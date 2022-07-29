Troopers arrest a Waterloo resident for Felony Driving While Intoxicated.

www.nyspnews.com
Cayuga County Man Leads Seneca Falls Police on Chase
A high-speed chase in Seneca Falls on Saturday came to an end over the weekend after the suspect drove down a dead-end street in the village. Police say they received a 9-1-1 call from a resident claiming 35-year-old John Bergenstock was attempting to force his way into her house and was allegedly threatening to kill her. After learning the police had been called, Bergenstock took off and tried to elude officers by driving down several side streets at a high rate of speed. The chase finally ended on Troup Street.
Two arrested for false theft report in Hammondsport
HAMMONDSPORT, N.Y. (WETM) – Two men in Hammondsport have been arrested after police said they were involved in falsely reporting the theft of $20,000. Thomas Hoaglin (27) and Dylan Walker (24) of Hammondsport were arrested on July 29 after a joint investigation by New York State Police and the Village of Bath Police Department. According […]
Man killed in Oswego County construction accident
NEW HAVEN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A man died during a construction accident in the Town of New Haven on Friday, July 29. Oswego County Sheriff’s Office says that sheriffs were dispatched around 8:55 a.m. for a construction accident in the area of Hurlbut Road and Johnson Road in the Town of New Haven.
Man crushed to death by water pipes in Oswego County, deputies say
New Haven, N.Y. — A man was crushed to death by water pipes on a construction site in Oswego County, deputies announced Monday. Nenad Kocmar, 30, of Chicago, was working at a construction site near Hurlbut and Johnson roads in the town of New Haven at 8:55 a.m Friday when the accident happened., said Lt. Andy Bucher, a spokesperson for the Oswego County Sheriff’s Office.
Audio: Hear the end of watch call for slain RPD Officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz
The end-of-watch call was made by members of the Rochester Police Department Sunday night, following a procession ceremony.
Indictment Handed Up in Remington St. Shooting
A Rochester man has been indicted in a shooting on the city's north side two months ago. 46-year-old Luis Osorio now faces attempted murder, assault, and 2 weapons charges. Police say he shot a man in his 30s on Remington Street, near Borchard Street on June 1st. The victim suffered...
Downtown road closures Monday for fallen RPD officer's funeral
The funeral service for Rochester Police Officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz, who was fatally shot in the line of duty on July 21 on Bauman Street, will close some streets to traffic on Monday. Officials say drivers should be aware of the following road closures starting at 8 a.m. August 1:. Broad...
Suspects In Lansing/Dryden/Ithaca Burglary Spree May Be Linked To Additional Cornell & Cayuga Heights Break-Ins
Three Ithaca men were arrested by the Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) on July 26 after a reported burglary at the RaNic Golf Club in the Town of Ithaca. Employees of RaNic Golf Club arrived for work Wednesday morning and appear to have interrupted a burglary taking place. The TCSO was called to the scene. The employees were able to provide a brief description of the suspects and the vehicle that they had left the scene in.
Hundreds mourn slain Rochester police officer
Hundreds of officers from across the state and beyond to say farewell to Officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz. They came by the hundreds from across the state and beyond — police officers in ceremonial uniforms of blues, grays, greens, and blacks — and converged on a corner of downtown Rochester to say farewell to one of their own. The line...
Woman has $1,000 stolen in wallet theft
An elderly woman recently had her wallet stolen while in Cortland, according to a New York State Police (NYSP) report. According to the report, the woman realized her wallet was gone after some time. The woman then discovered her credit card was used by two suspects at the Walgreens in Dryden and Target in Lansing.
Calling hours held for fallen RPD Officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz
FAIRPORT, N.Y. — Calling hours were held Sunday for fallen Rochester Police Officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz in his home of Fairport. Friends, family and community members came to pay their respects at the Keenan Funeral Home on Sunday. American flags, bikes and police cruisers lined the street with the...
Fire Destroys Camper in Yates County
POTTER, N.Y. (WENY) - A fire that took place July 31st in the town of Potter destroyed a camper. Yates County Sheriff's Deputies responded to a report of a camper fire in the town of Potter. The Potter Fire Department was able to put out the flames, but the camper was a complete loss.
Man shot outside Lake Ave. Speedway
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - Monday afternoon Monroe County Sheriff's Deputies and Greece Police officers responded to the report of a shooting outside the Speedway at 440 Lake Ave. There was no victim there when they arrived, but the scene was identified. A short time later, a male victim arrived at Rochester General Hospital in a private vehicle. The 30-year-old Greece resident was treated for a gunshot wound to the lower body. The injuries are considered to be non-life threatening.
Oswego County woman dies after rollover crash in Clay, troopers say
Clay, N.Y. — A 31-year-old woman from Oswego County died Saturday morning after her vehicle rolled over and crashed into several trees in Clay, troopers said. Kayla M. Fitzsimmons, 31, of Central Square, was driving a 2017 Hyundai Accent at about 6:19 a.m. in the westbound lanes of Verplank Road, State Police spokesman Trooper Jack Keller said Saturday in a news release.
Syracuse Police Department arrest 23-year-old accused of robbing victim during altercation
SYRACUSE N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– On Sunday, July 31, 2022, at around 12:54 A.M., Officers were called to investigate a robbery that occurred in the 100 block W. LaFayette Avenue. During the investigation, police discovered that a 23-year-old female victim got into an altercation with a 23-year-old female suspect at the scene.
First Responders Spotlight: MCSO mounted patrol retires, comes back to train horses
"Most of the time people like to see maybe not so much me, they want to see the horse."
Eight month case comes to a close with arrest of Town of Rose man
It was a frustrating case that took eight months to end in an arrest. A $35,000 Caterpiller skid steer, stolen from a contracted Ohio tree surgeon working at 1335 Floodman Road in Palmyra disappeared from the site. State Troopers had a hunch that a day worker may have been behind...
Rochester teenager in critical condition after falling out of moving vehicle
The boy was found by officers on the side of the street and was unresponsive. The four other occupants of the vehicle remained on the scene.
IPD official shares ‘serious concerns’ about potential encampment
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Ithaca’s top cop has “extremely serious concerns” about a potential homeless encampment. Acting Police Chief John Joly says building cottages for the unhoused would turn the city into Los Angeles, because an influx of people would arrive and build shacks. He says...
Fire Consumes Vacant Home in Town of Richford
A vacant building in Broome County was completely destroyed by fire on Monday, August 1st. The call came in after 11 a.m. for a report of a fire at 222 Rockefeller Road in the Town of Richford. Nine departments responded to fight the blaze, which engulfed all of the home....
