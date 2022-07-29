Stephens Inc. AR Trims Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

www.tickerreport.com
Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Bought by Davis R M Inc.
Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Fastenal in the first quarter valued at $31,000. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new stake in Fastenal during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Fastenal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Fastenal in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in Fastenal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Stock Holdings Lessened by Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PG. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 31.0% in the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Concorde Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 63.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Stephens Inc. AR Sells 358 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ASML during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank increased its holdings in ASML by 90.9% in the 1st quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 42 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ASML in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Clean Yield Group increased its holdings in ASML by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ASML in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. 25.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Aigen Investment Management LP Has $864,000 Stock Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)
Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TSM. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 178,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,531,000 after acquiring an additional 12,733 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,492 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 4,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 64,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,735,000 after acquiring an additional 2,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RDA Financial Network lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 3,231 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter.
Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATVI. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 39,139,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,604,167,000 after purchasing an additional 14,244,622 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $507,115,000. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 31,818,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,116,906,000 after buying an additional 6,120,230 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 162.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,272,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,331,000 after buying an additional 3,880,552 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,381,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,083,695,000 after acquiring an additional 3,239,833 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.
Davis R M Inc. Acquires 325 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,563 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. raised its position in shares of Visa by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 4,851 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cross Staff Investments Inc lifted its stake in Visa by 0.7% in the first quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc now owns 6,801 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Invests $139,000 in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)
Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Davis R M Inc. acquired a new position in MetLife in the first quarter valued at $276,000. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its position in MetLife by 6.7% during the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 15,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in MetLife by 11.5% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 10,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in MetLife during the first quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in MetLife during the first quarter valued at about $5,345,000. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Davis R M Inc. Purchases 615 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 62.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Has $31,000 Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)
Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in USB. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 72.3% in the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 45.6% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 74.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Purchases New Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 6.9% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 16,119 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 5.1% during the first quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 16,484 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,076,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 57.6% during the first quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,011 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in McDonald’s by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,944 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, RGT Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,294 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.
Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Grows Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Opes Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $416,000. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 15,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,574,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 73,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,079,000 after buying an additional 4,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 42,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,887,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares during the period. 63.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Philadelphia Trust Co.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SWS Partners purchased a new position in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at $33,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,785 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,330,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,134,863 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,435,009,000 after acquiring an additional 303,885 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 31,780 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $9,513,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Home Depot by 210.2% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 387,801 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $116,710,000 after purchasing an additional 262,796 shares during the period. 70.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
BigSur Wealth Management LLC Acquires 73 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,921,581 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,002,662,000 after buying an additional 701,811 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,325,629,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.9% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,134,863 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,435,009,000 after purchasing an additional 303,885 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,221,435 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,166,946,000 after purchasing an additional 566,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,823,391 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,001,755,000 after acquiring an additional 840,033 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.
Simon Quick Advisors LLC Has $529,000 Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $2,740,577,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $1,047,495,000. GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 11,289,146 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,446,122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,567,771 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,393,795 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,090,120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,179,759 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 25,850,411 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,602,043,000 after acquiring an additional 2,659,845 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.
Prospera Financial Services Inc Buys Shares of 1,679 Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 205.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 521,538 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $138,280,000 after acquiring an additional 351,044 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 70,840 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,487,000 after buying an additional 5,437 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 307,739 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,311,000 after buying an additional 38,499 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,441 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 14.5% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 33,021 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,617,000 after buying an additional 4,182 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Aigen Investment Management LP Has $1.02 Million Stock Holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BLDR. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in Builders FirstSource by 2,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 101.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 265.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.39% of the company’s stock.
Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Washington Trust Advisors Inc.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LCM Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 3,416 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Menard Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 931 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. 78.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Eastern (NASDAQ:EML) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com
EML stock opened at $21.04 on Monday. Eastern has a one year low of $19.00 and a one year high of $32.47. The stock has a market cap of $131.29 million, a PE ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.31.
Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com
Several other brokerages also recently commented on DCTH. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Delcath Systems from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 11th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Delcath Systems from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th.
GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com
GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.73 million during the quarter. GSI Technology had a negative net margin of 52.15% and a negative return on equity of 26.06%.
