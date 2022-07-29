Summit Financial Strategies Inc. Buys 194 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

www.tickerreport.com
iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. City State Bank acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Concorde Financial Corp bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000.
Davis R M Inc. Increases Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northcape Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 95.2% during the first quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,696,000 after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 624.7% during the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 131,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,163,000 after buying an additional 113,745 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,093,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nvest Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter valued at about $432,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.64% of the company’s stock.
Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Has $31,000 Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)
Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in USB. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 72.3% in the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 45.6% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 74.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Prospera Financial Services Inc Buys Shares of 1,679 Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 205.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 521,538 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $138,280,000 after acquiring an additional 351,044 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 70,840 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,487,000 after buying an additional 5,437 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 307,739 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,311,000 after buying an additional 38,499 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,441 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 14.5% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 33,021 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,617,000 after buying an additional 4,182 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Community Bank N.A. Sells 293 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)
A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GE. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in General Electric by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 53,968,728 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,098,427,000 after purchasing an additional 15,251,142 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $698,826,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 144.2% in the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 4,766,164 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $450,260,000 after buying an additional 2,814,259 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 11,033,492 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,042,334,000 after buying an additional 852,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,968,000. 67.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
SWS Partners Takes $33,000 Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HD. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Tobam purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its position in Home Depot by 173.1% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 71 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. 70.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATVI. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 39,139,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,604,167,000 after purchasing an additional 14,244,622 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $507,115,000. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 31,818,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,116,906,000 after buying an additional 6,120,230 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 162.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,272,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,331,000 after buying an additional 3,880,552 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,381,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,083,695,000 after acquiring an additional 3,239,833 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.
First Foundation Advisors Decreases Stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)
Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $287,372,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,515,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,272,449,000 after buying an additional 553,865 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 90.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,028,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,187,000 after buying an additional 489,424 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,800,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $686,611,000 after buying an additional 441,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,924,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $300,201,000 after buying an additional 333,692 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.
Stephens Inc. AR Sells 358 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ASML during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank increased its holdings in ASML by 90.9% in the 1st quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 42 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ASML in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Clean Yield Group increased its holdings in ASML by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ASML in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. 25.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Berkeley Capital Partners LLC Sells 579 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX increased its stake in Walt Disney by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 19,913 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,084,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in Walt Disney by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 7,496 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. increased its stake in Walt Disney by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. now owns 2,019 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.
Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Has $6.27 Million Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Home Depot by 173.1% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 71 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,705,000. 70.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Buys Shares of 2,224 Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,380,718 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,144,783,000 after purchasing an additional 3,239,000 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $120,446,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 459.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,314,054 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900,577 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 245.8% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,926,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contour Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $67,845,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.05% of the company’s stock.
Davis R M Inc. Acquires 325 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,563 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. raised its position in shares of Visa by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 4,851 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cross Staff Investments Inc lifted its stake in Visa by 0.7% in the first quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc now owns 6,801 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
1,664 Shares in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Acquired by Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.
Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Novartis by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,870,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,235 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Novartis by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,295,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,160,000 after acquiring an additional 492,643 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Novartis by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,871,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,933,000 after acquiring an additional 486,367 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Novartis by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,727,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,051,000 after acquiring an additional 420,333 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in Novartis by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,677,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,194,000 after acquiring an additional 292,854 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.40% of the company’s stock.
The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Acquired by Compass Financial Advisors LLC
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Home Depot by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,518 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. raised its position in Home Depot by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 2,455 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Home Depot by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 841 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. raised its position in Home Depot by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 3,653 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastline Trust Co raised its position in Home Depot by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 4,375 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 70.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Purchases New Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 6.9% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 16,119 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 5.1% during the first quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 16,484 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,076,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 57.6% during the first quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,011 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in McDonald’s by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,944 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, RGT Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,294 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.
Davis R M Inc. Decreases Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Novartis by 30.2% during the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 3,606 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 3.5% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $899,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 54,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,754,000 after buying an additional 4,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 10.9% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 6,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Simon Quick Advisors LLC Has $529,000 Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $2,740,577,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $1,047,495,000. GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 11,289,146 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,446,122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,567,771 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,393,795 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,090,120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,179,759 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 25,850,411 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,602,043,000 after acquiring an additional 2,659,845 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.
Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Bought by Davis R M Inc.
Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Fastenal in the first quarter valued at $31,000. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new stake in Fastenal during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Fastenal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Fastenal in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in Fastenal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Takes $607,000 Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First National Bank Sioux Falls boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 2.8% during the first quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 6,966 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 10,687 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 14,798 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Domani Wealth LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 2.2% during the first quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 9,145 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lathrop Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 3.8% in the first quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 5,462 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.
