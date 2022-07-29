ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Breakthrough Star: Kristen Seay

 4 days ago
‘Swimming changed my life’: Instructor shares water lessons

Earlier this summer, Loraine Wade of Orangeburg offered her pool for swimming lessons for her grandchildren as well as those of her friend, Ida Walters. A pool is always popular in the summer, but what brought a line of children and parents to Wade’s pool was the instructor, Dr. Kenneth Mosely.
ORANGEBURG, SC
Society
Soda City Biz WIRE

Columbia Museum of Art’s board of trustees adds eight new members

Columbia, S.C. – The Columbia Museum of Art announces eight new members elected to serve on its board of trustees for the 2022 – 2023 term. They are:. • Chelsey Allen Malloy, assistant director of development in the College of Education at the University of South Carolina. •...
COLUMBIA, SC
WLTX.com

Monteque Rhames commits to South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Shane Beamer and the Gamecocks have landed added another big name to their 2023 recruiting class. Sumter High Edge Rusher Monteque Rhames announced his commitment to South Carolina Saturday. Rhames chose the Gamecocks over Alabama, Georgia, Michigan, and NC State, among others. A four-star prospect, Rhames...
COLUMBIA, SC
coladaily.com

The Flying Biscuit Café holds grand opening in Five Points

Foodies across the Midlands can now head down to Five Points for biscuits with apple butter as The Flying Biscuit Café officially held its grand opening Monday morning. Leaders from the Five Points Association hosted the grand opening with assistance from the City of Columbia’s Economic Development Office and Columbia Mayor Daniel Rickenmann made welcoming remarks during the ceremony.
COLUMBIA, SC
Newberry Observer

NPD presents honorary oath of office

NEWBERRY — The Newberry Police Department joined with law enforcement agencies throughout the state on July 15 to participate in a mass honorary commissioning of 10-year-old Devarjaye “DJ” Daniel. Daniel, a young man from Houston, Texas, is battling terminal brain and spinal cancer and began his quest...
NEWBERRY, SC
wach.com

Teen identified in deadly Columbia shooting

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford has identified the 16-year-old that was killed in a shooting in Columbia, SC on Sunday, July 31. According to Coroner Rutherford, the victim is identified as Jaylin M.R. Mosby, 16, of Columbia, SC. “We will continue working with the Richland...
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

West Nile Virus reported in Columbia, mosquito control expert weighs in

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Over the last two days the City of Columbia has been spraying for mosquitos after DHEC announced a case of West Nile Virus in Columbia. According to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, mosquitoes become infected with the virus when they feed on infected birds that carry the virus in their blood.
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Benedict College cuts ribbon to new E-Sports club

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — Benedict College is hoping to land students in the E-Sports world, by investing into the industry on campus. In 2020, The college launched an E-Sports club before beginning to offer a degree in E-Sports Administration. Friday, the school cut the ribbon on a brand-new E-Sports...
COLUMBIA, SC
swlexledger.com

WE NEED YOUR OLD BOOKS

Lexington, SC 07/28/2022 - The Irmo Branch Library, 6251 St. Andrews Road, will accept donations of used books and media on Saturday, Aug. 6, from, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Donation Days are also planned: Thursday, Aug. 25, from 3-6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9, 9 a.m. -- Noon Thursday, Sept. 22, 3-6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 5, 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.
LEXINGTON, SC
The Post and Courier

SC companies offering gas stipends, bonuses to help workers squeezed by inflation

COLUMBIA — Companies in Columbia and Greenville are helping their employees cover the cost of gas and other necessities as inflation pushes prices higher this summer. Gas prices in June were up nearly 50 percent over the same time last year. And inflation rates, driven by low unemployment and a lagging supply chain that is pushing up the price of goods, hit 8.6 percent in May, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics' Consumer Price Index.
GREENVILLE, SC
swlexledger.com

18 years old Naomi Hadden missing from Lexington, SC

She last seen in Chatham, GA. and is believed to be traveling to Savannah, GA. She is 18 years old, 5’5” tall and weight about 120 to 130 lbs. She has shoulder length dark brown hair and brown eyes. Her mother said she has a disabilty when she walks. The mother has already filed a police reports with the Lexington County Sheriff Department and the Georgia Police Department. If anyone see her, please call 803-673-6736.
LEXINGTON, SC

