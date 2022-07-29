Metagenomic analysis reveals associations between salivary microbiota and body composition in early childhood

Read on www.nature.com
Clinical use of artificial intelligence in endometriosis: a scoping review
Endometriosis is a chronic, debilitating, gynecologic condition with a non-specific clinical presentation. Globally, patients can experience diagnostic delays of ~6 to 12 years, which significantly hinders adequate management and places a significant financial burden on patients and the healthcare system. Through artificial intelligence (AI), it is possible to create models that can extract data patterns to act as inputs for developing interventions with predictive and diagnostic accuracies that are superior to conventional methods and current tools used in standards of care. This literature review explored the use of AI methods to address different clinical problems in endometriosis. Approximately 1309 unique records were found across four databases; among those, 36 studies met the inclusion criteria. Studies were eligible if they involved an AI approach or model to explore endometriosis pathology, diagnostics, prediction, or management and if they reported evaluation metrics (sensitivity and specificity) after validating their models. Only articles accessible in English were included in this review. Logistic regression was the most popular machine learning method, followed by decision tree algorithms, random forest, and support vector machines. Approximately 44.4% (n"‰="‰16) of the studies analyzed the predictive capabilities of AI approaches in patients with endometriosis, while 47.2% (n"‰="‰17) explored diagnostic capabilities, and 8.33% (n"‰="‰3) used AI to improve disease understanding. Models were built using different data types, including biomarkers, clinical variables, metabolite spectra, genetic variables, imaging data, mixed methods, and lesion characteristics. Regardless of the AI-based endometriosis application (either diagnostic or predictive), pooled sensitivities ranged from 81.7 to 96.7%, and pooled specificities ranged between 70.7 and 91.6%. Overall, AI models displayed good diagnostic and predictive capacity in detecting endometriosis using simple classification scenarios (i.e., differentiating between cases and controls), showing promising directions for AI in assessing endometriosis in the near future. This timely review highlighted an emerging area of interest in endometriosis and AI. It also provided recommendations for future research in this field to improve the reproducibility of results and comparability between models, and further test the capacity of these models to enhance diagnosis, prediction, and management in endometriosis patients.
Associations between physical physique/fitness in children and bone development during puberty: a 4-year longitudinal study
Bone growth is most remarkable during puberty. This study aimed to clarify the effects of physique and physical strength on bone mineral density and bone metabolism markers during puberty to help improve bone growth during puberty and prevent future osteoporosis. There were 277 pubertal participants (125 boys and 152 girls) in this survey from 2009 to 2015, all aged 10/11 and 14/15Â years. The measures included physical fitness/physique indices (such as muscle ratio etc.), grip strength, bone density (osteo sono-assessment index, OSI), and bone metabolism markers (bone-type alkaline phosphatase and type I collagen cross-linked N-telopeptide). At 10/11-years-old for girls, a positive correlation was found between body size/grip strength and OSI. At 14/15-year-old for boys, all body size factors/grip strength were positively correlated with OSI. The change in body muscle ratio was positively correlated with change in OSI for both sexes. The height, body muscle ratio and grip strength at 10/11-year-old were significantly associated with OSI (positively) and bone metabolism markers (negatively) at 14/15-year-old for both sexes. Adequate physique building after 10/11Â years for boys and before 10/11Â years for girls may be effective in increasing peak bone mass.
The weight of childhood adversity: evidence that childhood adversity moderates the impact of genetic risk on waist circumference in adulthood
International Journal of Obesity (2022)Cite this article. The present study tested the interactive effects of childhood adversity and polygenic risk scores for waist circumference (PRS-WC) on waist circumference (WC). Consistent with a diathesis-stress model, we hypothesize that the relationship between PRS-WC and WC will be magnified by increasing levels of childhood adversity.
Epstein"“Barr virus and multiple sclerosis
Epstein"“Barr virus (EBV) is a ubiquitous human lymphotropic herpesvirus with a well-established causal role in several cancers. Recent studies have provided compelling epidemiological and mechanistic evidence for a causal role of EBV in multiple sclerosis (MS). MS is the most prevalent chronic inflammatory and neurodegenerative disease of the central nervous system and is thought to be triggered in genetically predisposed individuals by an infectious agent, with EBV as the lead candidate. How a ubiquitous virus that typically leads to benign latent infections can promote cancer and autoimmune disease in at-risk populations is not fully understood. Here we review the evidence that EBV is a causal agent for MS and how various risk factors may affect EBV infection and immune control. We focus on EBV contributing to MS through reprogramming of latently infected B lymphocytes and the chronic presentation of viral antigens as a potential source of autoreactivity through molecular mimicry. We consider how knowledge of EBV-associated cancers may be instructive for understanding the role of EBV in MS and discuss the potential for therapies that target EBV to treat MS.
Whole blood DNA methylation analysis reveals respiratory environmental traits involved in COVID-19 severity following SARS-CoV-2 infection
Clara AlcÃ¡ntara-DomÃnguezÂ ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0002-4925-49555,. SARS-CoV-2 infection can cause an inflammatory syndrome (COVID-19) leading, in many cases, to bilateral pneumonia, severe dyspnea, and in ~5% of these, death. DNA methylation is known to play an important role in the regulation of the immune processes behind COVID-19 progression, however it has not been studied in depth. In this study, we aim to evaluate the implication of DNA methylation in COVID-19 progression by means of a genome-wide DNA methylation analysis combined with DNA genotyping. The results reveal the existence of epigenomic regulation of functional pathways associated with COVID-19 progression and mediated by genetic loci. We find an environmental trait-related signature that discriminates mild from severe cases and regulates, among other cytokines, IL-6 expression via the transcription factor CEBP. The analyses suggest that an interaction between environmental contribution, genetics, and epigenetics might be playing a role in triggering the cytokine storm described in the most severe cases.
Goat gives birth to offspring with 'human-like' features
A goat gave birth to a baby with a rare "humanoid" appearance in the Cachar district of the north-eastern state of Assam in India. This incident took place in Gangapur village in Dholai Vidhan Sabha Constituency in December 2021. Shankar Das, who owns the goat, was left stunned by the turn of events.
Archie Battersbee, 12, dies after life support switched off
Archie Battersbee, a 12-year-old who was left in a comatose state after “catastrophic” brain damage, has died after his life support was withdrawn on Saturday (6 August).His parents had launched multiple appeals to UK and EU courts to prolong his support, all of which were rejected.The family also had a request to move Archie to a hospice for his final days rejected as doctors warned he was too unstable to travel.Archie was found unconscious after an accident at his home in Essex on 7 April and never regained consciousness.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Archie Battersbee’s mother discusses ‘awful’ day as family await hospice decisionArchie Battersbee’s mother says she’s ‘broken’ as life support set to endFlowers and candles left on day Archie Battersbee’s life support due to be withdrawn
Improved overall survival is associated with adjuvant chemotherapy after definitive concurrent chemoradiotherapy for N3 nasopharyngeal cancer
Concurrent chemoradiotherapy is the established treatment for locally advanced nasopharyngeal carcinoma (NPC). However, there is no evidence supporting routine adjuvant chemotherapy. We aimed to demonstrate the effect of adjuvant chemotherapy on survival and distant metastasis in high-risk N3 NPC patients. We linked the Taiwan Cancer Registry and Cause of Death database to obtain data. Clinical N3 NPC patients were divided as those receiving definitive concurrent chemoradiotherapy (CCRT) with adjuvant 5-fluorouracil and platinum (PF) chemotherapy and those receiving no chemotherapy after CCRT. Patients receiving neoadjuvant chemotherapy were excluded. We compared overall survival, disease-free survival, local control, and distant metastasis in both groups using Cox proportional hazards regression analysis. Propensity-score matching was also performed to evaluate the independent effect of adjuvant PF in a matched cohort with similar baseline characteristics. We included 431 patients (152 and 279 patients in the adjuvant PF and observation groups, respectively). Median follow-up was 4.3Â years. The 5-year overall survival were 69.1% and 57.4% in the adjuvant PF chemotherapy and observation groups, respectively (p"‰="‰0.02). Adjuvant PF chemotherapy was associated with a lower risk of death (hazard ratio [HR] 0.61, 95% confidence interval [CI] 0.43"“0.84; p"‰="‰0.003), even after adjusting for baseline prognostic factors (HR 0.61, 95% CI 0.43"“0.86; p"‰="‰0.005). Distant metastasis-free survival at 12Â months was higher in the adjuvant PF chemotherapy group than in the observation group (98% vs 84.8%; p"‰<"‰0.001). After adjusting for baseline prognostic factors, adjuvant PF chemotherapy was associated with freedom from distant metastasis (HR 0.11, 95% CI 0.02"“0.46; p"‰="‰0.003). Adjuvant chemotherapy was also associated with a decreased risk of death (HR 0.59, 95% CI 0.41"“0.85, p"‰="‰0.004) in a propensity score-matched cohort. Prospective evaluation of adjuvant PF chemotherapy in N3 NPC patients treated with definitive CCRT is warranted because adjuvant PF chemotherapy was associated with improved overall survival and decreased risk of distant metastasis.
Extracellular vesicles enriched in connexin 43 promote a senescent phenotype in bone and synovial cells contributing to osteoarthritis progression
The accumulation of senescent cells is a key characteristic of aging, leading to the progression of age-related diseases such as osteoarthritis (OA). Previous data from our laboratory has demonstrated that high levels of the transmembrane protein connexin 43 (Cx43) are associated with a senescent phenotype in chondrocytes from osteoarthritic cartilage. OA has been reclassified as a musculoskeletal disease characterized by the breakdown of the articular cartilage affecting the whole joint, subchondral bone, synovium, ligaments, tendons and muscles. However, the mechanisms that contribute to the spread of pathogenic factors throughout the joint tissues are still unknown. Here, we show for the first time that small extracellular vesicles (sEVs) released by human OA-derived chondrocytes contain high levels of Cx43 and induce a senescent phenotype in targeted chondrocytes, synovial and bone cells contributing to the formation of an inflammatory and degenerative joint environment by the secretion of senescence-associated secretory associated phenotype (SASP) molecules, including IL-1ÃŸ and IL-6 and MMPs. The enrichment of Cx43 changes the protein profile and activity of the secreted sEVs. Our results indicate a dual role for sEVs containing Cx43 inducing senescence and activating cellular plasticity in target cells mediated by NF-kÃŸ and the extracellular signal-regulated kinase 1/2 (ERK1/2), inducing epithelial-to-mesenchymal transition (EMT) signalling programme and contributing to the loss of the fully differentiated phenotype. Our results demonstrated that Cx43-sEVs released by OA-derived chondrocytes spread senescence, inflammation and reprogramming factors involved in wound healing failure to neighbouring tissues, contributing to the progression of the disease among cartilage, synovium, and bone and probably from one joint to another. These results highlight the importance for future studies to consider sEVs positive for Cx43 as a new biomarker of disease progression and new target to treat OA.
Publisher Correction: Efficient in vivo base editing via single adenoassociated viruses with size-optimized genomes encoding compact adenine base editors
In the version of this article initially published, individual data points in Fig. 5f"“k were omitted, and have now been restored in the HTML and PDF versions of the paper. Merkin Institute of Transformative Technologies in Healthcare, Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard, Cambridge, MA, USA. Jessie R. Davis,Â...
Publisher Correction: Recurrent somatic mutations as predictors of immunotherapy response
Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-022-31055-3, published online 08 July 2022. The original HTML version of this Article contained an error in Fig. 5, in which text in panels a and d was corrupted. This has been corrected in the HTML version of the Article. The PDF version was correct from the time of publication.
Evolution of gas in scattering media absorption spectroscopy as a neonatal pulmonary monitoring device
This is a commentary on the review article: "Gas in scattering media absorption spectroscopy (GASMAS) as a potential tool in neonatal respiratory care.". Monitoring of respiratory status and function in neonates and infants has evolved with advances in healthcare technology over the past few decades since the unmonitored and unrestricted use of oxygen prior to 1950s.1 Continuous use of pulse oximetry to guide oxygen administration, intermittent blood gases, and/or non-invasive measurement of partial pressure of carbon dioxide via transcutaneous or end tidal route to determine adequate ventilation and chest radiographs to assess pulmonary status have now become the standard of care in neonatal intensive care units (NICUs).2 Additionally, near-infrared spectroscopy (NIRS) provides the ability to measure regional tissue oxygen saturations and has been increasingly used in preterm infants for cardio-respiratory monitoring and management.3 However, we do not yet have a reliable way to measure oxygenation status and content directly and within the lungs itself. The recent review by Panaviene et al. has highlighted a technology named gas in scattering media absorption spectroscopy (GASMAS) that has been in development over the past two decades as a potential device to measure oxygen content and concentration within the lung directly. The authors in their review describe the physics, current evidence, and possible clinical applicability over different neonatal lung pathologies and scenarios.4 TableÂ 1 summarizes information about devices used for measures of oxygenation and ventilation status in the NICU.
Cell-based receptor discovery identifies host factors specifically targeted by the SARS CoV-2 spike
Receptor-ligand interactions on the plasma membrane regulate cellular communication and play a key role in viral infection. Despite representing main targets for drug development, the characterization of these interactions remains challenging in part due to the dearth of optimal technologies. Here, we build a comprehensive library of human proteins engineered for controlled cell surface expression. Coupled to tetramer-based screening for increased binding avidity, we develop a high throughput cell-based platform that enables systematic interrogation of receptor-ligand interactomes. Using this technology, we characterize the cell surface proteins targeted by the receptor binding domain (RBD) of the SARS-CoV spike protein. Host factors that specifically bind to SARS CoV-2 but not SARS CoV RBD are identified, including proteins that are expressed in the nervous system or olfactory epithelium. Remarkably, our results show that Contactin-1, a previously unknown SARS CoV-2 spike-specific receptor that is upregulated in COVID-19 patients, significantly enhances ACE2-dependent pseudotyped virus infection. Starting from a versatile platform to characterize cell surface interactomes, this study uncovers host factors specifically targeted by SARS CoV-2, information that may help design improved therapeutic strategies against COVID-19.
Plasticity markers in the human brain associated with rapid antidepressants
Stress and depression are linked to inhibition of plasticity in preclinical models while activation of neurotrophic cascades in the hippocampus and prefrontal cortex appears necessary and sufficient for efficacy across antidepressant treatment modalities. These treatments appear to specifically target homeostatic synaptic plasticity mechanisms. Yet, the implications of pharmacological neurotrophic stimulation in mammals remain unknown. How do neurotrophic changes at the lowest levels (molecular, cellular) alter function at the highest levels (psychology, cognition)? Our ability to measure plasticity in humans opens the door to answering this question. Here, we discuss promising approaches for measuring markers of neurotrophic stimulation in humans.
Pan-African genome demonstrates how population-specific genome graphs improve high-throughput sequencing data analysis
Graph-based genome reference representations have seen significant development, motivated by the inadequacy of the current human genome reference to represent the diverse genetic information from different human populations and its inability to maintain the same level of accuracy for non-European ancestries. While there have been many efforts to develop computationally efficient graph-based toolkits for NGS read alignment and variant calling, methods to curate genomic variants and subsequently construct genome graphs remain an understudied problem that inevitably determines the effectiveness of the overall bioinformatics pipeline. In this study, we discuss obstacles encountered during graph construction and propose methods for sample selection based on population diversity, graph augmentation with structural variants and resolution of graph reference ambiguity caused by information overload. Moreover, we present the case for iteratively augmenting tailored genome graphs for targeted populations and demonstrate this approach on the whole-genome samples of African ancestry. Our results show that population-specific graphs, as more representative alternatives to linear or generic graph references, can achieve significantly lower read mapping errors and enhanced variant calling sensitivity, in addition to providing the improvements of joint variant calling without the need of computationally intensive post-processing steps.
The neurobiology of duration of untreated psychosis: a comprehensive review
Duration of untreated psychosis (DUP) is defined as the time from the onset of psychotic symptoms until the first treatment. Studies have shown that longer DUP is associated with poorer response rates to antipsychotic medications and impaired cognition, yet the neurobiologic correlates of DUP are poorly understood. Moreover, it has been hypothesized that untreated psychosis may be neurotoxic. Here, we conducted a comprehensive review of studies that have examined the neurobiology of DUP. Specifically, we included studies that evaluated DUP using a range of neurobiologic and imaging techniques and identified 83 articles that met inclusion and exclusion criteria. Overall, 27 out of the total 83 studies (32.5%) reported a significant neurobiological correlate with DUP. These results provide evidence against the notion of psychosis as structurally or functionally neurotoxic on a global scale and suggest that specific regions of the brain, such as temporal regions, may be more vulnerable to the effects of DUP. It is also possible that current methodologies lack the resolution needed to more accurately examine the effects of DUP on the brain, such as effects on synaptic density. Newer methodologies, such as MR scanners with stronger magnets, PET imaging with newer ligands capable of measuring subcellular structures (e.g., the PET ligand [11C]UCB-J) may be better able to capture these limited neuropathologic processes. Lastly, to ensure robust and replicable results, future studies of DUP should be adequately powered and specifically designed to test for the effects of DUP on localized brain structure and function with careful attention paid to potential confounds and methodological issues.
Changes in obesity and iron deficiency between 4 and 9 years of age. Longitudinal study of childhood obesity (ELOIN)
International Journal of Obesity (2022)Cite this article. Recent studies revealed that children who are overweight have a higher risk of iron deficiency, although the etiology of this relationship remains unclear. The aim of the study was to evaluate the association between changes in obesity status between 4 and 9 years of age and iron deficiency.
Mapping the cancer cell states conserved across solid tumors
A new study uses single-cell and spatial transcriptomics to provide a systematic characterization of the recurrent gene-expression programs that control neoplastic cell states in diverse cancers. Cancer cells must acquire a diversity of traits to thrive in a challenging environment, but the molecular programs that coordinate these traits are incompletely...
Carpenter bee thorax vibration and force generation inform pollen release mechanisms during floral buzzing
Approximately 10% of flowering plant species conceal their pollen within tube-like poricidal anthers. Bees extract pollen from poricidal anthers via floral buzzing, a behavior during which they apply cyclic forces by biting the anther and rapidly contracting their flight muscles. The success of pollen extraction during floral buzzing relies on the direction and magnitude of the forces applied by the bees, yet these forces and forcing directions have not been previously quantified. In this work, we developed an experiment to simultaneously measure the directional forces and thorax kinematics produced by carpenter bees (Xylocopa californica) during defensive buzzing, a behavior regulated by similar physiological mechanisms as floral buzzing. We found that the buzzing frequencies averaged about 130Â Hz and were highly variable within individuals. Force amplitudes were on average 170Â mN, but at times reached nearly 500Â mN. These forces were 30"“80 times greater than the weight of the bees tested. The two largest forces occurred within a plane formed by the bees' flight muscles. Force amplitudes were moderately correlated with thorax displacement, velocity and acceleration amplitudes but only weakly correlated with buzzing frequency. Linear models developed through this work provide a mechanism to estimate forces produced during non-flight behaviors based on thorax kinematic measurements in carpenter bees. Based on the buzzing frequencies, individual bee's capacity to vary buzz frequency and predominant forcing directions, we hypothesize that carpenter bees leverage vibration amplification to increase the deformation of poricidal anthers, and hence the amount of pollen ejected.
Association of compliance with COVID-19 public health measures with depression
Although previous studies have demonstrated increased depression related to COVID-19, the reasons for this are not well-understood. We investigated the association of compliance with COVID-19 public health measures with depression. Data from the 2020 Korea Community Health Survey were analyzed. The main independent variable was compliance with rules based on three performance variables (social distancing, wearing a mask in indoor facilities, and outdoors). Depression was assessed using Patient Health Questionnaire-9 scores. Of 195,243 participants, 5,101 participants had depression. Bad and moderate performance scores for compliance were associated with depression (Bad score, men: adjusted odds ratio [aOR]"‰="‰2.24, 95% confidence interval [CI]"‰="‰1.29"“3.87; women: aOR"‰="‰2.42, 95% CI"‰="‰1.42"“4.13; moderate score, men: aOR"‰="‰1.31, 95% CI"‰="‰1.02"“1.68; women: aOR"‰="‰1.28, 95% CI"‰="‰1.07"“1.53). In the subgroup analysis, among the quarantine rules, not wearing a mask indoors was the most prominently associated with depression. In participants with a high level of education, non-compliance with quarantine rules was significantly associated with depression. People who do not comply with public health measures are more likely to be depressed. The preparation and observance of scientific quarantine rules can help mental health in the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and another infectious disease pandemic that may come.
