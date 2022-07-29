Nevada One of Five States to Receive Grant to Address Drinking- and Drug-Impaired Driving

www.2news.com
Four Bodies Found in McKinney Fire Area in California
The state's largest wildfire has also destroyed 100+ homes, sheds and buildings. More than 100 homes, sheds and other buildings have burned in the McKinney Fire since it erupted last Friday.
Death toll in Northern California wildfire zone rises to 4
KLAMATH RIVER, Calif. (AP) — Two more bodies were found within the burn zone of a huge Northern California wildfire, raising the death toll to four in the state’s largest blaze of the year, authorities said Tuesday. Search teams discovered the additional bodies Monday at separate residences along...
Kentucky flooding improves as heat builds in the central US
Kentucky flooding finally begins to improve Monday as the heat builds in the central US. CNN meteorologist Pedram Javaheri has the forecast.
Flash Flood Watch Monday for Central, Eastern Nevada
A flash flood watch is up until 10pm on Monday for central and eastern Nevada. Showers and thunderstorms are in the forecast and some will be on the strong side with heavy rain in a short amount of time leading to possible flash flooding under the green areas on the map you see.
Infrastructure damage hampers flood recovery in Kentucky
HINDMAN, Ky. (AP) — Damage to critical infrastructure and the arrival of more heavy rains hampered efforts Sunday to help Kentucky residents hit by recent massive flooding, Gov. Andy Beshear said. As residents in Appalachia tried to slowly piece their lives back together, flash flood warnings were issued for...
