UPDATED: Suspect captured in Fast Stop shooting

Laurel Housing Authority ROSS Program conducts Annual Back2School Event
Residents of the Laurel Housing Authority and community got a chance to have fun, receive free items for the start of the new school year as a part of the Laurel Housing Authority’s annual back to school event. The local housing authority conducted its Annual Back2School Event on Friday...
Ashford, Cook confirmed as new members of the City of Laurel’s Planning Commission
City of Laurel officials are continuing to work to fill positions on some of the city’s boards. The Laurel City Council recently confirmed two new recommendations by Laurel Mayor Johnny Magee for the city’s Planning Commission. The new appointees will represent Ward Four and Ward Six on the city’s commission.
Highest paying jobs in Hattiesburg that require a graduate degree
Compiled the highest paying jobs that require a graduate degree in Hattiesburg, MS using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
