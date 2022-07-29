Missing: Serinity Ringgold, 14, last seen in Bronzeville

www.cbsnews.com
CBS News
Arrest made in connection with April fatal shooting near Bronzeville store
CHICAGO (CBS) – Police announced the arrest of a suspect in connection with the fatal shooting of a man in Bronzeville back in April. Keantae Martin, 18, was arrested Monday in Crown Point, Indiana and charged with first degree murder, according to Chicago police. He was identified as the offender who shot and killed Damonte Robinson, 23, on April 23, according to a police report.
ABC7 Chicago
4 wounded, 1 critically, in Little Italy shooting; 3 in custody: Chicago police
CHICAGO -- Four men were wounded in a gunfire exchange Monday night in Little Italy on the Near West Side. A security guard was among the injured after intervening in a gunfire exchange between two men, 21 and 23, and another man, 19, who was seriously wounded, in the 1000-block of West 14th Street about 10:50 p.m., Chicago police said.
cwbchicago.com
Robber stabs woman in Uptown overnight
A woman was stabbed during a robbery in Uptown overnight, according to Chicago police. She is in fair condition, and the attacker is still at large. The 25-year-old victim was standing outside her parked car in the 900 block of West Leland when the robber approached her around 2:30 a.m., according to police.
Chicago woman who documented divorce on TikTok fatally shot by ex-husband: police
Sania Khan, 29, was found dead in her Chicago apartment July 18. Police believe her ex-husband, Raheel Ahmed, killed her in a murder-suicide.
fox32chicago.com
Boy, 16, shot several times in East Garfield Park
CHICAGO - A 16-year-old boy was shot multiple times Sunday night in the East Garfield Park neighborhood. The boy was standing on the sidewalk around 8:35 p.m. when someone in a black SUV started shooting in the 3900 block of West Van Buren Street, police said. The boy suffered multiple...
nypressnews.com
Man inside vehicle fatally shot in Galewood
A man was fatally shot Monday night in Galewood on the Northwest Side. The man, 18, was inside a vehicle about 7:35 p.m. in the 2100 block of North Natchez Avenue when he was struck in the chest by gunfire, Chicago police said. He was taken to the Loyola University...
fox32chicago.com
4 charged with stealing phones at Lollapalooza in Chicago
CHICAGO - Four people from out of state face charges for allegedly stealing phones during Lollapalooza in Chicago over the weekend. According to CWB Chicago, on Friday, a man told officers at the music festival that his phone was stolen by three people in the crowd. The victim then took...
fox32chicago.com
Man critically wounded during physical altercation in Burnside
CHICAGO - A 59-year-old man was critically wounded in a shooting Monday morning in Burnside on the South Side. The man was walking in the 9200 block of South St. Lawrence Avenue around 7 a.m. when someone grabbed him from behind, Chicago police said. During the struggle, the man was...
Lakeview East shooting: Man, 36, found shot in head on North Side, Chicago police say
A witness told police two men were seen driving away after the incident, traveling west from the scene in a black SUV.
fox32chicago.com
Man cuts, robs woman in Uptown after asking if she needed help
CHICAGO - A woman was cut and robbed Monday morning in the Uptown neighborhood. The 25-year-old was standing outside her parked car around 2:30 a.m. in the 900 block of West Leland Avenue when a male walked up and asked if she needed any help before pulling out a knife and cutting her, police said.
fox32chicago.com
Man slashed multiple times in the Loop, seriously wounded
CHICAGO - A 27-year-old man was cut several times in a stabbing early Monday in the Loop. The man was in the 200 block of North LaSalle Street around 3:45 a.m. when he was cut multiple times, Chicago police said. He was transported to Stroger Hospital in serious condition, according...
Two people shot in house in Skokie
SKOKIE, Ill. (CBS) -- Two people were shot late Monday in a house in Skokie. The shooting happened in a house at the northwest corner of Kirk Street and East Prairie Road in Skokie – just south of Oakton Street and east of Crawford Avenue. At 4:44 p.m., Skokie police were called to the house for a report of a person shot. They found two people in the house with gunshot wounds, and both were taken to local hospitals.Police said the incident is believed to be the result of a domestic quarrel, and one person is in custody.The conditions of the people who were shot were not released.
Chicago SWAT responds to block on South Side, police say
CHICAGO - A SWAT situation is underway Monday night on Chicago's South Side. According to the Chicago Police Department, the city's SWAT team is assisting the Posen Police Department with the ongoing situation in the 4900 block of South Prairie Avenue. It is unclear at this time why the SWAT...
CBS News
Teen in critical condition after being shot in Belmont Cragin
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A teenager is in critical condition after being shot Monday evening in the Belmont Cragin neighborhood. The male victim, 18, was inside a vehicle in the 2100 block of N. Natchez Avenue a little after 7:30 p.m. when he was struck in the chest by gunfire, Chicago police said.
fox32chicago.com
2 injured in Lawndale apartment fire
CHICAGO - Two people were injured Saturday night in a fire inside an apartment in Lawndale on the West Side. Chicago police and fire officials responded to the blaze about 9:05 p.m. in the 1300 block of South Kedzie Avenue, police said. One woman was taken to Stroger Hospital with...
fox32chicago.com
Man found shot multiple times in North Lawndale: police
CHICAGO - A man died Monday after he was found suffering from several gunshot wounds on Chicago's West Side. Around 9:45 a.m., police say a 25-year-old man was discovered with multiple gunshot wounds to the body in the 1100 block of South Troy Street in the North Lawndale neighborhood. The...
fox32chicago.com
Man found dead on Orange Line tracks
CHICAGO - A man was found dead on CTA train tracks in Bridgeport on the South Side early Monday, apparently after he fell from a fence along the Orange Line. The man was discovered on the southbound tracks in the 2500 block of South Archer Avenue about 4 a.m., Chicago police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
2 Chicago police officers maced while attempting to make arrest on West Side, department says
Two Chicago police officers were sprayed with tear gas while making an arrest in the Austin neighborhood on the West Side Monday night. A woman approached the two officers as they placed the man into custody, sprayed tear gas at them and ran.
Victims forced into own home, trip to ATM by man in ski mask on North Side
CHICAGO — Police are looking for a suspect after three people were forced into their house at gunpoint and then to an ATM for a robbery. On July 23 just after midnight, police said the victims were on a public way in the 4600 block of North Campbell Avenue when man in a ski mask […]
19-year-old dead in targeted, gang-related shooting, North Side alderwoman says
More than 30 evidence markers were placed at the scene.
