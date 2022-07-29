Gun group sues Colorado over gun magazine 15-round limit

Thumbs down to “Infowars” host Alex Jones’ behavior during court proceedings that could cost him millions of dollars for claiming the Sandy Hook massacre was staged. Though Jones has acknowledged he was wrong, he has continued to mock the proceedings by wearing tape over his mouth bearing a flip message, playing to the crowd and cameras and complaining on his show that he is the victim of a witch hunt. What he has not done is show empathy for the families who lost loved ones on that horrible day.

CONNECTICUT STATE ・ 16 HOURS AGO