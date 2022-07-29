Arvest Trust Co. N A Increases Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

www.tickerreport.com
Davis R M Inc. Decreases Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Novartis by 30.2% during the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 3,606 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 3.5% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $899,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 54,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,754,000 after buying an additional 4,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 10.9% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 6,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Increases Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)
Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,223,880 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $17,605,636,000 after buying an additional 2,179,427 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,477,179 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $9,926,512,000 after buying an additional 299,165 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,268,607 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $7,993,623,000 after buying an additional 50,911 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,192,197 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,320,858,000 after buying an additional 209,346 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,643,284 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,002,180,000 after purchasing an additional 385,522 shares in the last quarter. 80.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Simon Quick Advisors LLC Has $529,000 Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $2,740,577,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $1,047,495,000. GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 11,289,146 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,446,122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,567,771 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,393,795 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,090,120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,179,759 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 25,850,411 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,602,043,000 after acquiring an additional 2,659,845 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.
Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Holdings Lifted by Community Bank N.A.
Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VZ. First National Bank Sioux Falls grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 6,966 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 10,687 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 14,798 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Domani Wealth LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 2.2% during the first quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 9,145 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lathrop Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.8% during the first quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 5,462 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.78% of the company’s stock.
BigSur Wealth Management LLC Acquires 73 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,921,581 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,002,662,000 after buying an additional 701,811 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,325,629,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.9% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,134,863 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,435,009,000 after purchasing an additional 303,885 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,221,435 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,166,946,000 after purchasing an additional 566,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,823,391 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,001,755,000 after acquiring an additional 840,033 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.
First Foundation Advisors Decreases Stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)
Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $287,372,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,515,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,272,449,000 after buying an additional 553,865 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 90.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,028,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,187,000 after buying an additional 489,424 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,800,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $686,611,000 after buying an additional 441,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,924,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $300,201,000 after buying an additional 333,692 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.
First Foundation Advisors Has $488,000 Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in Airbnb by 22.1% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 18,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,177,000 after buying an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Airbnb by 34.2% in the first quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 28,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,939,000 after buying an additional 7,334 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at about $439,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Airbnb by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 25,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,231,000 after buying an additional 5,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 203.6% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 8,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 5,605 shares in the last quarter. 34.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Stock Holdings Lessened by Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PG. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 31.0% in the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Concorde Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 63.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Community Bank N.A. Decreases Stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PANW. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 317.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,237,932 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $689,231,000 after buying an additional 941,271 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $522,352,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 424.0% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 292,227 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $162,701,000 after buying an additional 236,461 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $131,173,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3,221.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 170,372 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $94,856,000 after buying an additional 165,242 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.
Aigen Investment Management LP Has $1.02 Million Stock Holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BLDR. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in Builders FirstSource by 2,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 101.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 265.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.39% of the company’s stock.
Davis R M Inc. Acquires 325 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,563 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. raised its position in shares of Visa by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 4,851 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cross Staff Investments Inc lifted its stake in Visa by 0.7% in the first quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc now owns 6,801 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Grows Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Opes Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $416,000. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 15,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,574,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 73,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,079,000 after buying an additional 4,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 42,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,887,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares during the period. 63.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Aigen Investment Management LP Sells 44,468 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Enbridge by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,595,887 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $883,048,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164,782 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Enbridge by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 21,713,610 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $846,527,000 after purchasing an additional 3,303,114 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 19,831,552 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $775,726,000 after buying an additional 481,925 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth approximately $676,148,000. Finally, GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth approximately $380,238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.23% of the company’s stock.
Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Purchases New Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 6.9% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 16,119 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 5.1% during the first quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 16,484 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,076,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 57.6% during the first quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,011 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in McDonald’s by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,944 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, RGT Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,294 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.
Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Buys Shares of 2,224 Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,380,718 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,144,783,000 after purchasing an additional 3,239,000 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $120,446,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 459.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,314,054 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900,577 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 245.8% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,926,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contour Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $67,845,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.05% of the company’s stock.
Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Has $6.27 Million Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Home Depot by 173.1% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 71 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,705,000. 70.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
RGT Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 163 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,740,577,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,047,495,000. GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 11,289,146 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,446,122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,567,771 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Visa by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,393,795 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,090,120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,179,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Visa by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 25,850,411 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,602,043,000 after acquiring an additional 2,659,845 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.
The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Acquired by Compass Financial Advisors LLC
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Home Depot by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,518 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. raised its position in Home Depot by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 2,455 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Home Depot by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 841 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. raised its position in Home Depot by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 3,653 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastline Trust Co raised its position in Home Depot by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 4,375 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 70.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Community Bank N.A. Has $93,000 Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 100.7% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 606 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.
Stephens Inc. AR Sells 358 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ASML during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank increased its holdings in ASML by 90.9% in the 1st quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 42 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ASML in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Clean Yield Group increased its holdings in ASML by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ASML in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. 25.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
