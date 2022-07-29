ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Missing: Serinity Ringgold, 14, last seen in Bronzeville

CBS News
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.cbsnews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS News

Arrest made in connection with April fatal shooting near Bronzeville store

CHICAGO (CBS) – Police announced the arrest of a suspect in connection with the fatal shooting of a man in Bronzeville back in April. Keantae Martin, 18, was arrested Monday in Crown Point, Indiana and charged with first degree murder, according to Chicago police. He was identified as the offender who shot and killed Damonte Robinson, 23, on April 23, according to a police report.
CHICAGO, IL
ABC7 Chicago

4 wounded, 1 critically, in Little Italy shooting; 3 in custody: Chicago police

CHICAGO -- Four men were wounded in a gunfire exchange Monday night in Little Italy on the Near West Side. A security guard was among the injured after intervening in a gunfire exchange between two men, 21 and 23, and another man, 19, who was seriously wounded, in the 1000-block of West 14th Street about 10:50 p.m., Chicago police said.
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

Robber stabs woman in Uptown overnight

A woman was stabbed during a robbery in Uptown overnight, according to Chicago police. She is in fair condition, and the attacker is still at large. The 25-year-old victim was standing outside her parked car in the 900 block of West Leland when the robber approached her around 2:30 a.m., according to police.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Chicago, IL
State
Indiana State
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
fox32chicago.com

Boy, 16, shot several times in East Garfield Park

CHICAGO - A 16-year-old boy was shot multiple times Sunday night in the East Garfield Park neighborhood. The boy was standing on the sidewalk around 8:35 p.m. when someone in a black SUV started shooting in the 3900 block of West Van Buren Street, police said. The boy suffered multiple...
CHICAGO, IL
nypressnews.com

Man inside vehicle fatally shot in Galewood

A man was fatally shot Monday night in Galewood on the Northwest Side. The man, 18, was inside a vehicle about 7:35 p.m. in the 2100 block of North Natchez Avenue when he was struck in the chest by gunfire, Chicago police said. He was taken to the Loyola University...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

4 charged with stealing phones at Lollapalooza in Chicago

CHICAGO - Four people from out of state face charges for allegedly stealing phones during Lollapalooza in Chicago over the weekend. According to CWB Chicago, on Friday, a man told officers at the music festival that his phone was stolen by three people in the crowd. The victim then took...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man critically wounded during physical altercation in Burnside

CHICAGO - A 59-year-old man was critically wounded in a shooting Monday morning in Burnside on the South Side. The man was walking in the 9200 block of South St. Lawrence Avenue around 7 a.m. when someone grabbed him from behind, Chicago police said. During the struggle, the man was...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chicago Police#Cbs Rrb
fox32chicago.com

Man cuts, robs woman in Uptown after asking if she needed help

CHICAGO - A woman was cut and robbed Monday morning in the Uptown neighborhood. The 25-year-old was standing outside her parked car around 2:30 a.m. in the 900 block of West Leland Avenue when a male walked up and asked if she needed any help before pulling out a knife and cutting her, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man slashed multiple times in the Loop, seriously wounded

CHICAGO - A 27-year-old man was cut several times in a stabbing early Monday in the Loop. The man was in the 200 block of North LaSalle Street around 3:45 a.m. when he was cut multiple times, Chicago police said. He was transported to Stroger Hospital in serious condition, according...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Two people shot in house in Skokie

SKOKIE, Ill. (CBS) -- Two people were shot late Monday in a house in Skokie. The shooting happened in a house at the northwest corner of Kirk Street and East Prairie Road in Skokie – just south of Oakton Street and east of Crawford Avenue. At 4:44 p.m., Skokie police were called to the house for a report of a person shot. They found two people in the house with gunshot wounds, and both were taken to local hospitals.Police said the incident is believed to be the result of a domestic quarrel, and one person is in custody.The conditions of the people who were shot were not released.
SKOKIE, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS News

Teen in critical condition after being shot in Belmont Cragin

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A teenager is in critical condition after being shot Monday evening in the Belmont Cragin neighborhood. The male victim, 18, was inside a vehicle in the 2100 block of N. Natchez Avenue a little after 7:30 p.m. when he was struck in the chest by gunfire, Chicago police said.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

2 injured in Lawndale apartment fire

CHICAGO - Two people were injured Saturday night in a fire inside an apartment in Lawndale on the West Side. Chicago police and fire officials responded to the blaze about 9:05 p.m. in the 1300 block of South Kedzie Avenue, police said. One woman was taken to Stroger Hospital with...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man found shot multiple times in North Lawndale: police

CHICAGO - A man died Monday after he was found suffering from several gunshot wounds on Chicago's West Side. Around 9:45 a.m., police say a 25-year-old man was discovered with multiple gunshot wounds to the body in the 1100 block of South Troy Street in the North Lawndale neighborhood. The...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man found dead on Orange Line tracks

CHICAGO - A man was found dead on CTA train tracks in Bridgeport on the South Side early Monday, apparently after he fell from a fence along the Orange Line. The man was discovered on the southbound tracks in the 2500 block of South Archer Avenue about 4 a.m., Chicago police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy