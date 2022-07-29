Arvest Trust Co. N A Increases Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

www.tickerreport.com
Simon Quick Advisors LLC Has $529,000 Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $2,740,577,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $1,047,495,000. GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 11,289,146 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,446,122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,567,771 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,393,795 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,090,120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,179,759 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 25,850,411 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,602,043,000 after acquiring an additional 2,659,845 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.
iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. City State Bank acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Concorde Financial Corp bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000.
Davis R M Inc. Decreases Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Novartis by 30.2% during the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 3,606 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 3.5% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $899,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 54,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,754,000 after buying an additional 4,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 10.9% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 6,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Increases Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)
Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,223,880 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $17,605,636,000 after buying an additional 2,179,427 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,477,179 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $9,926,512,000 after buying an additional 299,165 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,268,607 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $7,993,623,000 after buying an additional 50,911 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,192,197 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,320,858,000 after buying an additional 209,346 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,643,284 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,002,180,000 after purchasing an additional 385,522 shares in the last quarter. 80.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Has $31,000 Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)
Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in USB. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 72.3% in the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 45.6% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 74.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Aigen Investment Management LP Has $1.02 Million Stock Holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BLDR. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in Builders FirstSource by 2,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 101.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 265.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.39% of the company’s stock.
The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Acquired by Compass Financial Advisors LLC
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Home Depot by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,518 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. raised its position in Home Depot by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 2,455 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Home Depot by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 841 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. raised its position in Home Depot by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 3,653 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastline Trust Co raised its position in Home Depot by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 4,375 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 70.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com
Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Price Performance. CMCT stock opened at $6.99 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.17, a quick ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a 1 year low of $6.15 and a 1 year high of $9.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.37.
Aigen Investment Management LP Reduces Position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,380,718 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,144,783,000 after purchasing an additional 3,239,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,968,210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $391,404,000 after buying an additional 269,899 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 3,600,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $202,212,000 after buying an additional 240,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,964,351 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $166,205,000 after buying an additional 205,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 2,745,954 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,240,000 after buying an additional 471,783 shares during the last quarter. 30.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com
Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on First Community to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Shares of First Community stock opened at $18.26 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.55. First Community has a twelve month low of $17.55 and a twelve month high of $23.42.
SWS Partners Takes $33,000 Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HD. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Tobam purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its position in Home Depot by 173.1% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 71 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. 70.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com
Several other brokerages also recently commented on DCTH. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Delcath Systems from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 11th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Delcath Systems from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th.
ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com
Shares of NASDAQ CLRO opened at $0.66 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 3.32. ClearOne has a 1-year low of $0.47 and a 1-year high of $3.28.
First Foundation Advisors Has $488,000 Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in Airbnb by 22.1% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 18,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,177,000 after buying an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Airbnb by 34.2% in the first quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 28,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,939,000 after buying an additional 7,334 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at about $439,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Airbnb by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 25,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,231,000 after buying an additional 5,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 203.6% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 8,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 5,605 shares in the last quarter. 34.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Purchases New Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 6.9% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 16,119 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 5.1% during the first quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 16,484 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,076,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 57.6% during the first quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,011 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in McDonald’s by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,944 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, RGT Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,294 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.
Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com
Separately, TheStreet downgraded Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Shares of NASDAQ:CTHR opened at $1.31 on Monday. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $1.17 and a 12 month high of $3.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.20 million, a PE ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.48.
BigSur Wealth Management LLC Acquires 73 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,921,581 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,002,662,000 after buying an additional 701,811 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,325,629,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.9% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,134,863 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,435,009,000 after purchasing an additional 303,885 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,221,435 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,166,946,000 after purchasing an additional 566,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,823,391 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,001,755,000 after acquiring an additional 840,033 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.
Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Purchased by Spectrum Management Group LLC
A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $1,105,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 116.3% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 932.0% in the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.89% of the company’s stock.
Human Investing LLC Makes New $1.82 Million Investment in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. KLCM Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 651 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,501 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,564 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.61% of the company’s stock.
Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Holdings Lifted by Community Bank N.A.
Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VZ. First National Bank Sioux Falls grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 6,966 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 10,687 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 14,798 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Domani Wealth LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 2.2% during the first quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 9,145 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lathrop Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.8% during the first quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 5,462 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.78% of the company’s stock.
