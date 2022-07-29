Breakthrough Star: Kristen Seay

www.sc.edu
A Look at the Best Gas Station Restaurants in South Carolina: Part IIKennardo G. JamesLexington, SC
Taking a Look at One of the Best Players in SC Football HistoryKennardo G. James
A Look at the Best Gas Station Restaurants in South Carolina: Part IKennardo G. James
This 15-Year-Old South Carolina ROTC Student Was Found Beaten And Burned. Authorities Need Your Help Finding Her KillerThe Vivid Faces of the Vanished
4 Great Steakhouses in South CarolinaAlina Andras
Sumter High School alum receives first ever Class of 1982 Legacy Scholarship
SUMTER, S.C. — A Sumter High School alumna and recent college graduate is the first ever recipient of the Sumter High School Class of 1982 Legacy Scholarship. Her name is Tatianna Davis. "I figured that if I can get through 10 surgeries or 100+ broken bones, I can get...
tncontentexchange.com
‘Swimming changed my life’: Instructor shares water lessons
Earlier this summer, Loraine Wade of Orangeburg offered her pool for swimming lessons for her grandchildren as well as those of her friend, Ida Walters. A pool is always popular in the summer, but what brought a line of children and parents to Wade’s pool was the instructor, Dr. Kenneth Mosely.
For a local chapter of 'Buy Nothing Project,' free is the magic word
IRMO, S.C. — From gas to groceries, the price for just about everything seems to be on the rise. But a national group is creating a community in the Midlands with items at everybody’s favorite price—free. At a time when people are scraping to get by with...
Parents, teachers face higher costs for supplies as school year begins
SUMTER, S.C. — The Sumter School District joins others nearing a start and three-year teacher Courtney Grant is excited to have her students back. "I love seeing growth," Grant said. "If I see one child walk out and say they learned this, I feel like, oh my God I did something great."
thenewirmonews.com
Ten Moore Bradley Myers Attorneys Recognized for 2022 Legal Elite of the Midlands
WEST COLUMBIA, SC – Moore Bradley Myers (MBM) is pleased to announce the inclusion of ten attorneys in Columbia Business Monthly’s 2022 Legal Elite of the Midlands. S. Jahue “Jake” Moore, Sr. – recognized in the practice of Business Litigation, Commercial Real Estate, Education, Energy & Utilities, & Personal Injury Law.
Soda City Biz WIRE
Columbia Museum of Art’s board of trustees adds eight new members
Columbia, S.C. – The Columbia Museum of Art announces eight new members elected to serve on its board of trustees for the 2022 – 2023 term. They are:. • Chelsey Allen Malloy, assistant director of development in the College of Education at the University of South Carolina. •...
WLTX.com
Monteque Rhames commits to South Carolina
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Shane Beamer and the Gamecocks have landed added another big name to their 2023 recruiting class. Sumter High Edge Rusher Monteque Rhames announced his commitment to South Carolina Saturday. Rhames chose the Gamecocks over Alabama, Georgia, Michigan, and NC State, among others. A four-star prospect, Rhames...
coladaily.com
The Flying Biscuit Café holds grand opening in Five Points
Foodies across the Midlands can now head down to Five Points for biscuits with apple butter as The Flying Biscuit Café officially held its grand opening Monday morning. Leaders from the Five Points Association hosted the grand opening with assistance from the City of Columbia’s Economic Development Office and Columbia Mayor Daniel Rickenmann made welcoming remarks during the ceremony.
NPD presents honorary oath of office
NEWBERRY — The Newberry Police Department joined with law enforcement agencies throughout the state on July 15 to participate in a mass honorary commissioning of 10-year-old Devarjaye “DJ” Daniel. Daniel, a young man from Houston, Texas, is battling terminal brain and spinal cancer and began his quest...
School starts Aug. 1 in some South Carolina districts; what parents need to know
COLUMBIA, S.C. — It may be hard to believe that summer is drawing to a close. On Monday, Aug. 1, students in South Carolina begin returning to school in three local districts and many more will head to class two weeks later. The News19 team reached out to local...
Volunteers build wheelchair ramps for Orangeburg families in need
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — Carpenters for Christ has partnered with volunteers at the Williams and Williams Law Firm to build wheelchair ramps for handicapped residents in Orangeburg County. “We have a waiting list of people who need ramps. We could literally build one every day to keep up with...
wach.com
Teen identified in deadly Columbia shooting
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford has identified the 16-year-old that was killed in a shooting in Columbia, SC on Sunday, July 31. According to Coroner Rutherford, the victim is identified as Jaylin M.R. Mosby, 16, of Columbia, SC. “We will continue working with the Richland...
WIS-TV
West Nile Virus reported in Columbia, mosquito control expert weighs in
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Over the last two days the City of Columbia has been spraying for mosquitos after DHEC announced a case of West Nile Virus in Columbia. According to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, mosquitoes become infected with the virus when they feed on infected birds that carry the virus in their blood.
abccolumbia.com
Benedict College cuts ribbon to new E-Sports club
Columbia, SC (WOLO) — Benedict College is hoping to land students in the E-Sports world, by investing into the industry on campus. In 2020, The college launched an E-Sports club before beginning to offer a degree in E-Sports Administration. Friday, the school cut the ribbon on a brand-new E-Sports...
swlexledger.com
WE NEED YOUR OLD BOOKS
Lexington, SC 07/28/2022 - The Irmo Branch Library, 6251 St. Andrews Road, will accept donations of used books and media on Saturday, Aug. 6, from, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Donation Days are also planned: Thursday, Aug. 25, from 3-6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9, 9 a.m. -- Noon Thursday, Sept. 22, 3-6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 5, 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.
coladaily.com
Upcoming back-to-school events in Lexington, Richland, and Kershaw Counties
Students, teachers, administrators, and school staff are gearing up for the new school year within a few weeks. To help assist students with needed supplies, several back-to-school events will be taking place across Lexington, Richland, and Kershaw Counties. Lexington County:. Sat., July 30, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Midlands Technical...
The Post and Courier
SC companies offering gas stipends, bonuses to help workers squeezed by inflation
COLUMBIA — Companies in Columbia and Greenville are helping their employees cover the cost of gas and other necessities as inflation pushes prices higher this summer. Gas prices in June were up nearly 50 percent over the same time last year. And inflation rates, driven by low unemployment and a lagging supply chain that is pushing up the price of goods, hit 8.6 percent in May, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics' Consumer Price Index.
swlexledger.com
18 years old Naomi Hadden missing from Lexington, SC
She last seen in Chatham, GA. and is believed to be traveling to Savannah, GA. She is 18 years old, 5’5” tall and weight about 120 to 130 lbs. She has shoulder length dark brown hair and brown eyes. Her mother said she has a disabilty when she walks. The mother has already filed a police reports with the Lexington County Sheriff Department and the Georgia Police Department. If anyone see her, please call 803-673-6736.
wach.com
Newberry County Sheriff's Office in need of school resource officers before school starts
Newberry, S.C (WACH) — Just two weeks before students head back to class, the Newberry County Sheriff's Office is looking for more school resource officers. Newberry County Sheriff Lee Foster says, right now, they are looking to fill four school resource officer positions, but the possibility of hiring candidates before school starts is slim to none.
wach.com
Case dropped against former H.S. football star, officials say "insufficient evidence"
COLUMBIA, SC -- The South Carolina Solicitor's Office said an alleged sexual assault case involving a former Chapin High School football star, and a Newberry County Sheriff's Office employee's family member, has been closed. The South Carolina Solicitor's office stating "that there is insufficient evidence to support a conviction. It...
