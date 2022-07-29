ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ketanji Brown Jackson gets a bobblehead

By The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire, Judy Kurtz
 4 days ago

( The Hill ) – Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson can add another distinct honor to her résumé: she’s the inspiration for a new bobblehead.

The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum announced Friday that Jackson, the first Black woman to serve on the Supreme Court, is being immortalized in bobblehead form.

The Milwaukee-based museum is selling $30 figures that show a smiling mini version of Jackson standing tall in her judge’s robe in front of a replica of the Supreme Court. The seven inch, limited-edition bobbleheads are poised to ship in September.

“When the Senate voted to confirm Ketanji Brown Jackson, history was made,” National Bobblehead Hall of Fame co-founder Phil Sklar said in a statement announcing the launch, following the 51-year-old former federal public defender’s April confirmation.

“We celebrate the momentous day in the 233-year history of the Supreme Court,” Sklar said.

In addition to the Jackson bobblehead, the Hall of Fame is also releasing collectibles of 16 other current and former Supreme Court justices.

Bobbleheads of justices including Samuel Alito, Sonia Sotomayor, Clarence Thomas and Brett Kavanaugh, and the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Thurgood Marshall, among others, will be available for pre-order on Friday and are expected to ship in December.

The release comes at a sticky time for the court — a Gallup poll conducted in June, just before the Roe v. Wade decision on abortion rights was overturned, found that only a quarter of Americans have confidence in the Supreme Court.

Sklar said the brigade of bobbleheads gives the public “the chance to collect bobbleheads representing the Supreme Court justices that have a very influential impact on our lives given their roles in our government and the impact their decisions have.”

