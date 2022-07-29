sippican.theweektoday.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
California teen says he is the youngest person to sail solo across the AtlanticB.R. Shenoy
Free Food & Fun Activities at this Plymouth Community Party!Dianna CarneyPlymouth, MA
Week of Events Planned As Duxbury Free Library Reopens After 3 Week ClosureDianna CarneyDuxbury, MA
Video Shows Whale Smacking Small Boat in Cape Cod BayDianna CarneyPlymouth, MA
Enjoy Local Food in Nature at this "Farm-to-Table" FundraiserDianna CarneyMiddleborough, MA
newbedfordguide.com
GNB Voc-Tech ‘Hall of Famer’ nominated to High School’s District Committee
Mayor Jon Mitchell has nominated a Greater New Bedford Regional Vocational Technical High School alumna and Hall of Famer to the high school’s district committee. Carol Pimentel, in addition to her induction into GNB Voc-Tech’s Athletic Hall of Fame, also has been honored with the high school’s Career Achievement Award. She has had an extensive career in public service for the City and financial management for the University of Massachusetts higher education system. Her career highlights include service as City Auditor from 1986-89; director of the Mayor’s Office of Community Development from 1989-92; senior auditor for the President’s Office of the University of Massachusetts from 1992-93; and budget director and internal audit director roles for UMass-Dartmouth from 1993-2010.
theweektoday.com
Mattapoisett community serves up tennis tournament
MATTAPOISETT – The Mattapoisett Community Tennis Association held its annual tennis doubles tournament this past Friday, July 30th at Old Rochester Regional High School. At the tournament, an award was presented to retiring president Wayne Miller for more than 15 years of meritorious service to MCTA by recently elected president, Ellen Foss. An exciting six-set mixed round robin doubles tournament followed. Participants came not only from Mattapoisett, but many surrounding towns such as Dartmouth, Fairhaven, Marion, New Bedford, and Wareham.
theweektoday.com
Mattapoisett Library hosts compost information sessions
MATTAPOISETT – The Mattapoisett Library will host an information session with Black Earth Compost on Tuesday, Aug. 9 at 6:00 p.m. at the library and via Zoom. Representatives from the company will join virtually to present information about their initiative in the town. Interested residents can attend in person or virtually.
Remembering Somerset’s Selina Oehmen and Finding a Cure [TOWNSQUARE SUNDAY]
Somerset's Selina Oehmen was a sweet and sassy young girl who loved musical theater, softball, Girl Scouts, and helping out at church. She was the youngest of three children brought into this world by Michelle and Ken Oehmen. Michelle said it was their "dream" family. Their world changed however in...
theweektoday.com
Marion church hosts community yard sale
MARION — A community yard sale on Sunday gave people a chance to pick up some found treasures at a great price — and support worthwhile causes in the process. The yard sale, hosted by the First Congregational Church of Marion, had a parking lot full of vendors who, for $20 per table, could brave the summer heat and make money selling old books, odds and ends, and handmade crafts in an open air market.
theweektoday.com
Rochester prepares for community yard sale, sets more drop-off dates
ROCHESTER – To prepare for a yard sale, the Rochester Historical Society has announced dates to drop off items ahead of time. The dates are Aug. 5 from 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Aug. 9 from 1:00 p.m.-3:00 p.m., Aug. 16 from 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Aug. 30 from 1:00 p.m.-3:00 p.m., and Sept. 1 from 10:30 a.m.-12:00 p.m.
Priest accused of asking students inappropriate questions reassigned
The pastor who reportedly asked Catholic school students "completely inappropriate" questions during confession earlier this year has been reassigned to a Narragansett parish.
thewayneherald.com
Providence Medical Center announces hiring of new CEO
Providence Medical Center’s Board of Directors has announced the appointment of Danielle (Danni) Gearhart, as the new Chief Executive Officer for Providence Medical Center. The hospital partnered with recruiting agency, Seim Johnson to do an extensive search for the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO). After a thorough recruitment process, PMC welcome Danielle (Danni) Gearhart as Chief Executive Officer.
theweektoday.com
Pan-Mass Challenge to whizz through Wareham this weekend
Cyclists raising funds to fight cancer will roll through Wareham this weekend as part of the Pan-Mass Challenge. Per Pan-Mass Challenge, more than 6,000 riders are participating this year with the goal of breaking last year's record donation by raising more than $66 million for cancer research and patient care at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.
newbedfordguide.com
OPINION: “New Bedford Mayor shows complete disregard for community and health!”
“Yet again, the City of New Bedford stands to exploit its community. Two weeks ago, the mayor acted unilaterally by entering into an agreement with Parallel Products, now ironically called South Coast Renewables, without public participation or knowledge. Within this agreement, the mayor agrees to not oppose any future applications of approval for the company’s project which, due to ambiguous contract language, could include the reconsideration of biosolids processing, once again without seeking or requiring community consultation or consent.
newbedfordguide.com
Southcoast Health Announces New Physician in Chief of Surgical Services
Dennis LaRock, MD, has accepted the position of Physician in Chief of Surgical Services at Southcoast Health, officials announced this week. In this role, Dr. LaRock will oversee the surgical departments of the Brain and Spine Center, Ear Nose and Throat services, General Surgery, Obstetrics and Gynecology, Orthopedics, Plastics, Thoracic Surgery, Trauma and Urology at Southcoast Health.
theweektoday.com
Local, state Democratic candidates speak with residents over breakfast
The future of the MBTA, a proposed horse-racing facility in Plymouth and concerns over recent decisions by the U.S. Supreme Court were all topics of discussion during a Democratic candidate forum breakfast on Sunday morning. The event, hosted by the Wareham Democratic Town Committee, attracted several local and state candidates...
theweektoday.com
Music from across the pond from the Marion Concert Band
MARION – The Marion Concert Band will continue its summer concert series with a program of music from the British Isles on Friday, August 5. The program features several classic British Brass Band pieces as well as the music of Petula Clark, Gerry and the Pacemakers, and the Beatles. There may even be an appearance by members of the Cape Cod British Car Club, LTD (CCBCC). The program is as follows:
newbedfordguide.com
Fairhaven Fire Department announces passing of Lt. Kevin Polson, military veteran
“The Fairhaven Call Firefighters Association and Fairhaven Fire-EMS are extremely saddened to announce the passing of Lieutenant Kevin Polson. Lt. Polson, started with the Fairhaven Fire Department in 1995, he was a proud call firefighter, Kevin earned a promotion to the rank of Lieutenant and served the Town of Fairhaven for 25+ years. Kevin was a proud Military Veteran, a proud Department of Corrections Officer, and a proud family man!
