Learn more about GOP candidate Ralph Rebandt

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – There are five Republicans on the ballot in the upcoming gubernatorial primary.

Only four appeared at Wednesday’s televised debate. The missing candidate, Ralph Rebandt, didn’t poll high enough to qualify for the stage.

But that hasn’t jilted Rebandt’s confidence in his campaign. He still believes he has a shot at winning the race.

The former pastor told the Capital Rundown that restoring God into culture is his top priority.

“I tell people I am about truth transparency and accountability,” Rebandt said. “I tell people I am going to stand before God one day and have to give an account of whatever I say, so why shouldn’t Michigan and the citizens know what I do in my office?”

Rebandt explained his hardline pro-life stance and said he’s willing to defend it to anybody who questions it.

“I am pro-life. I believe that life begins at conception and science supports that. That baby is not a woman’s body,” Rebandt said. “Science supports that, and I would be happy to have a chat with any one about that.”

He also believes that a lack of religious teachings in public schools has contributed to the crisis of mass shootings in America, referring to it as a “spiritual issue.”

“We’ve taken God out of the classroom; we’ve taken God out the courtroom and we’ve taken God out of the culture,” Rebandt said. “Ethan Crumbley, before he went on the shooting spree, wrote a note that said, ‘My life is meaningless.’ What else do we expect when we tell people they are the product of meaningless molecules bumping together billions of years ago?”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WLNS 6 News.