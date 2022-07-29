UPDATED: Murder Charged Filed Believed to be Connected to Tanner Elmore Case

www.krmsradio.com
kjluradio.com
Jefferson City woman pleads guilty to helping man escape area following murder
A Jefferson City woman accused of helping a Boone County murder suspect escape the area is sentenced. It was last week when Sarah Beth Malki, 33, pleaded guilty to one count of hindering prosecution. She was sentenced to five years supervised probation. The charge stems from Malki helping Robin Morales-Sanchez...
kjluradio.com
Sedalia man sentenced for police chase involving drugs
A Pettis County man pleads guilty in a case involving drugs, a high-speed police chase, and two women jumping from his truck. Devon Stout, of Sedalia, pleaded down last week to resisting arrest and possession of a controlled substance. In exchange for his plea, a charge of kidnapping was dropped. Stout was sentenced to two years on the resisting arrest charge and three years for the drug charge.
kjluradio.com
Man, woman arrested in Laclede County drug raid
A man and a woman are in custody following a drug raid in Laclede County. The Laclede County Sheriff’s Office says it executed a search warrant in the 31000 block of Highway FF near Richland Thursday night. Deputies found 94 grams of methamphetamine, one gram of THC wax, 85 Diazepam pills, and four Oxycodone pills.
KRMS Radio
Colorado Man Busted for Drug Trafficking in Camden County
A Greeley, Colorado, man is being held without bond in the Camden County Jail pending formal arraignment after a routine traffic stop in Macks Creek Saturday night. Sergeabnt Scott Hines says the sequence of events started with the traffic stop for an expired temporary tag. The deputy detected a strong odor of marijuana and was, allegedly, told by the driver…45-year-old Kenneth Lamoreaux…that a significant amount of marijuana was in the vehicle. The subsequent search uncovered several large trash bags with individually packaged baggies of pot weighing more than a combined 130 pounds. A firearm was also discovered in the vehicle. Lamoreaux faces pending felony charges of first-degree drug trafficking, possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of a firearm along with misdemeanors for possession of drug paraphernalia and operating a motor vehicle of another without insurance.
KYTV
Laclede County Sheriff’s Office investigates 2 separate tractor thefts
LEBANON, Mo. (KY3) - The Laclede County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the theft of two tractors. The thefts happened between Sunday night and Monday morning. In the first scene, thieves stole a blue Ford tractor, a brush hog, and an auger from a farm on State Highway 5 near Orchard Drive. The other theft happened on State Highway 5 and State Highway EE, where thieves stole a green Deutz tractor with a canopy. Investigators say it had a front-end loader with yellow forks and a red brush hog.
KRMS Radio
Guilty Pleas, Sentencing Set for Eldon Man Who Rammed Lake Ozark City Hall and Urgent Care Building in Osage Beach
An Eldon man accused of ramming his pick-up in reverse into the Lake Ozark City Hall and Police Department building will find out his fate in late September. Jarod Long entered an open guilty plea in Miller County Circuit Court to a felony property damage charge. Long’s alleged damage spree back in February of this year then continued at the Boone Medical Group Urgent Care building in Osage Beach which also drew an open guilty. The buildings were not occupied at the time and there were no injuries reported. For the two guilty pleas in Miller County, following a sentence assessment report, Long could be sentenced up to four years in prison on each charge. Formal sentencing is set for September 27th.
Missouri man charged in murder, disappearance of overdose victim
CAMDENTON, Mo. - A man is behind bars on murder charges in connection with the disappearance and death of a man in mid-Missouri, more than a month after he was reported missing.
130 pounds of marijuana seized in Macks Creek
CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. — After a traffic stop in Macks Creek, a Camden County Sheriff’s Office deputy seized 130 pounds of marijuana. Around 9:45 p.m. on Saturday, July 31, a CCSO deputy stopped a vehicle with an expired out-of-state temporary license plate, according to a press release. The vehicle smelled strongly of marijuana, which the […]
KRMS Radio
Weekend Fire Destroys Residence in Camden County
It’s an early wake-up call this past Sunday for Mid-County firefighters after a reported residential structure fire on Mission Hills Road west of Camdenton. Chief Scott Frandsen says the call came in around 4:45am and, upon arrival, the single-story home was fully involved with flames already showing through the roof. Water had to be shuttled in and the blaze was brought under control in about 30 minutes. The residence was unoccupied at the time and there were no injuries. Assisting at the scene were personnel from Osage Beach, the Camden County Ambulance District and Southwest Electric. Sunrise Beach firefighters moved up to cover for Mid-County. The cause of the fire is undetermined at this time and under investigation.
krcgtv.com
Two charged for meth trafficking in Laclede County
Two people were charged in Laclede County, accused of trafficking methamphetamine. Agents from the Lake Area Narcotics Enforcement Group, Laclede County Sheriff's Office, and the Missouri State Highway Patrol served a search warrant in the 31000 block of FF Highway in Laclede County on Thursday. During the search, agents found...
northwestmoinfo.com
Golf Cart Wreck In Benton County Leaves Excelsior Springs Woman With Serious Injuries
A golf cart at the beautiful green course. A golf cart wreck in west-central Missouri’s Benton County left an Excelsior Springs woman and Higginsville man with serious injuries Saturday night. According to the Highway Patrol accident report 35-year-old Higginsville resident Steven R. Faught was driving a Parcar Golf Cart...
Officials: Accidental 911 call leads to the arrest of 4 people in Missouri
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — An accidental 911 call led deputies to arrest four people in Missouri, according to officials. The Cole County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that a deputy was called out to a home in Eugene, Missouri after a 911 hang upon Wednesday just before 5 a.m.
abc17news.com
Motorcyclist sustains serious injuries from crash in Jefferson City
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) A motorcyclist is in serious condition after crashing in Jefferson City. A crash report from Jefferson City Police said 20-year-old Erich R. Butler crashed his motorcycle on U.S. 54 near the Jefferson Street overpass in the eastbound lane. The crash happened around 6:45 Saturday night. According...
koamnewsnow.com
Boat Crash in Lake of the Ozarks claims one life; three injured
CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo – One boater is dead after hitting heavy wake and ejecting from the vessel; Police say three others sustained injuries. Deputies say Drew Baugh, 25, Brett Wessel, 36, Timothy Ridens, 41, and Keith Chandler 50 were involved in the crash. The injury report indicates Timothy Ridens,...
krcgtv.com
One person arrested after unintentional 911 call now charged
Cole County prosecutors filed charges against one of the four people arrested after an inadvertent call to 911 led authorities to a crime scene in Eugene. Prosecuting Attorney W. Locke Thompson's office charged David K. Patton, 32, of Jefferson City, with Felony Tampering with a Motor Vehicle and 2nd Degree Burglary.
kmmo.com
AUTHORITIES MAKE ARREST FOR TWO REPORTED BURGLARIES AT SAME BUSINESS ON SAME DAY
An arrest has been made in connection with two reported burglaries at the same business on July 11 in Pettis County. According to a release from the Sedalia Police Department, at approximately 12:16 a.m., Hurricane Bay Car Wash at 850 Winchester Drive was burglarized. Approximately $188 in property and money were stolen, and approximately $900 in property damage was caused. There were two suspects seen on video surveillance committing this burglary.
Illinois man dies after boating incident at Lake of the Ozarks
An Illinois man died Friday evening after he was driving a boat on the Lake of the Ozarks and thrown overboard.
houstonherald.com
County man arrested for possessing meth and having a needle at the jail
A Raymondville man faces multiple charges after a Texas County Sheriff’s Department investigation of an incident Tuesday that began at a woman’s house. Corey A. Tharp, 41, of 261 Kelly St. in Raymondville, is charged with felonies of delivery or possession of a weapon at a jail and possession of a controlled substance, along with a misdemeanor offense of violation of a protection order.
Missouri Man Really Needs Your Help to Find Marty, His Pet Zebra
Have you seen a zebra in Missouri lately? If so, did he answer when you yelled "Marty"? The reason I'm asking is because a Missouri man has lost his pet zebra named Marty and he could really use your help. KMIZ in Columbia shared the story of Marty, the lost...
kmmo.com
AUTHORITIES ASKING FOR HELP FROM PUBLIC LOCATING MAN WITH ACTIVE WARRANT
An area law-enforcement agency is asking for help from the public in locating a man with an active warrant. According to the Sedalia Police Department’s Crime Resolution Unit, 34-year-old Brian E. Tripp is wanted for parole violation- dangerous drugs and failure to appear for Driving While Revoked. Tripp also is a person of interest in a burglary investigation.
