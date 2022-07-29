As plans for transit-oriented development unfold around Capitol Heights, Prince George’s looks to keep housing affordable

ggwash.org
Republican Senators Change Their Vote, Blocking a Bill to Help Sick Veterans.Kevin AlexanderWashington, DC
2022 NFL Draft Review: Washington CommandersAdrian HolmanWashington, DC
Washington D.C. Mayor Asks For Help From National Guard Over Governor Abbott’s ActionTom HandyWashington, DC
Glossier Opens New Location In Washington D.C.Bryan DijkhuizenWashington, DC
Popular cannabis dispensary opens a third store location in VirginiaKristen WaltersVirginia State
Prince George’s Health Officer Stepping Down, Following Similar Departures In D.C. And Montgomery County
Prince George’s County is the latest D.C.-area jurisdiction to lose its top health official, after two-plus years of coronavirus restrictions, new variants, and spiking case rates. Dr. Ernest Carter announced he is resigning as the Prince George’s County health officer. He started in the role just months before the...
NBC Washington
MetroAccess Workers Strike in Prince George's County
More than 130 MetroAccess workers are striking to demand better pay and working conditions. Members of Amalgamated Transit Union Local 689 picketed outside the Transdev facility in Hyattsville, Maryland, on Monday. Transdev is one of four contractors WMATA hired to manage MetroAccess, which is a shared-ride service for people with disabilities who can't ride the bus or rail systems.
WTOP
MetroAccess union goes on strike
A MetroAccess union strike on top of problems on the Red Line may complicate commutes in the D.C. region. Members at Amalgamated Transit Union Local 689 that were employed by Transdev voted roughly four weeks ago to begin a strike at the Hubbard Road Garage. That particular location, the union said, has been over 100 workers short “for over a year and a half.”
WJLA
New changes at Fairfax Co. Police Department will make staffing crisis worse, union says
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — As violent crime rises in Fairfax County, so do vacancies at the Fairfax County Police Department. In September 2021, FCPD had around 100 police officer vacancies, according to union sources at the time. In February 2022, FCPD was short 160 officers and as of July, FCPD is short nearly 200 officers, according to union sources.
Falls Church News-Press
2 Local Restaurants Recently Received Honorary RAMMY Awards
The RAMMY Awards celebrate legacy and excellence in the DC region’s food and restaurant industry. The 40th Annual Awards were held last week and two Falls Church area restaurants received Honorary Awards for their long years of service to their community. Anthony’s Restaurant, located at 3000 Annandale Rd, Falls...
fox5dc.com
Water main break reported in Capitol Heights
Three water main breaks have been reported in a Capitol Heights neighborhood, according to WSSC. Video submitted by Belinda Queen.
WTOP
Prince George’s Co. primary: New faces coming to county council; 2 legislative districts headed for recounts
Elections officials in Prince George’s County have finished counting the votes from the July 19 primary, and while results won’t be certified until next month, a picture of what the new county council could look like is emerging. However, several new faces, including an activist believed to have...
popville.com
Today’s Rental was chosen for the storage, fireplace and tree in the patio, obviously
This rental is located at 1820 T St NW. The Craigslist ad says:. “$2,495 / 1br – 590ft2 – Dupont 1BD Charmer with Patio, Fireplace & W/D (Dupont Circle) Dupont 1 Bedroom Charmer with shared Patio! Fireplace, Central Air, Dishwasher, Washer/Dryer!. 1820 T Street, NW #1, Washington, DC...
mymcmedia.org
Celebrate National Night Out on Tuesday, Aug. 2
Block parties, cookouts, safety demonstrations, seminars, and visits from emergency personnel will bring residents and law enforcement officials together to campaign for safe neighborhoods. National Night Out is an annual event celebrated by millions of people across the United States that focuses on enhancing the relationship between law enforcement and...
WGRZ TV
Families of Flight 3407 head to Washington D.C.
The FAA is honoring all of the families who pushed for more safety measures with a plaque dedication in Washington D.C. We caught up with one family at the airport.
WTOP
Suspended Montgomery Co. assistant police chief out
A Montgomery County, Maryland, assistant police chief who had been suspended since June is now out of a job. Carmen Facciolo had been appointed to a newly-created job of civilian assistant police chief in June 2021. In a statement, County Executive Marc Elrich’s office said that Facciolo is “no longer...
WTOP
What are CDC’s COVID-19 community levels? And how does the DC area fare?
Nearly half the counties in the U.S. are areas where federal health officials say the impact of COVID-19 on the health system is high, and masks are recommended indoors. A map of the U.S. on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website shows large pockets of orange across the U.S., indicating counties at the high level. About 45% of counties are in the high level, according to the CDC data. About 36% of U.S. counties are in the medium level, and about 19% at the low level.
alexandrialivingmagazine.com
Amazon Offering Same-Day Delivery for DMV Prime Members
Amazon announced Monday that its Prime members in the Washington, D.C. area can now make same-day purchases from some of their favorite brands offered on Amazon. Washington, D.C.-area customers can shop from retailers such as Superdry, Diesel, PacSun and GNC by visiting amazon.com/samedaystore. Additional retailers launching in the upcoming months...
hyattsvillewire.com
New Bladensburg Mural Adds to Route 1’s Public Art Scene
The latest piece of public art on the Route 1 corridor is a new mural in Bladensburg. Located at the Ernest Maier masonry supply store at 4700 Annapolis Rd., the mural shows the town name over a sunset on the nearby Northeast Branch of the Anacostia River. Artist Cindy Fletcher...
ggwash.org
Four Black men developed a Montgomery County suburb to provide a better life for some in their community. They received something very different in return.
This article was first published on May 24, 2021. We love learning about our region’s history and wanted to share this piece with you again. In 1906, four African American men attempted to develop an elite suburb for African Americans along Wisconsin Avenue between Chevy Chase and Friendship Heights, Maryland. Despite facing intense hostility from adjacent white landowners, at least 28 people bought lots. However, their vision was ultimately undone using subtler methods, showing how nominally race-blind tools can serve racist ends.
fox5dc.com
4 Black female firefighters sue DC Fire for $10 million for race, gender discrimination
WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - Four long-tenured Black female firefighters are suing DC Fire and Emergency Services for $10 million for race and gender discrimination, according to a press release. The lawsuit says the discrimination came in the form of payment of wages, promotions, training and job opportunities and maintenance...
Three Double Shootings In Less Than 30 Minutes In D.C.
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department is investigating three separate double shootings...
Washington Gas New Center
Washington Gas opens a customer innovation center in the National Press Club building. The post Washington Gas New Center appeared first on The Washington Informer.
BREAKING: Multiple People Shot in Washington, D.C.
DEVELOPING STORY: Police are investigating after multiple people were shot in Northeast D.C. Monday night. According to a tweet from the Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting happened in the 1500 block of F Street. There is no word on how many people were shot but police report there are multiple...
NBC Washington
Several Men Arrested in Scheme to Steal Personal Checks From Mailboxes
Several men are in custody and more could be charged in what prosecutors say was an elaborate scheme to steal personal checks from mailboxes. There have been 13 incidents in D.C., Maryland and Virginia of letter carriers being robbed at gunpoint, sometimes assaulted, to get their arrow key so thieves could then break into mailboxes.
