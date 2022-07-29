Two 17-year-old boys charged in Chatham carjacking

www.cbsnews.com
This Indiana National Park has the Best Views of the Starry Night SkyTravel MavenIndiana State
Des Plaines Man Confesses to Sharing Child Pornography on the InternetCarolyn LightDes Plaines, IL
Why we may never know who won the $1.337B Mega Millions jackpotJennifer GeerDes Plaines, IL
(Opinion) If Mayor Lightfoot won't pay her tickets, no one else should eitherJake WellsChicago, IL
Chicago Furniture Bank Provides Free Furnishing To Residents In PovertyLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Lakeview East shooting: Man, 36, found shot in head on North Side, Chicago police say
A witness told police two men were seen driving away after the incident, traveling west from the scene in a black SUV.
Armed robbers have struck six times on the Near North Side, police say
CHICAGO (CBS) --Police on Monday issued a community alert about a pattern of armed robberies on the Near North Side. The robberies happened in Streeterville, Old Town, and the Clybourn Corridor. Police said they seem to be connected. Each time, the robbers got out of a white Chevrolet Malibu and walked up to people on the street. They stole personal items at gunpoint and then drove off. The six robberies happened at the following times and locations. In the evening hours Sunday, July 17, in the 500 block of North Lake Shore Drive; In the morning hours Monday, July 18, in the 200 block of East Grand Avenue; In the morning hours Monday, July 18, in the 400 block of East Grand Avenue; In the evening hours Tuesday, July 19, in the 300 block of West Goethe Street; In the evening hours Tuesday, July 19, in the 400 block of East Ohio Street; In the morning hours Wednesday, July 20, in the 1700 block of North Clybourn Avenue. There have been between two and five robbers in each incident, police said. Anyone with information is asked to call Area Three detectives at (312) 744-8263.
fox32chicago.com
Man found shot multiple times in North Lawndale: police
CHICAGO - A man died Monday after he was found suffering from several gunshot wounds on Chicago's West Side. Around 9:45 a.m., police say a 25-year-old man was discovered with multiple gunshot wounds to the body in the 1100 block of South Troy Street in the North Lawndale neighborhood. The...
fox32chicago.com
Man, 22, shot while riding in car in Tri-Taylor
CHICAGO - A man was shot and wounded while traveling in a vehicle Tuesday morning in the Tri-Taylor neighborhood. The 22-year-old man was riding in the passenger seat of a car around 1:15 a.m. in the 2000 block of West Congress Parkway when he was shot at by a gunman inside a red Toyota sedan, police said.
cwbchicago.com
On parole for less than 3 months, man ditched a handgun on Loop restaurant patio while running from ‘shots fired’ incident, prosecutors say
Prosecutors said a three-time convicted felon on parole for armed robbery dropped a gun on a Loop restaurant’s patio while fleeing the scene of a “shots fired” incident in the heart of downtown on Sunday evening. No injuries were reported. Shaundell Milton, 28, has been on parole...
CPD warns residents of Ravenswood Gardens home invasion
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A warning for people living in the Ravenswood Garden area.Chicago police are searching for a criminal behind a brazen robbery and home invasion. It happened near Wilson and Campbell on July 23.Police said the robber first pulled a gun when the victims were walking on the street. Since they had no cash, the gunman forced them into their home to get money.There was still no money, so the offender made them get into their car, and drive to an ATM. When they handed over the cash, the suspect took off.
fox32chicago.com
Armed man seeking cash forced 2 victims into their Chicago home, then made them drive to ATM: police
CHICAGO - Chicago police are warning the public of a terrifying armed robbery and home invasion that occurred on the North Side last month. According to police, a man armed with a handgun approached two victims on the sidewalk in the 4600 block of North Campbell Avenue around 12:10 a.m. on July 23 and demanded money.
CBS News
Teen charged with felonies, sues Village of Oak Lawn over violent arrest where he was punched
On Monday, supporters and attorneys for the teen, Hadi Abuatelah, were steadfast on holding the Oak Lawn Police Department accountable. CBS 2's Jermont Terry reports.
fox32chicago.com
Victim fights back when robber pulls gun on Chicago's West Side
CHICAGO - A man on Chicago's West Side refused a robbery Monday night when another man pulled a gun on him in an alley. Shortly after 8 p.m., police say the victim was walking through an alley in the 2400 block of West Polk Street when an unidentified man armed with a gun approached him from behind and demanded he hand over his personal belongings.
3 men in custody after shootout in Little Italy
CHICAGO (CBS)-- Four men were injured after a shootout in Little Italy near the UIC campus Monday night. Police said officers responded to shots fired in the 1000 block of West 14th Street around 10:45 p.m.According to Chicago police, gunfire was exchanged between three men, 21, 19 and 23 years old. A 37-year-old security guard then started shooting once shots were fired in his direction. The security guard was shot in the arm and suffered a graze wound. He was taken to a local hospital in good condition. The 21-year-old man was shot in the thigh, and he was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition. The 19-year-old was shot in the chest and remains in critical condition. The 23-year-old man was was shot in the thigh and knee and taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition. The three men who initially fired shots were taken into custody and multiple weapons were recovered, police said. Charges are pending. A neighbor told CBS 2 she dropped to the ground when she heard the shots along with her family members. "I need to be in a peaceful neighborhood where I can be safe," she said.
Charges filed against teen injured in violent arrest by Oak Lawn police
The 17-year-old was released from the hospital and into police custody Monday.
cwbchicago.com
Robber stabs woman in Uptown overnight
A woman was stabbed during a robbery in Uptown overnight, according to Chicago police. She is in fair condition, and the attacker is still at large. The 25-year-old victim was standing outside her parked car in the 900 block of West Leland when the robber approached her around 2:30 a.m., according to police.
fox32chicago.com
Boy, 16, shot several times in East Garfield Park
CHICAGO - A 16-year-old boy was shot multiple times Sunday night in the East Garfield Park neighborhood. The boy was standing on the sidewalk around 8:35 p.m. when someone in a black SUV started shooting in the 3900 block of West Van Buren Street, police said. The boy suffered multiple...
Four Wounded, Including Security Guard, in Gunfire Exchange at University Village Apartment Complex Near UIC Campus
Four people, including a security guard, are in the hospital with gunshot wounds after shots were fired at an apartment complex steps from the University of Illinois Chicago campus late Monday, police said. According to authorities, at least one of the wounded was last listed in critical condition. Around 10:45...
nypressnews.com
Man inside vehicle fatally shot in Galewood
A man was fatally shot Monday night in Galewood on the Northwest Side. The man, 18, was inside a vehicle about 7:35 p.m. in the 2100 block of North Natchez Avenue when he was struck in the chest by gunfire, Chicago police said. He was taken to the Loyola University...
Two people shot in house in Skokie
SKOKIE, Ill. (CBS) -- Two people were shot late Monday in a house in Skokie. The shooting happened in a house at the northwest corner of Kirk Street and East Prairie Road in Skokie – just south of Oakton Street and east of Crawford Avenue. At 4:44 p.m., Skokie police were called to the house for a report of a person shot. They found two people in the house with gunshot wounds, and both were taken to local hospitals.Police said the incident is believed to be the result of a domestic quarrel, and one person is in custody.The conditions of the people who were shot were not released.
Wrong-way I-90 crash in Hampshire leaves 7 dead, including 5 children from Rolling Meadows: ISP
Seven people are dead, including five children, after a fiery, head-on crash on Interstate 90 in the far northwest suburbs.
fox32chicago.com
Man slashed multiple times in the Loop, seriously wounded
CHICAGO - A 27-year-old man was cut several times in a stabbing early Monday in the Loop. The man was in the 200 block of North LaSalle Street around 3:45 a.m. when he was cut multiple times, Chicago police said. He was transported to Stroger Hospital in serious condition, according...
Man, 35, shot to death in Joliet parking lot
There is no threat to the community remains, police added.
Chicago SWAT responds to block on South Side, police say
CHICAGO - A SWAT situation is underway Monday night on Chicago's South Side. According to the Chicago Police Department, the city's SWAT team is assisting the Posen Police Department with the ongoing situation in the 4900 block of South Prairie Avenue. It is unclear at this time why the SWAT...
