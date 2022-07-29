NWS: Drought Conditions Improving Across Indiana

www.wibc.com
Related
WIBC.com
NWS: Severe Storms Possible Across Indiana
STATEWIDE-–Just about the entire state is supposed to get either rain or severe weather Monday. Some places in western and central Indiana were under severe thunderstorm warnings at times Monday morning. “Damaging wind gusts are the main threats with the storms as they move through. There’s a possibility that...
When Can We Expect to See the First Frost of 2022 in Southern Indiana?
Here we are, sweating through one of the hottest summers in recent years, and I'm already talking about frost. What in the world is wrong with me? I know it seems strange, but Fall really isn't that far away. Before you know it, we all be bundled up, cheering for our team under those 'Friday night lights.' One indication that Fall has officially arrived is the appearance of frost.
wbiw.com
National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm watch for Lawrence County and southern Indiana
LAWRENCE CO. – The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for Southern Indiana including Lawrence County. The watch is in effect until 10 p.m. Isolated to scattered thunderstorms will develop this evening into the night. The greatest concentration will be over far southern and southwestern central Indiana.
Storm threats and timeline for Monday’s Weather Alert Day
Monday is a 9 First Warning Weather Alert Day due to the potential at strong and severe storms across the Tri-State. This looks to be strongest during the late afternoon & evening hours.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Greenwood company bringing relief to Kentucky flood victims
GREENWOOD, Ind. — Hoosiers are heading to Kentucky to set up a base camp to help those impacted by flooding in the state. The team at USA Upstar, a disaster relief company in Greenwood, is loading up materials for tents to be set up, as well as mobile showers and bathrooms, to make sure those who have lost everything feel like they're at home.
WIBC.com
Task Force 1 and Flooded Kentucky: A Necessary Mission
HAZARD, Ky.--Entire houses have been washed away in the flooding in eastern Kentucky. Since late last week Indiana’s Task Force 1 has been in the mountains, about 20 miles from Hazard, to help with search and rescue operations, needed because people have been reported missing. “That is factual. Homes...
nwindianabusiness.com
From Indiana to the world
In the heart of the Midwest, Indiana’s agriculture and manufacturing industries have long been a staple of its economic health. But with the advent of the internet, the world became smaller and local companies suddenly had a global reach at their fingertips. Today, a rising number of Indiana goods find their way to Mexico, Germany and beyond via local air and water ports. Thanks to infrastructure improvements and long-term planning, that’s not a trend expected to change anytime soon.
WANE-TV
ISP: Man found dead in southern Indiana pond
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Police are investigating the death of a man who’s body was found in a pond on Saturday afternoon. Police say the Washington County Sheriff’s Department responded to reports from a resident claiming to have found a body in a pond at the 11000 block of Haleysburg Road in northern Washington County.
IN THIS ARTICLE
territorysupply.com
10 Exciting Weekend Road Trips From Indianapolis, Indiana
Territory Supply is reader-supported and may earn a commission when you book or purchase using our links. Learn more about our editorial policies here. Smack dab in America’s Heartland, Indianapolis’ central locale to five different states and local destinations offers endless weekend road trip possibilities. As a city,...
Inside Indiana Business
CenterPoint Energy seeks approval for southwest Indiana solar array
Evansville-based CenterPoint Energy Indiana South is seeking approval from the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission to acquire a 130-megawatt solar array. CenterPoint says it has entered into an agreement with Chicago-based Invenergy, which will construct the project in Pike County, to acquire the array when its completed. CenterPoint says the acquisition...
Indiana coronavirus updates: CDC map shows 53 Indiana counties at 'high risk' of spreading COVID-19
INDIANAPOLIS — Here are Monday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana. Registrations for the vaccine are now open for all Hoosiers through the Indiana Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.
Fox 59
Restaurant openings and closings: Speedway, Fishers, Brownsburg, Indy
INDIANAPOLIS — Our resident foodie, Jolene Ketzenberger of Culinary Crossroads, is back from vacation with a long list of restaurant updates, including three closings, three openings and a food and beer festival coming up this weekend. The Union Jack Pub in Speedway has closed after more than 40 years....
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
963xke.com
Indiana distillery introduces nostalgic toasted marshmallow bourbon
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (ADAMS) – One Indiana distillery with local ties has a playful new take on bourbon. Hotel Tango Distillery just unveiled its latest offering – a nostalgic toasted marshmallow-flavored bourbon. Hotel Tango Distillery, a veteran-owned brand that creates “premium, disciplined” spirits launched its ‘Shmallow Toasted Marshmallow Bourbon....
fox32chicago.com
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for parts of NW Indiana
LAKE COUNTY, Ind. - A Severe Thunderstorm Warning was issued for parts of northwest Indiana Wednesday afternoon. The locations included Gary, Indiana, East Chicago, Indiana and Hobart, Indiana. The warning went into effect at about 3:45 p.m. CST, and expired at 4:45 p.m. CST. FOX 32 continues to track the...
WLFI.com
Millions to be invested in Tippecanoe County's next hot property
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — A hot property southeast of Lafayette could be the next site for a big industrial development. Tippecanoe County officials are investing millions of dollars into infrastructure upgrades at the so-called Steele property: a 300-acre piece of land on State Road 38 across from Subaru of Indiana Automotive.
See Eerie Photos Taken Inside Indiana Catacombs
Did you know that running underneath Indianapolis sits some rather eerie catacombs? It's true, and you can even tour them!. Typically, when you think of catacombs you think of Europe. My mind instantly goes to places like France, and I think about the Paris Catacombs. While the catacombs under Indianapolis aren't quite as old, and they aren't home to any bones (that we know of), they still have a lot of history running through them.
insidethehall.com
Q & A: Marlon Page, father of 2023 forward Arrinten Page, recaps Indiana official visit
One of Indiana’s top recruiting targets in the class of 2023, Arrinten Page, wrapped up his official visit to Bloomington on Friday. Inside the Hall spoke with Arrinten about his visit on Saturday as well as his father, Marlon. You can read our Q & A with Arrinten here and our full Q & A with Marlon Page is available below:
Wave 3
Deputies searching for missing Indiana man
JACKSON COUNTY, In. (WAVE) - A Silver Alert has been declared for a missing man from Jackson County, Indiana. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the disappearance of William Hankins, 31, from Seymour. William was last seen July 26, wearing a black shirt with skulls and black pants....
WLKY.com
Indiana State Police investigating body found in pond
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ind. — Indiana State Police said they are investigating a death after finding a man's body in a pond on July 30. Around 12:30 p.m. Saturday, officers from the Washington County Sheriff's Department and an ISP trooper responded to a call about a body found in a pond in the 11000 block of Haleysburg Road. When they arrived, they found the body of the deceased man at the edge of the pond on private property.
WISH-TV
Fatal crash of semi closes I-65 SB lanes in southern Indiana
AUSTIN, Ind. (WISH) — A fatal crash on Thursday night on I-65 in southern Indiana closed southbound lanes sometime before 7:25 p.m., according to state authorities. Indiana State Police Sgt. Carey Huls tweeted that the crash involved a single vehicle. A photo from Huls’ tweet showed a semitractor-trailer in the grassy median between the northbound and southbound lanes had hit the concrete support of an overpass.
Comments / 0