Gun group sues Colorado over gun magazine 15-round limit

www.newstimes.com
Related
NewsTimes
Investigator who floated decertification later backed off
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The special investigator hired by Republicans in Wisconsin to review the 2020 election told lawmakers in March that they should consider decertifying President Joe Biden's win, but later said in a private memo made public Tuesday that such a move would be a “practical impossibility.”
NewsTimes
Meet the Neo-Confederate 9/11 Truther Maryland GOP Voters Picked for Attorney General
Maryland’s Republican voters have chosen their nominee for attorney general, and it’s a real doozy: Meet Michael Peroutka, a neo-Confederate former councilman who has espoused conspiratorial views about Sept. 11. CNN’s KFile has uncovered episodes of radio shows co-hosted by Peroutka from 2006 in which he pushes debunked...
NewsTimes
Editorial: Alex Jones mocking proceedings in Sandy Hook case
Thumbs down to “Infowars” host Alex Jones’ behavior during court proceedings that could cost him millions of dollars for claiming the Sandy Hook massacre was staged. Though Jones has acknowledged he was wrong, he has continued to mock the proceedings by wearing tape over his mouth bearing a flip message, playing to the crowd and cameras and complaining on his show that he is the victim of a witch hunt. What he has not done is show empathy for the families who lost loved ones on that horrible day.
NewsTimes
United Illuminating asks Connecticut utility regulators for 8 percent rate increase
The United Illuminating Co. notified Connecticut utility regulators this week it intends to seek an increase in electric rates of as much as much as 8 percent over a three-year period. The Orange-based utility notified the Connecticut Public Utilities Regulatory Authority it intends to file its rate increase request within...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NewsTimes
Indoor masking urged in New Haven County as COVID numbers rise
People in New Haven County are advised to wear masks in public to guard against the spread of COVID-19, Connecticut’s public health commissioner, Dr. Manisha Juthani, said Tuesday. “At the New Haven County level — this would be for anybody in an indoor setting — we are recommending masking...
NewsTimes
CT state trooper hit woman in face while she held baby, police say
VERNON — A Connecticut State Police trooper was charged with a felony assault after he hit a woman in the face while she was holding a baby, causing a “severe laceration,” Vernon police said Tuesday. Trooper Jaime Solis’ police powers have been suspended following his Monday arrest,...
NewsTimes
CT state employee found after being reported missing twice in week
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. A state employee who was reported missing twice in a week is safe, police said Monday. Jessica Miller, 48, who was reported missing Friday, was located on Monday, state police said. State police said “no criminal aspect” was suspected....
Comments / 0