island Humane Society was awarded a $1.5 million grant from The Bob & Renee Parsons Foundation to support final renovations of the Anne Barasch Ryan Animal Hospital in Holualoa. The grant will also name The Bob & Renee Parsons Welcome Center as part of the organization’s extensive...
hawaiinewsnow.com
15-year-old dies following head-on collision on Hawaii Island
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Island police said a 15-year-old has died and three others were injured following a head-on crash involving three vehicles. Authorities said the crash happened around 6 p.m. on Hawaii Belt Road near the 12 mile marker in Pepeekeo. Investigators determined that a Honda Civic was traveling...
bigislandvideonews.com
Partially Buried Body Found In Kaʻū
(BIVN) – Hawaiʻi Police are investigating the finding of a body found partially buried on a remote side road off Highway 11 in Kaʻū on Wednesday evening. On July 27, police say detectives with the Area I Criminal Investigation Section were alerted to the discovery of the body, south of the Hawai’i Volcanoes National Park boundary. The next morning, the badly decomposed body was transported to the Hilo Medical Center for official pronouncement of death.
hieshowcase.com
My trip to Hawaii: The age of over-tourism
There isn’t much to say about Hawaii that hasn’t been written, painted, or sung about in great length. This July, my family and I explored the 11,000 miles of unique culture and geography found on the islands of Oahu and Hawaii (a.k.a. the Big Island). The Arrival. From...
bigislandnow.com
Hawaii County Weather Forecast for July 31, 2022
Today: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers in the morning, then mostly sunny with isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs around 84 near the shore to around 73 at 4000 feet. North winds up to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Numerous showers in the evening, then...
bigislandvideonews.com
Magnitude 4.3 Earthquake Shakes Deep Below Hawaiʻi
HAWAIʻI ISLAND - Another deep Pahala earthquake with a recorded magnitude over 4.0 was felt on the Big Island on Tuesday evening. (BIVN) – A Magnitude 4.3 earthquake was felt across Hawaiʻi island on Tuesday evening. According to a preliminary report from the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory,...
bigislandvideonews.com
Magnitude 4.6 Earthquake Strikes Off Hawaiʻi Island
HAWAIʻI ISLAND - The earthquake closely followed the magnitude 4.3 earthquake that occurred about 30 miles north less than an hour earlier. (BIVN) – A magnitude-4.6 earthquake that occurred south of Hawaiʻi island, beneath Kama‘ehuakanaloa (formerly Lō‘ihi seamount), did not generate a tsunami, and was apparently unrelated to the magnitude-4.3 that struck in the deep Pahala area less than an hour earlier.
Comments / 0