Prepare For It To Get Hot In Herre At The Mississippi Valley Fair

irock935.com
Related
Mississippi Valley Fair Releases Daily Schedules, Special Days
The 2022 Mississippi Valley Fair is almost here. If you're checking back and reading this during the fair, we hope you're enjoying it. It was a busy weekend for fair officials as they released both special fair days and the daily schedules for all 6 days of the fair. The...
We Judged The Mississippi Valley Fair Food Contest And It Was Very Hard
To kick off the Mississippi Valley Fair 2022, a 'Taste of the QC' competition was held for the food vendors. Judges were needed so, of course, we stepped up to the plate. Goose from 97X and Sarah from B100 were two of the judges in 'Taste of the QC' on Tuesday afternoon. It's a competition among the food vendors to see who can impress the judges with the best fair fare.
Save The Date To Be Mesmerized At QC Balloon Festival This Month
The Quad City skies will soon be bursting with color for the Quad Cities Balloon Festival. The festival will be August 12th & 13th. There will be food vendors, bounce houses for the kids, and on both days, the balloon launch will be at 6:00 p.m. There will be a balloon glow at dusk. You can even hang out in a balloon if you want to since they'll be offering tethered rides.
Koe Wetzel Is Coming To Iowa & You Can Win Tickets Now
Koe Wetzel Is going to be in Iowa this month at the Mcgrath Amphitheater. We have your shot to catch his show for free with tickets down below. It's going to be a big one, and we don't want you to miss Koe Wetzel on Friday, August 12th!. About Koe...
RELATED PEOPLE
The Trinity of Terror Tour Is Coming To Iowa And Illinois This Fall
Just like a great movie franchise that needs a trilogy, the Trinity of Terror tour is getting back together for a Part III. And the Quad Cities has a couple of options to check out the show. Ice Nine Kills, Black Veil Brides, and Motionless in White will be back...
Muddy Ruckus, The Dawn, & 30 West All Rock the QCA This Week
Time to celebrate the weekend with some great music this weekend in the Quad Cities area! Here's a list of some live bands to go support. Electric Shock The AC/DC Show • BIX • Finish Line Fest at the STARDUST • Downtown Davenport. ZZ TOP tribute band...
A Quad Cities Candy & Coffee Shop Is Closing Its Doors For Good
A Quad Cities candy store, coffee shop, and tea room will soon be closing its doors permanently. The owners of Taste Buds in Rock Island, IL announced that after a lot of discussions, they will be closing the shop at the end of August. With Taste Buds' closure, there will be plenty of deals before the doors close one final time.
Hidden Gem Hot Dog Joint Is One Of The Best In Iowa
This amazing spot is one of those hidden gems everyone knows about. Anyone from Cedar Rapids most likely has heard the name "Flying Wienie" or seen the iconic plane. Yet many people have never gone inside. The name itself is amazing. This spot has been around for 23 years, and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Peak Heat Index Values To Be Over 100 Degrees In The Quad Cities Saturday
There is no doubt it's been a hot one this week. We haven't seen much rain and the sun has been beating down on the Quad Cities. If you think this hot weather is going to lighten up, think again. Even warmer temperatures are coming this weekend so make plans now to swim or sit in the air conditioning.
Getting Figge With It? Free Admission to the Museum Happens Through July!
If the "culture" of the Quad Cities had to be defined, it's probably based around music, art, film, and comedy. Which, by no way a coincidence, is being highlighted by the Alternating Currents festival in Downtown Davenport, August 18th-21st. In fact, my first view of the culture of the Quad...
America’s First Ever Rotating Waterslide Is In Wisconsin
Every year I make a stop at the Wisconsin Dells. It's always a great quick trip for the family. We usally have fun, and the waterparks are always solid, but my mind was blown by the physics of a new waterslide this year. It's called Medusa's Slidwheel, and it actually...
Bettendorf Man Wins $10,000 From Iowa Lottery Scratch Game
We have another winner folks! A Bettendorf man is $10,000 richer after winning big with the Iowa Lottery. He's now part of the long-running list of winners the Quad Cities area has seen so far this summer. Someone in the QCA could win even bigger tonight as the MegaMillions Jackpot exceeds $1 billion.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Well That Was Unintentional: Hot Air Balloon Lands “Tight” in Iowa Backyard
Have you ever looked out of your window and thought "I wish I could see a hot air balloon"? It happened to one Iowa home. This morning, the skies over Des Moines filled with hot air balloons in preparation for the National Balloon Classic that's happening this weekend in Indianola. But as KCCI reports, not everything was smooth sailing.
Look Out For This Pretty & Problematic Bug Invading Iowa
Nature is really good at creating critters that are beautiful but can cause problems and one such bug has made its way to Iowa. The Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship is urging Iowans to look out for spotted lanternflies. They're native to China, India, and Vietnam and were...
Fiberglass Freaks Batmobile Garage In Indiana Raided By California Sheriff
Allegations are now coming out against San Mateo County Sheriff Carlos Bolanos for sending a four-man team across the country to raid the Fiberglass Freaks garage, owned by Mark Racop. Currently, Racop is working on nine orders of the Adam West-era Batmobile from Racop, who is the only builder licensed...
Kick Serve Coffee Is Opening A New Location In This Spot
The Quad Cities' tennis-themed drive-thru coffee stop is opening up its second location in the QC. Squaring up against Moline's Starbucks and Dunkin' Donuts, Kick Serve Coffee will enter the ring very soon in a certain spot. Their new location will be on Avenue of the Cities. This is Kick Serve's second drive-thru and they're ready for the competition that being between Starbucks and Dunkin' will bring.
QCA Police Departments To Host National Night Out Next Week
Quad City-area police departments are giving community members a chance to hang out for a while and get to know their officers next week at National Night Out. East Moline & Moline Police Departments have teamed up to hold the free, family-friendly event on August 2nd at Willow Springs Club. It will be from 5:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m.
Dwyer & Michaels’ Top 20 “Florida Man” Headlines
The Sunshine State is known for its outrageous lawbreakers committing many bizarre crimes. These crimes are so whacked out that they make the funniest headlines. For Example, Florida Man Knocked Out Cellmate’s Teeth Because He Kept Farting. "Florida Man" refers to an alleged prevalence of persons performing irrational or...
How Are Quad-City School Systems Compared To Others In America?
We are getting closer to the start of the 2022-2023 school year. We have plenty of summer left to go but since we are getting so close, it's fair to start talking about school things. Recently, a list showed the states with the best and worst school systems in America. The states that make up the Quad Cities area didn't do too terribly on this list but could definitely be higher.
I-Rock 93.5
Davenport, IA
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
421K+
Views
ABOUT
I-Rock 93.5 plays the best hard rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Iowa and Illinois. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://irock935.com
Comments / 0