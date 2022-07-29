ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Trading Amazon on Earnings: How Much More Can It Rally?

By Bret Kenwell
TheStreet
TheStreet
 4 days ago

It’s been a long time since we’ve been able to say this, but shares of Amazon (AMZN) - Get Amazon.com Inc. Report are rocketing higher after earnings.

Shares are up more than 11% on Friday after the company delivered better-than-expected results for its latest quarter.

Despite generating a loss for the second straight quarter, Amazon blew away analysts’ revenue expectations with sales of $121.2 billion vs. estimates of a $119.08 billion.

Helping lead the charge was Amazon Web Services, which grew 33% year over year, while overall revenues only grew by 7.2% vs. the same quarter a year ago.

The reaction from big tech is important, as these stocks can be important momentum drivers for the market.

For what it’s worth, Apple (AAPL) - Get Apple Inc. Report is also rallying on Friday after reporting earnings, while Alphabet (GOOGL) - Get Alphabet Inc. Report (GOOG) - Get Alphabet Inc. Report and Microsoft (MSFT) - Get Microsoft Corporation Report both rallied this week despite missing on top- and bottom-line estimates.

Now the question becomes, how far can Amazon stock go?

Trading Amazon Stock

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33dtxd_0gxqsj9f00
Daily chart of Amazon stock. Chart courtesy of TrendSpider.com

When I saw Amazon stock gapping higher, I was curious about how it would handle the $135 area. So far though, it’s doing pretty well with it.

The $133.50 to $135 zone was a significant support area in the first quarter and in the first half of April. Later that month, Amazon stock gapped below this key support area on heavy volume following disappointing earnings.

Given the stock’s poor performance — and 46.3% peak-to-trough decline — one may have reasonably expected this prior support zone to be resistance.

That said, we could still see this area become resistance if the stock cannot maintain momentum. In fact, we’re already starting to see shares waver in afternoon trading, so it's certainly something to keep an eye on.

On the upside, there’s a gap-fill level to be mindful of at $140.30. If Amazon stock can fill this gap and continue to press higher, the $145 to $150 area could be in play. Near that mark, it finds the 200-day and 50-week moving averages, as well as the 50% retracement from the recent low to the all-time high.

On the downside, keep an eye on today’s low, currently at $132.41.

If Amazon breaks below that mark, the $129 to $130 area is in play, which was a resistance zone last quarter and roughly where the 21-week moving average comes into play.

Below that and investors will have to keep an eye on the $123 to $125 area, as well as the 10-day moving average.

Comments / 0

Related
Fortune

Millennials are the reason you’re paying sky-high prices for everything these days, investment strategist says

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Soaring inflation is hitting everyone’s wallets and making the dream of home ownership even more unattainable for younger generations—but according to one strategist, millennials could be to blame for escalating prices.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Why Jim Cramer Says This Stock Is 'Definitely A Buy'

On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said he is with Tellurian Inc. TELL. Cramer said Altria Group Inc MO is a very good company, but it’s not for him. When asked about The Mosaic Company MOS, he said, "If you want to be in that group, you should be in Deere & Company DE, because that’s been able to come back regardless of the cycle of fertilizer."
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Finance Googl#Finance Amzn#Finance Stocks#Amazon Shares#Amazon Com Inc#Amazon Web Services#Amazon Stock#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Investment#Apple Inc#Alphabet
AOL Corp

10 Coca-Cola products you can’t buy anymore

In October 2020, Coca-Cola made a huge announcement: The company had decided to discontinue 200 of its beverage brands in an effort to rid its portfolio of underperforming brands and prioritize those that showed the most opportunity for growth and scale. While you might think the ongoing pandemic was the catalyst for Coca-Cola's decision to retire certain brands, it wasn't. The company's plans to tighten up its portfolio were already in motion before the pandemic reared its head in early 2020. However, supply chain issues and altered customer shopping behavior that resulted from the pandemic encouraged Coca-Cola leaders to fast-track those plans.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
AWS
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Amazon
MotorBiscuit

Walmart Just Bought 4,500 Canoos, so What’s a Canoo?

This week, Walmart bought 4,500 Canoo Lifestyle Vehicles. Immediately, that sent a lot of people to their keyboards to search “Canoo Lifestyle Vehicle.” Canoo has been promising that we will start to see its van-like all-electric vehicles soon. But much of what they can do is still a mystery, and many are still unfamiliar with the EV maker Canoo, which aims to be the next Tesla.
CARS
Fortune

Chipmakers warn that the chip boom is over—and manufacturers’ frantic stockpiling is partly to blame

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Global chipmaker shares jumped on Thursday after Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Corporation (TSMC) reported a record 76.4% increase in second-quarter profit year on year. The Philadelphia Semiconductor Index, which tracks major global chipmakers like Intel Corporation, Qualcomm, ASML Holding, and Nvidia Corporation, as well as TSMC, rose by 1.9%.
ELECTRONICS
The Motley Fool

80% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio Is Invested in These 7 Stocks

While there's a long list of reasons for Buffett's investing success, portfolio concentration has been key. Despite Berkshire Hathaway holding in excess of 50 securities, just seven stocks account for 80% of the company's $339.5 billion of invested assets. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
STOCKS
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Billionaire Warren Buffett Lives in a House Worth Less Than $1 Million

Warren Buffett is known as the “Oracle of Omaha” and is one of the most successful, widely known, and widely followed investors in the world. When people want to know where to put their money or what to invest in next, they often look to see what Buffett is doing. He is a “value investor” known for buying and holding rather than buying and selling. That strategy apparently applies to the home he’s owned for decades, and while it has appreciated, it’s still valued at less than $1 million.
OMAHA, NE
24/7 Wall St.

Fight Inflation, Don’t Buy These 9 Items

Inflation, according to the consumer price index, rose 9.1% in June, compared to the same month a year ago. This pace is higher than in any month since November 1981. It threatens to drive the economy into recession, and there is no ready solution. (Also see, record inflation driving up prices for these 40 household […]
BUSINESS
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
85K+
Followers
87K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy