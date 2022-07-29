The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Dearborn Partners LLC

www.tickerreport.com
Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Grows Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Opes Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $416,000. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 15,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,574,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 73,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,079,000 after buying an additional 4,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 42,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,887,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares during the period. 63.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Community Bank N.A. Sells 293 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)
A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GE. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in General Electric by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 53,968,728 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,098,427,000 after purchasing an additional 15,251,142 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $698,826,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 144.2% in the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 4,766,164 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $450,260,000 after buying an additional 2,814,259 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 11,033,492 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,042,334,000 after buying an additional 852,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,968,000. 67.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. City State Bank acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Concorde Financial Corp bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000.
Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATVI. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 39,139,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,604,167,000 after purchasing an additional 14,244,622 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $507,115,000. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 31,818,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,116,906,000 after buying an additional 6,120,230 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 162.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,272,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,331,000 after buying an additional 3,880,552 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,381,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,083,695,000 after acquiring an additional 3,239,833 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.
Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)
A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VFH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,806,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,472,000 after buying an additional 878,534 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth $64,048,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,071,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,621,000 after buying an additional 174,000 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the first quarter worth $15,357,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 17.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 727,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,257,000 after buying an additional 106,029 shares during the last quarter.
Davis R M Inc. Purchases 615 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 62.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Purchases New Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 6.9% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 16,119 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 5.1% during the first quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 16,484 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,076,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 57.6% during the first quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,011 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in McDonald’s by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,944 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, RGT Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,294 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.
First Foundation Advisors Has $488,000 Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in Airbnb by 22.1% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 18,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,177,000 after buying an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Airbnb by 34.2% in the first quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 28,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,939,000 after buying an additional 7,334 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at about $439,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Airbnb by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 25,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,231,000 after buying an additional 5,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 203.6% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 8,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 5,605 shares in the last quarter. 34.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
1,664 Shares in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Acquired by Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.
Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Novartis by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,870,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,235 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Novartis by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,295,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,160,000 after acquiring an additional 492,643 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Novartis by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,871,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,933,000 after acquiring an additional 486,367 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Novartis by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,727,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,051,000 after acquiring an additional 420,333 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in Novartis by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,677,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,194,000 after acquiring an additional 292,854 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.40% of the company’s stock.
Davis R M Inc. Decreases Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Novartis by 30.2% during the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 3,606 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 3.5% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $899,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 54,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,754,000 after buying an additional 4,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 10.9% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 6,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Stephens Inc. AR Sells 358 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ASML during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank increased its holdings in ASML by 90.9% in the 1st quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 42 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ASML in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Clean Yield Group increased its holdings in ASML by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ASML in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. 25.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Simon Quick Advisors LLC Has $529,000 Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $2,740,577,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $1,047,495,000. GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 11,289,146 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,446,122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,567,771 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,393,795 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,090,120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,179,759 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 25,850,411 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,602,043,000 after acquiring an additional 2,659,845 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.
Davis R M Inc. Acquires 325 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,563 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. raised its position in shares of Visa by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 4,851 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cross Staff Investments Inc lifted its stake in Visa by 0.7% in the first quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc now owns 6,801 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Community Bank N.A. Trims Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 94.7% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 164.4% in the first quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2,933.3% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.
Aigen Investment Management LP Has $1.02 Million Stock Holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BLDR. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in Builders FirstSource by 2,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 101.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 265.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.39% of the company’s stock.
RGT Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 163 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,740,577,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,047,495,000. GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 11,289,146 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,446,122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,567,771 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Visa by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,393,795 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,090,120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,179,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Visa by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 25,850,411 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,602,043,000 after acquiring an additional 2,659,845 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.
Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Holdings Lifted by Community Bank N.A.
Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VZ. First National Bank Sioux Falls grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 6,966 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 10,687 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 14,798 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Domani Wealth LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 2.2% during the first quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 9,145 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lathrop Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.8% during the first quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 5,462 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.78% of the company’s stock.
First Foundation Advisors Decreases Stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)
Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $287,372,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,515,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,272,449,000 after buying an additional 553,865 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 90.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,028,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,187,000 after buying an additional 489,424 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,800,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $686,611,000 after buying an additional 441,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,924,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $300,201,000 after buying an additional 333,692 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.
BigSur Wealth Management LLC Acquires 73 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,921,581 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,002,662,000 after buying an additional 701,811 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,325,629,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.9% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,134,863 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,435,009,000 after purchasing an additional 303,885 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,221,435 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,166,946,000 after purchasing an additional 566,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,823,391 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,001,755,000 after acquiring an additional 840,033 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.
Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Bought by Davis R M Inc.
Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Fastenal in the first quarter valued at $31,000. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new stake in Fastenal during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Fastenal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Fastenal in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in Fastenal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
