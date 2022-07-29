Patty Ann Spoonamore, 68

wrbiradio.com
Edna Gilbert – age 72 of Sunman
Edna Gilbert, of Sunman, was born on December 11, 1949, in Batesville, Indiana, a daughter to Ray and Marie Wiedeman Schaefer. She graduated from Sunman High School in 1967 and later attended beauty school. Edna was a beautician and drove a bus for Sunman Dearborn Community Schools for 43 years. She loved driving bus for East Central Athletic teams and enjoyed the interaction with all the kids and athletes she had the pleasure of transporting. Known for her laughter and honest opinions, Edna will be missed greatly by her friends and family. She passed away at her residence on Friday, July 29, 2022, at the age of 72.
Obituary for Kenneth “Ken” Nobbe
Kenneth “Ken” Nobbe, 53, passed away at his home in Greensburg, Indiana on Saturday, July 30, 2022. Ken was born on March 16, 1969, in Greensburg as the son of Raymond and Mary Nobbe. Ken graduated from Greensburg High School in 1987 and went on to further his...
James Richard Seibel, 70
James Richard Seibel, 70, of Greensburg passed away on July 28, 2022. He was born on August 17, 1951 in Greensburg, the son of Ralph and Ruth Maxine Wingham Seibel. Jim was a graduate of Greensburg Community High School. He worked at Bohn Aluminum and Al Reynold’s. Survivors include:...
Dawne Michelle Myers-Back (Shelly), 62
Dawne Michelle Myers-Back (Shelly), 62 of Greensburg, passed away Friday morning, July 22, 2022 at DCMH in the company of her husband and daughter. Shelly was born September 12, 1959 to William Myers (Fuzzy) and Patricia Wick. She graduated from Greensburg Community High School. She worked at Print Pack for many years and retired from Saint Paul Tavern.
Lee Mathews, 68, Cross Plains
Lee A. Mathews, Jr., 68, of Cross Plains passed away at 3:40pm, Saturday, July 30, 2022 at his home. He was born in Batesville on January 29, 1954, the son of Lee Sr. and Rovena Flint Mathews. He was married to Edwena “Wendy” Pyles and she preceded him in death on March 12, 2020. He married Rosalie Henderson Hooton on September 5, 2021 and she survives. Other survivors include one son Bryan (Cassandra) Mathews of Hebron, Kentucky; two daughters Cara (Bill) O’Connell of Norfolk, Virginia and Lisa (Brian) Zistler of Lawrenceburg; 4 grandchildren; three step-children Dyveke (Mike) Cox of Waverly, Charity (Bill) McGammon of Bloomington, and Damon Hooton of Versailles, along with 4 step-grandchildren. He was also preceded in death by his parents and his brother Dean. Mr. Mathews was a 1972 graduate of South Ripley High School and a 1981 graduate of the Indiana Law Enforcement Academy. Lee’s working career spanned over 40 years in Ripley County law enforcement. He was a member of the Ripley County Sheriff’s Department for 33 years and served as Versailles Town Marshal for 9 years. He also worked the security detail at the Ripley County Courthouse. Lee enjoyed bowling, wood working, golf, traveling, and playing cards. Lee was a member of the Versailles Baptist Church, the Versailles Lions Club, and Versailles Masonic Lodge. Funeral services will be held at 10am, Thursday, August 4 at the Stratton-Karsteter Funeral Home in Versailles with Randy Thieman officiating. Burial will be in the Methodist Cemetery at Cross Plains. Visitation will be on Wednesday from 5pm to 8pm. Memorials may be given to the Shop With a Cop program in care of the funeral home.
Police Blotter 7/30/22
[None Provided] Batesville Police Department Law Incident Summary Report.
Batesville National Night Out
— The City of Batesville will be hosting the annual National Night Out this Wednesday evening. The event is co-hosted by the Coalition for a Drug Free Batesville. Festivites will be taking place at Liberty Park from 5:30 until 7:30 PM. All are invited to come out and enjoy a family-friendly evening.
Solid Rock Bible Fellowship Church
Directions: corner of Harrison and Monroe Streets in Napoleon.
JamBase
Billy Strings Plays Solo Set In Indianapolis
Billy Strings played a solo bonus set last night at his show at the TCU Amphitheatre at White River State Park in Indianapolis. The guitarist stayed on stage during the evening’s set break and delivered an eight-song solo set. Following an enthusiastic “Highway Hypnosis” that ended the 10-song first...
eaglecountryonline.com
One Killed in Head-On Collision in Ripley Co.
The crash took place Saturday afternoon on State Road 129 near Benham Road. (Ripley County, Ind.) – One person is dead following a two-vehicle crash in Ripley County. The crash took place on State Road 129 near Benham Road around 4:00 p.m. Saturday, according to Indiana State Police – Versailles Post.
Fox 59
Former Monroe Co. judge, deacon Marc Kellams dies in 4-car crash
INDIANAPOLIS — A retired Indiana county judge, university law instructor and deacon died Friday afternoon on I-465 in Indianapolis after his car was hit from behind by a box truck, state police said. Indiana State Police responded around 4:20 p.m. Friday to a crash involving four cars in the...
Wave 3
Deputies searching for missing Indiana man
JACKSON COUNTY, In. (WAVE) - A Silver Alert has been declared for a missing man from Jackson County, Indiana. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the disappearance of William Hankins, 31, from Seymour. William was last seen July 26, wearing a black shirt with skulls and black pants....
ripleynews.com
Elizabethtown man killed in crash
A two vehicle crash in Ripley County has claimed the life of a man from Elizabethtown. On Saturday, July 30 around 4:00 p.m. troopers from the Indiana State Police-Versailles Post began investigating a two-vehicle crash that occurred on State Road 129, just south of Versailles, that claimed the life of a Bartholomew County man.
WIBC.com
Body Found In Private Pond In Southern Indiana
SALEM, Ind. — A body was found in a pond in southern Indiana. It was in northern Washington County, about ten miles north of Salem. State Police were called about a dead man found floating at the edge of a private pond. Troopers were able to figure out the...
buildingindiana.com
Eskenazi Health Breaks Ground on $50M In Facility Upgrades
Eskenazi Health and Health & Hospital Corporation of Marion County have announced a more than $50 million investment in capital improvements to primary care facilities across Marion County, including construction of a new state-of-the-art health center opening in 2024 on the east side of Indianapolis. Eskenazi Health leadership said the...
Current Publishing
Roping them in: Westfield teen an accomplished competitor on the rodeo circuit
Tatum Coker was all of 3 years old the day her grandfather, Mike, sat her down on the back of a horse for the first time. Then, like now, something made sense. Fast-forward 11 years to today when Coker, on the verge of starting her freshman year at Westfield High School, is regarded as one of the nation’s premier female rodeo competitors in her age group.
eaglecountryonline.com
Greensburg Man Killed in Two-Vehicle Accident in Batesville
The crash took place Thursday morning at the intersection of State Road 46 and State Road 229. (Batesville, Ind.) – One person is dead, and another was injured in a two-vehicle crash in Batesville. Batesville Police responded to the crash Thursday morning at the intersection of State Road 46...
WANE-TV
ISP: Man found dead in southern Indiana pond
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Police are investigating the death of a man who’s body was found in a pond on Saturday afternoon. Police say the Washington County Sheriff’s Department responded to reports from a resident claiming to have found a body in a pond at the 11000 block of Haleysburg Road in northern Washington County.
weather.gov
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Boone, Brown, Hamilton, Hendricks, Johnson, Marion, Morgan by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-01 08:35:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-01 09:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Boone; Brown; Hamilton; Hendricks; Johnson; Marion; Morgan The National Weather Service in Indianapolis has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Morgan County in central Indiana Johnson County in central Indiana Northwestern Brown County in south central Indiana Eastern Hendricks County in central Indiana Marion County in central Indiana Boone County in central Indiana Hamilton County in central Indiana * Until 915 AM EDT. * At 834 AM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Brownsburg, or 18 miles west of Indianapolis, moving east at 60 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Avon around 840 AM EDT. Plainfield, Speedway, Clermont, Eagle Creek Reservoir and Indianapolis Int`l Airport around 845 AM EDT. Meridian Hills, Rocky Ripple, Williams Creek, Wynnedale, Spring Hill, Crows Nest and North Crows Nest around 850 AM EDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Beech Grove, Monument Circle, Indiana State Fairgrounds, Broad Ripple, Warren Park and Cumberland. This includes the following highways Interstate 65 between mile markers 84 and 147. Interstate 69 between mile markers 200 and 211. Interstate 70 between mile markers 57 and 93. Interstate 74 between mile markers 59 and 100. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
