Patty Ann Spoonamore, 68

Lee A. Mathews, Jr., 68, of Cross Plains passed away at 3:40pm, Saturday, July 30, 2022 at his home. He was born in Batesville on January 29, 1954, the son of Lee Sr. and Rovena Flint Mathews. He was married to Edwena “Wendy” Pyles and she preceded him in death on March 12, 2020. He married Rosalie Henderson Hooton on September 5, 2021 and she survives. Other survivors include one son Bryan (Cassandra) Mathews of Hebron, Kentucky; two daughters Cara (Bill) O’Connell of Norfolk, Virginia and Lisa (Brian) Zistler of Lawrenceburg; 4 grandchildren; three step-children Dyveke (Mike) Cox of Waverly, Charity (Bill) McGammon of Bloomington, and Damon Hooton of Versailles, along with 4 step-grandchildren. He was also preceded in death by his parents and his brother Dean. Mr. Mathews was a 1972 graduate of South Ripley High School and a 1981 graduate of the Indiana Law Enforcement Academy. Lee’s working career spanned over 40 years in Ripley County law enforcement. He was a member of the Ripley County Sheriff’s Department for 33 years and served as Versailles Town Marshal for 9 years. He also worked the security detail at the Ripley County Courthouse. Lee enjoyed bowling, wood working, golf, traveling, and playing cards. Lee was a member of the Versailles Baptist Church, the Versailles Lions Club, and Versailles Masonic Lodge. Funeral services will be held at 10am, Thursday, August 4 at the Stratton-Karsteter Funeral Home in Versailles with Randy Thieman officiating. Burial will be in the Methodist Cemetery at Cross Plains. Visitation will be on Wednesday from 5pm to 8pm. Memorials may be given to the Shop With a Cop program in care of the funeral home.

