Search underway for driver who ignited three fires in Kaufman County, officials say
KAUFMAN COUNTY, Texas — Authorities of Kaufman County are searching for a driver who was pulling a burning trailer that ignited three separate fires, which also threatened homes, officials said Sunday. County officials said in a news release that the fires broke out around 12 p.m. Sunday along county...
Victim in fatal Woodway accident identified
WOODWAY, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: The victim in the fatal vehicle accident in Woodway has been identified. The Woodway Public Safety Department has identified 74-year-old Robert Watley, of Woodway, as the man who was inside of the burning Cadillac SRX SUV when they arrived. Watley was able to be pulled out of the vehicle, but he was already dead.
Waco Hwy 6 road closure in place until next year
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The Texas Department of Transportation’s Waco District continues their work on constructing new frontage road bridges as part of the Mall-to-Mall project. Crews will close the westbound Highway 6 frontage road on Monday – from past the on-ramp before Beverly Drive to Beverly...
Car chase leads to crash and rollover, woman arrested
Waco, Tx (FOX44) – Waco Police report a 28-year-old woman has been arrested in connection with a Sunday afternoon car crash – which officers say occurred after one car was crashed into another. Police spokesperson Cierra Shipley said officers were called to the crash in the 5700 block...
Early morning crash leaves 1 dead: Waco police
Waco police said 46-year-old James May died in an accident on East Loop 340 over the weekend. Next of kin has been notified.
Deadly crash under investigation in Waco
Waco (FOX 44) — Waco Police are investigating an early morning crash that killed one man. Police say the crash happened around 4:37 a.m. Saturday morning near the Loop 340 westbound access road and Marlin Highway southbound access road. According to initial reports, one vehicle hit the other as...
Special Meeting August 11 for Friends of Fort Boggy
The Friends of Fort Boggy State Park will have a Special Called meeting on Thursday, August 11th at the Centerville Municipal Building across from the Post Office. We will start gathering at 11:30 a.m. for refreshments and the meeting will begin at 12 noon. The main purpose of the meeting will be to discuss and vote on various needs of the park that could not be properly addressed at the July meeting. This meeting is open to the public and we encourage anyone with an interest in Fort Boggy State Park to come and join us.
Miss Central Texas 2022 crowned
MARLIN, Texas (KWTX) - Paisley Groschke, 13, of Riesel, was crowned the next Miss Central Texas Saturday night. The pageant was held at Marlin High School where 18 contestants--who are required to live in McLennan, Falls, Robertson, Limestone of Bell counties--competed for the crown and a $1,500 scholarship. Each contestant...
Affidavit: Texas woman arrested after chasing neighbor while on riding lawn mower, threatening ‘I’m going to get you’
MABANK, Texas (KETK) – 60-year-old Judy Coggeshall was arrested and charged with stalking in Henderson County on July 25. On June 6 at approximately 7 p.m., law enforcement received a call from Henderson County Communications advising of a disturbance at a woman’s residence. The woman informed officials that Coggeshall had been stopped in front of […]
‘Struttin’ On Commerce’ Set for Thursday, August 4th for Local Back-to-School Shopping
As you plan your back-to-school shopping, be sure to mark you calendars for this local event!. Join downtown Fairfield retailers for ‘Struttin’ On Commerce’ next Thursday, August 4, 2022. The Business After Hours event will include fun, fashion, and what the shops of Fairfield, Texas has to...
Central Texas man pays it forward with $5 for kids going back-to-school
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - An elderly Central Texas man is making back-to-school shopping a bit easier for local moms, walking the aisles of a Walmart a couple of times a week and passing out $5 bills to those with school-aged children. The man, who doesn’t want to be identified by...
What you missed this week in notable Waco crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Waco Tribune-Herald. (10) updates to this series since Updated 3 hrs ago.
2 Bedroom Home in Waco - $375,000
This meticulously kept home sits on a large 2.39-acre treed lot. Downstairs features a garage and oversized workshop area, mudroom, and half-bath. Upstairs, you'll find an open concept floor plan featuring a wood-burning stove, tongue-and-groove Ponderosa Pine accent walls, and vaulted ceilings. The well-maintained kitchen boasts granite countertops, large pantry, and an oversized island. Outside you'll find a second story balcony overlooking the secluded backyard - perfect for relaxing with a cup of coffee or grilling dinner for your family. The lot is fully fenced for the animals and kids to run and play, and the new paver patio is perfect for your backyard entertainment. Located in the desirable Chalk Bluff area, it is outside city limits but is a short drive to McLane Stadium, Magnolia, and Waco's newest additions: Top Golf, Main Event, and Cinemark. Come check this one out in person today! BACK ON THE MARKET due to buyer's inability to attain financing! Don't miss this second chance at a great property!
The Largest Bitcoin Mining Facility in the World Is Coming to Navarro County. Not Everyone Wants It There.
Ever since a new Bitcoin mining facility was proposed in Navarro County, some residents have been upset about the drain on local resources they say the operation would cause. In April, the Colorado company Riot Blockchain announced in a press release that it was in the process of developing a large-scale, 1 gigawatt facility just outside Navarro County’s Corsicana, about an hour's drive south of Dallas. The first phase of the project will include 400 megawatts of capacity on a 265-acre site, according to the company’s press release.
Attention: Parents, Community, Family & Friends!
Lady Eagles Little Dribblers Board to Meet Wednesday. Our Lady Eagles Little Dribblers Board has two open positions!. We are also looking for at-large members to come aboard to make this program a success. Make plans to attend the board meeting on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 beginning 6:00 p.m. at...
Video: The Curious Case of the Ellis County Courthouse
This story is part of Big Wonder–our series that explores uniquely larger-than-life stories in Texas. The Ellis County Courthouse in Waxahachie, Texas is one of the best examples of the Romanesque Revival architecture styles in the American Southwest. It also contains a mysterious secret. Marvel at the semi-circular arches, turrets, of curved glass, and working clocktower, but don’t forget to gaze at the faces carved into the facade. Were the faces carved by a spurned lover, or simply a quirk of architecture? We might never know.
