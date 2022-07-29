ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Freestone County, TX

fox44news.com

Victim in fatal Woodway accident identified

WOODWAY, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: The victim in the fatal vehicle accident in Woodway has been identified. The Woodway Public Safety Department has identified 74-year-old Robert Watley, of Woodway, as the man who was inside of the burning Cadillac SRX SUV when they arrived. Watley was able to be pulled out of the vehicle, but he was already dead.
WOODWAY, TX
fox44news.com

Waco Hwy 6 road closure in place until next year

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The Texas Department of Transportation’s Waco District continues their work on constructing new frontage road bridges as part of the Mall-to-Mall project. Crews will close the westbound Highway 6 frontage road on Monday – from past the on-ramp before Beverly Drive to Beverly...
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

Car chase leads to crash and rollover, woman arrested

Waco, Tx (FOX44) – Waco Police report a 28-year-old woman has been arrested in connection with a Sunday afternoon car crash – which officers say occurred after one car was crashed into another. Police spokesperson Cierra Shipley said officers were called to the crash in the 5700 block...
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

Deadly crash under investigation in Waco

Waco (FOX 44) — Waco Police are investigating an early morning crash that killed one man. Police say the crash happened around 4:37 a.m. Saturday morning near the Loop 340 westbound access road and Marlin Highway southbound access road. According to initial reports, one vehicle hit the other as...
WACO, TX
freestonecountytimesonline.com

Special Meeting August 11 for Friends of Fort Boggy

The Friends of Fort Boggy State Park will have a Special Called meeting on Thursday, August 11th at the Centerville Municipal Building across from the Post Office. We will start gathering at 11:30 a.m. for refreshments and the meeting will begin at 12 noon. The main purpose of the meeting will be to discuss and vote on various needs of the park that could not be properly addressed at the July meeting. This meeting is open to the public and we encourage anyone with an interest in Fort Boggy State Park to come and join us.
CENTERVILLE, TX
KWTX

Miss Central Texas 2022 crowned

MARLIN, Texas (KWTX) - Paisley Groschke, 13, of Riesel, was crowned the next Miss Central Texas Saturday night. The pageant was held at Marlin High School where 18 contestants--who are required to live in McLennan, Falls, Robertson, Limestone of Bell counties--competed for the crown and a $1,500 scholarship. Each contestant...
RIESEL, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

Affidavit: Texas woman arrested after chasing neighbor while on riding lawn mower, threatening ‘I’m going to get you’

MABANK, Texas (KETK) – 60-year-old Judy Coggeshall was arrested and charged with stalking in Henderson County on July 25. On June 6 at approximately 7 p.m., law enforcement received a call from Henderson County Communications advising of a disturbance at a woman’s residence. The woman informed officials that Coggeshall had been stopped in front of […]
HENDERSON COUNTY, TX
WacoTrib.com

2 Bedroom Home in Waco - $375,000

This meticulously kept home sits on a large 2.39-acre treed lot. Downstairs features a garage and oversized workshop area, mudroom, and half-bath. Upstairs, you'll find an open concept floor plan featuring a wood-burning stove, tongue-and-groove Ponderosa Pine accent walls, and vaulted ceilings. The well-maintained kitchen boasts granite countertops, large pantry, and an oversized island. Outside you'll find a second story balcony overlooking the secluded backyard - perfect for relaxing with a cup of coffee or grilling dinner for your family. The lot is fully fenced for the animals and kids to run and play, and the new paver patio is perfect for your backyard entertainment. Located in the desirable Chalk Bluff area, it is outside city limits but is a short drive to McLane Stadium, Magnolia, and Waco's newest additions: Top Golf, Main Event, and Cinemark. Come check this one out in person today! BACK ON THE MARKET due to buyer's inability to attain financing! Don't miss this second chance at a great property!
WACO, TX
Dallas Observer

The Largest Bitcoin Mining Facility in the World Is Coming to Navarro County. Not Everyone Wants It There.

Ever since a new Bitcoin mining facility was proposed in Navarro County, some residents have been upset about the drain on local resources they say the operation would cause. In April, the Colorado company Riot Blockchain announced in a press release that it was in the process of developing a large-scale, 1 gigawatt facility just outside Navarro County’s Corsicana, about an hour's drive south of Dallas. The first phase of the project will include 400 megawatts of capacity on a 265-acre site, according to the company’s press release.
freestonecountytimesonline.com

Attention: Parents, Community, Family & Friends!

Lady Eagles Little Dribblers Board to Meet Wednesday. Our Lady Eagles Little Dribblers Board has two open positions!. We are also looking for at-large members to come aboard to make this program a success. Make plans to attend the board meeting on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 beginning 6:00 p.m. at...
FAIRFIELD, TX
Atlas Obscura

Video: The Curious Case of the Ellis County Courthouse

This story is part of Big Wonder–our series that explores uniquely larger-than-life stories in Texas. The Ellis County Courthouse in Waxahachie, Texas is one of the best examples of the Romanesque Revival architecture styles in the American Southwest. It also contains a mysterious secret. Marvel at the semi-circular arches, turrets, of curved glass, and working clocktower, but don’t forget to gaze at the faces carved into the facade. Were the faces carved by a spurned lover, or simply a quirk of architecture? We might never know.
WAXAHACHIE, TX

