Arvest Trust Co. N A Increases Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Home Depot by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,518 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. raised its position in Home Depot by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 2,455 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Home Depot by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 841 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. raised its position in Home Depot by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 3,653 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastline Trust Co raised its position in Home Depot by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 4,375 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 70.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STOCKS ・ 21 HOURS AGO