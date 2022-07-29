Dearborn Partners LLC Has $37.74 Million Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

www.tickerreport.com
Fisher Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SBB Research Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the first quarter valued at about $264,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 101,032.6% in the first quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 46,521 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,575,000 after purchasing an additional 46,475 shares in the last quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 88.8% in the first quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 99,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,174,000 after purchasing an additional 46,720 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 12.3% in the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 12,191 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DDD Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.4% in the first quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 4,268 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.
Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Holdings Lifted by Community Bank N.A.
Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VZ. First National Bank Sioux Falls grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 6,966 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 10,687 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 14,798 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Domani Wealth LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 2.2% during the first quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 9,145 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lathrop Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.8% during the first quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 5,462 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.78% of the company’s stock.
Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Has $31,000 Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)
Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in USB. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 72.3% in the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 45.6% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 74.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Human Investing LLC Makes New $1.82 Million Investment in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. KLCM Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 651 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,501 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,564 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.61% of the company’s stock.
Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Takes $607,000 Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)
SWS Partners Invests $222,000 in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $245,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,880,000. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 40,302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after buying an additional 6,036 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,101,000. Finally, Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,772 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.07% of the company’s stock.
Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Purchases New Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 6.9% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 16,119 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 5.1% during the first quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 16,484 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,076,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 57.6% during the first quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,011 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in McDonald’s by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,944 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, RGT Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,294 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.
Berkeley Capital Partners LLC Sells 579 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX increased its stake in Walt Disney by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 19,913 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,084,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in Walt Disney by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 7,496 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. increased its stake in Walt Disney by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. now owns 2,019 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.
Community Bank N.A. Sells 293 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)
A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GE. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in General Electric by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 53,968,728 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,098,427,000 after purchasing an additional 15,251,142 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $698,826,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 144.2% in the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 4,766,164 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $450,260,000 after buying an additional 2,814,259 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 11,033,492 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,042,334,000 after buying an additional 852,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,968,000. 67.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
RGT Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 163 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,740,577,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,047,495,000. GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 11,289,146 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,446,122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,567,771 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Visa by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,393,795 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,090,120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,179,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Visa by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 25,850,411 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,602,043,000 after acquiring an additional 2,659,845 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.
1,620 Shares in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Purchased by SBB Research Group LLC
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CVX. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,250,237 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,776,323,000 after buying an additional 667,875 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,111,594,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,507,398 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,702,446,000 after purchasing an additional 254,353 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,400,260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,689,870,000 after purchasing an additional 917,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,326,228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $977,069,000 after purchasing an additional 346,881 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.89% of the company’s stock.
BigSur Wealth Management LLC Acquires 73 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,921,581 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,002,662,000 after buying an additional 701,811 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,325,629,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.9% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,134,863 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,435,009,000 after purchasing an additional 303,885 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,221,435 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,166,946,000 after purchasing an additional 566,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,823,391 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,001,755,000 after acquiring an additional 840,033 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.
Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Bought by Davis R M Inc.
Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Fastenal in the first quarter valued at $31,000. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new stake in Fastenal during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Fastenal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Fastenal in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in Fastenal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Aigen Investment Management LP Has $864,000 Stock Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)
Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TSM. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 178,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,531,000 after acquiring an additional 12,733 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,492 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 4,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 64,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,735,000 after acquiring an additional 2,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RDA Financial Network lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 3,231 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter.
Davis R M Inc. Purchases 615 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 62.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Davis R M Inc. Increases Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northcape Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 95.2% during the first quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,696,000 after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 624.7% during the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 131,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,163,000 after buying an additional 113,745 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,093,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nvest Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter valued at about $432,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.64% of the company’s stock.
Prospera Financial Services Inc Buys Shares of 1,679 Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 205.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 521,538 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $138,280,000 after acquiring an additional 351,044 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 70,840 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,487,000 after buying an additional 5,437 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 307,739 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,311,000 after buying an additional 38,499 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,441 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 14.5% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 33,021 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,617,000 after buying an additional 4,182 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Simon Quick Advisors LLC Has $529,000 Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)
Davis R M Inc. Decreases Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Novartis by 30.2% during the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 3,606 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 3.5% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $899,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 54,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,754,000 after buying an additional 4,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 10.9% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 6,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Washington Trust Advisors Inc.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LCM Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 3,416 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Menard Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 931 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. 78.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
