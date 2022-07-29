ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Two 17-year-old boys charged in Chatham carjacking

By CBS Chicago Team
CBS News
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.cbsnews.com

Comments / 7

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Chicago

Armed robbers have struck six times on the Near North Side, police say

CHICAGO (CBS) --Police on Monday issued a community alert about a pattern of armed robberies on the Near North Side. The robberies happened in Streeterville, Old Town, and the Clybourn Corridor. Police said they seem to be connected. Each time, the robbers got out of a white Chevrolet Malibu and walked up to people on the street. They stole personal items at gunpoint and then drove off. The six robberies happened at the following times and locations. In the evening hours Sunday, July 17, in the 500 block of North Lake Shore Drive; In the morning hours Monday, July 18, in the 200 block of East Grand Avenue; In the morning hours Monday, July 18, in the 400 block of East Grand Avenue; In the evening hours Tuesday, July 19, in the 300 block of West Goethe Street; In the evening hours Tuesday, July 19, in the 400 block of East Ohio Street; In the morning hours Wednesday, July 20, in the 1700 block of North Clybourn Avenue. There have been between two and five robbers in each incident, police said. Anyone with information is asked to call Area Three detectives at (312) 744-8263.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man found shot multiple times in North Lawndale: police

CHICAGO - A man died Monday after he was found suffering from several gunshot wounds on Chicago's West Side. Around 9:45 a.m., police say a 25-year-old man was discovered with multiple gunshot wounds to the body in the 1100 block of South Troy Street in the North Lawndale neighborhood. The...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man, 22, shot while riding in car in Tri-Taylor

CHICAGO - A man was shot and wounded while traveling in a vehicle Tuesday morning in the Tri-Taylor neighborhood. The 22-year-old man was riding in the passenger seat of a car around 1:15 a.m. in the 2000 block of West Congress Parkway when he was shot at by a gunman inside a red Toyota sedan, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chatham, IL
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
CBS Chicago

CPD warns residents of Ravenswood Gardens home invasion

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A warning for people living in the Ravenswood Garden area.Chicago police are searching for a criminal behind a brazen robbery and home invasion. It happened near Wilson and Campbell on July 23.Police said the robber first pulled a gun when the victims were walking on the street. Since they had no cash, the gunman forced them into their home to get money.There was still no money, so the offender made them get into their car, and drive to an ATM. When they handed over the cash, the suspect took off.  
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Carjacking#Old Boys#Cbs
fox32chicago.com

Victim fights back when robber pulls gun on Chicago's West Side

CHICAGO - A man on Chicago's West Side refused a robbery Monday night when another man pulled a gun on him in an alley. Shortly after 8 p.m., police say the victim was walking through an alley in the 2400 block of West Polk Street when an unidentified man armed with a gun approached him from behind and demanded he hand over his personal belongings.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

3 men in custody after shootout in Little Italy

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Four men were injured after a shootout in Little Italy near the UIC campus Monday night. Police said officers responded to shots fired in the 1000 block of West 14th Street around 10:45 p.m.According to Chicago police, gunfire was exchanged between three men, 21, 19 and 23 years old. A 37-year-old security guard then started shooting once shots were fired in his direction. The security guard was shot in the arm and suffered a graze wound. He was taken to a local hospital in good condition. The 21-year-old man was shot in the thigh, and he was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition. The 19-year-old was shot in the chest and remains in critical condition. The 23-year-old man was was shot in the thigh and knee and taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition. The three men who initially fired shots were taken into custody and multiple weapons were recovered, police said. Charges are pending. A neighbor told CBS 2 she dropped to the ground when she heard the shots along with her family members. "I need to be in a peaceful neighborhood where I can be safe," she said.
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

Robber stabs woman in Uptown overnight

A woman was stabbed during a robbery in Uptown overnight, according to Chicago police. She is in fair condition, and the attacker is still at large. The 25-year-old victim was standing outside her parked car in the 900 block of West Leland when the robber approached her around 2:30 a.m., according to police.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fox32chicago.com

Boy, 16, shot several times in East Garfield Park

CHICAGO - A 16-year-old boy was shot multiple times Sunday night in the East Garfield Park neighborhood. The boy was standing on the sidewalk around 8:35 p.m. when someone in a black SUV started shooting in the 3900 block of West Van Buren Street, police said. The boy suffered multiple...
CHICAGO, IL
nypressnews.com

Man inside vehicle fatally shot in Galewood

A man was fatally shot Monday night in Galewood on the Northwest Side. The man, 18, was inside a vehicle about 7:35 p.m. in the 2100 block of North Natchez Avenue when he was struck in the chest by gunfire, Chicago police said. He was taken to the Loyola University...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Two people shot in house in Skokie

SKOKIE, Ill. (CBS) -- Two people were shot late Monday in a house in Skokie. The shooting happened in a house at the northwest corner of Kirk Street and East Prairie Road in Skokie – just south of Oakton Street and east of Crawford Avenue. At 4:44 p.m., Skokie police were called to the house for a report of a person shot. They found two people in the house with gunshot wounds, and both were taken to local hospitals.Police said the incident is believed to be the result of a domestic quarrel, and one person is in custody.The conditions of the people who were shot were not released.
SKOKIE, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man slashed multiple times in the Loop, seriously wounded

CHICAGO - A 27-year-old man was cut several times in a stabbing early Monday in the Loop. The man was in the 200 block of North LaSalle Street around 3:45 a.m. when he was cut multiple times, Chicago police said. He was transported to Stroger Hospital in serious condition, according...
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy