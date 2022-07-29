ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Neurologist guilty on 12 counts of sexually abusing patients

By TOM HAYS
WGAU
WGAU
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eHi4w_0gxr3zJU00
Neurologist Sexual Abuse FILE — Dr. Ricardo Cruciani, a neurologist who admitted groping women at a Philadelphia clinic, leaves Manhattan state Supreme Court, in New York, Feb. 21, 2018. A New York City jury was asked, Tuesday, July 26, 2022, to consider whether Cruciuani used his thriving pain-management practice to sexually prey on six patients or if he is a victim of accusers with false stories. (AP Photo/Colleen Long, File) (Colleen Long)

NEW YORK — (AP) — A once-prominent neurologist was found guilty Friday on charges of sexually abusing patients while treating them with pain medications.

A New York City jury reached the verdict after deliberating for about three days at the trial of Dr. Ricardo Cruciani.

Cruciani, 68, was convicted on 12 criminal counts — one count of predatory sexual assault, one of attempted rape, one of sex abuse, two of rape and seven of criminal sexual acts. He was acquitted on two other counts.

“We entrust doctors to respect our bodies and health when we go to them for help, yet Dr. Cruciani utterly violated that duty,” District Attorney Alvin Bragg said in a statement. Cruciani, Bragg added, “left in his wake six survivors who continue to suffer from debilitating diseases, and now, years of trauma.”

Cruciani had worked for several leading pain-management providers during his career. He has denied the sexual abuse allegations. His attorney, Fred Sosinsky, said Friday there would be an appeal.

“My client and his beautiful family are crushed by today’s verdict,” the lawyer said. “In the end, it appears that the collective weight of six accusers, rather than a fair consideration of each of their problematic accounts, carried the day.”

Cruciani, who had been out on bail, was jailed after the verdict was announced.

Prosecutors alleged Cruciani groomed vulnerable patients by overprescribing pain killers, sometimes to treat serious injuries from car wrecks and other accidents.

Six women testified the sexual abuse often occurred behind closed doors during appointments in 2013 at a Manhattan medical center, where the doctor would expose himself and demand sex.

“He didn’t finish writing my prescriptions until I did something for him,” one told the jury.

In closing arguments, prosecutor Shannon Lucey called the behavior "just pure evil," adding, "This defendant is nothing but a drug dealer who used his prescription pad as a weapon."

Sosinsky countered by arguing the witnesses weren’t credible, telling the jury the women “were willing to lie” and “dispute the indisputable” to make the charges stick.

Among the witnesses at a trial that began seven weeks ago was Hillary Tullin, who helped fuel the case by calling a sexual abuse hotline in 2017 and reporting that Cruciani had abused her between 2005 and 2013.

“Mr. Cruciani and his lawyers were indefatigable in their attempts to portray me and the other witnesses as liars but the truth prevailed,” Tullin said Friday in response to the verdict. “What happened to us is real, it’s traumatic, and it can no longer be denied.”

The AP does not typically identify people who say they are survivors of sexual assault unless they grant permission, which Tullin has done.

Cruciani is still facing federal charges accusing him of abusing multiple patients over 15 years at his offices in New York City, Philadelphia and Hopewell, New Jersey.

The federal charges and state trial follow years of public complaints by Cruciani's accusers that authorities in some places were not taking his crimes seriously, particularly in Philadelphia, where he pleaded guilty to relatively minor misdemeanor groping counts involving seven patients.

___

This story has been corrected to show that Cruciani was found guilty on 12 criminal counts, not five.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WGAU

New York police seek suspect accused of trying to rape woman in broad daylight

NEW YORK — Police in New York are searching for a suspect accused of attempting to rape a 30-year-old woman in broad daylight, authorities said. According to WABC-TV and WPIX-TV, the incident occurred shortly before 8:30 a.m. Saturday as the woman walked her dog near the intersection of Ridgewood Place and Woodbine Street in Brooklyn’s Bushwick neighborhood. The New York Police Department said an unknown man walked behind the woman, grabbed her around the neck and pushed her onto the ground, the news outlets reported. Authorities said the man kept trying to choke the woman and sexually assaulted her before fleeing, WABC reported.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WGAU

NYC McDonald’s employee shot in neck over cold fries complaint

BROOKLYN, N.Y. — A McDonald’s employee is in critical condition after he was shot in the neck when a customer complaint over cold French fries escalated. The shooting occurred at around 7 p.m. EDT Monday outside the fast-food chain in the Bedford-Stuyvesant section of Brooklyn, New York, WABC-TV reported.
BROOKLYN, NY
WGAU

Polio virus found in New York wastewater, but no new cases

ALBANY, N.Y. — (AP) — The polio virus was detected in wastewater samples from the suburban county near New York City where an unvaccinated adult recently contracted the life-threatening disease, but health officials said Tuesday they have not identified any additional cases. The Centers for Disease Control and...
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
WGAU

World's toughest turtle? Survivor among 8 returned to ocean

POINT PLEASANT BEACH, N.J. — (AP) — If what doesn't kill you truly makes you stronger, then Titan is the strongest turtle in the ocean. The juvenile Loggerhead turtle has been gashed by a boat propeller, had part of his front flipper bitten off by a shark, and was being attacked by a different shark when two New Jersey fishermen intervened, saved him and called Sea Turtle Recovery, a group that rescues and rehabilitates turtles before returning them to the ocean.
SOUTH ORANGE, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
State
New Jersey State
Manhattan, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
City
Hopewell, NY
City
Manhattan, NY
City
Philadelphia, NY
WGAU

Report: Kevin Durant to meet with Nets owner Joe Tsai amid trade stalemate

Kevin Durant is still a member of the Brooklyn Nets, which wasn't exactly Durant's plan about a month ago. The Nets star's request for a potential landscape-changing trade has so far gone unheeded, and now he is slated to meet with team owner Joe Tsai to discuss the situation, according to Steve Deleney of Heavy. The Nets have declined comment, per Marc Stein.
BROOKLYN, NY
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
24K+
Followers
81K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy