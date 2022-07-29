Summit Financial Strategies Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

www.tickerreport.com
Community Bank N.A. Trims Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 94.7% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 164.4% in the first quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2,933.3% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.
Berkeley Capital Partners LLC Sells 579 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX increased its stake in Walt Disney by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 19,913 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,084,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in Walt Disney by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 7,496 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. increased its stake in Walt Disney by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. now owns 2,019 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.
Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Grows Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Opes Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $416,000. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 15,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,574,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 73,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,079,000 after buying an additional 4,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 42,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,887,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares during the period. 63.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. City State Bank acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Concorde Financial Corp bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000.
Aigen Investment Management LP Has $864,000 Stock Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)
Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TSM. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 178,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,531,000 after acquiring an additional 12,733 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,492 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 4,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 64,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,735,000 after acquiring an additional 2,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RDA Financial Network lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 3,231 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter.
Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATVI. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 39,139,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,604,167,000 after purchasing an additional 14,244,622 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $507,115,000. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 31,818,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,116,906,000 after buying an additional 6,120,230 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 162.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,272,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,331,000 after buying an additional 3,880,552 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,381,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,083,695,000 after acquiring an additional 3,239,833 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.
The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Stock Holdings Lessened by Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PG. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 31.0% in the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Concorde Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 63.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Simon Quick Advisors LLC Has $529,000 Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $2,740,577,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $1,047,495,000. GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 11,289,146 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,446,122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,567,771 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,393,795 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,090,120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,179,759 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 25,850,411 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,602,043,000 after acquiring an additional 2,659,845 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.
Prospera Financial Services Inc Buys Shares of 1,679 Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 205.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 521,538 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $138,280,000 after acquiring an additional 351,044 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 70,840 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,487,000 after buying an additional 5,437 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 307,739 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,311,000 after buying an additional 38,499 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,441 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 14.5% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 33,021 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,617,000 after buying an additional 4,182 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
First Foundation Advisors Has $488,000 Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in Airbnb by 22.1% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 18,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,177,000 after buying an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Airbnb by 34.2% in the first quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 28,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,939,000 after buying an additional 7,334 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at about $439,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Airbnb by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 25,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,231,000 after buying an additional 5,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 203.6% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 8,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 5,605 shares in the last quarter. 34.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Community Bank N.A. Sells 293 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)
A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GE. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in General Electric by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 53,968,728 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,098,427,000 after purchasing an additional 15,251,142 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $698,826,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 144.2% in the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 4,766,164 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $450,260,000 after buying an additional 2,814,259 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 11,033,492 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,042,334,000 after buying an additional 852,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,968,000. 67.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Nvwm LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 454.5% in the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 54.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Holdings Lifted by Community Bank N.A.
Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VZ. First National Bank Sioux Falls grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 6,966 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 10,687 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 14,798 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Domani Wealth LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 2.2% during the first quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 9,145 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lathrop Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.8% during the first quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 5,462 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.78% of the company’s stock.
Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com
Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Price Performance. CMCT stock opened at $6.99 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.17, a quick ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a 1 year low of $6.15 and a 1 year high of $9.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.37.
Community Bank N.A. Decreases Stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PANW. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 317.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,237,932 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $689,231,000 after buying an additional 941,271 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $522,352,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 424.0% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 292,227 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $162,701,000 after buying an additional 236,461 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $131,173,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3,221.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 170,372 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $94,856,000 after buying an additional 165,242 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.
RGT Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 163 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,740,577,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,047,495,000. GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 11,289,146 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,446,122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,567,771 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Visa by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,393,795 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,090,120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,179,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Visa by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 25,850,411 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,602,043,000 after acquiring an additional 2,659,845 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.
Human Investing LLC Makes New $1.82 Million Investment in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. KLCM Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 651 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,501 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,564 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.61% of the company’s stock.
Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Takes $607,000 Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First National Bank Sioux Falls boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 2.8% during the first quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 6,966 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 10,687 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 14,798 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Domani Wealth LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 2.2% during the first quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 9,145 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lathrop Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 3.8% in the first quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 5,462 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.
Aigen Investment Management LP Has $1.02 Million Stock Holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BLDR. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in Builders FirstSource by 2,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 101.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 265.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.39% of the company’s stock.
Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Bought by Davis R M Inc.
Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Fastenal in the first quarter valued at $31,000. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new stake in Fastenal during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Fastenal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Fastenal in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in Fastenal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
