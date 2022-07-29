Ziegler Capital Management LLC Has $11.58 Million Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,563 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. raised its position in shares of Visa by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 4,851 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cross Staff Investments Inc lifted its stake in Visa by 0.7% in the first quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc now owns 6,801 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STOCKS ・ 21 HOURS AGO