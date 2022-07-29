ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Florida to schools: Don't follow federal LGBTQ protections

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida advised school districts to ignore protections for LGBTQ students that President Joe Biden’s administration is trying to implement, saying the anti-discrimination language is not binding law and following the guidance could result in breaking state law.

Florida Education Commissioner Manny Diaz wrote to school districts Thursday saying they should not change current practices because of proposed new rules under Title IX that would extend sexual discrimination protections to students based on their gender identity or sexual orientation.

“Nothing in these guidance documents requires you to give biological males who identify as female access to female bathrooms, locker rooms, or dorms ... or to allow biological males who identify as female to compete on female sports teams,” Diaz said.

He added that doing any of those things would “jeopardize the safety and wellbeing of Florida students and risk violating Florida law.”

But Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried, the only statewide elected Democrat and whose agency overseas school lunch programs, said the matter wasn’t just about bathrooms, but also about feeding students. The United States Department of Agriculture requires schools to put up a poster on nondiscrimination in order to receive federal money for lunch programs, she said.

“This is a fictitious culture war that they have created that is going to deny kids food,” Fried, who hopes to challenge Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis, said at a news conference. “I will do everything possible to ensure that Florida’s kids are not victimized by the DeSantis administration and denied their meals.”

Fried’s department recently told schools they should hang posters with the new language. The Diaz letter told schools to disregard that guidance because it could violate state law.

Last year, DeSantis signed a bill banning anyone assigned male at birth from participating in girls’ or women’s sports. This year, he signed a bill that prohibits discussion of gender identity or sexual orientation in public schools at least through grade 3.

Earlier this month, a federal judge in Tennessee blocked implementation of the proposed new federal protections after 20 states sued over the issue.

Comments / 0

Related
spectrumlocalnews.com

State efforts to change N.C. alcohol laws

Because of the way our state's alcohol laws are structured, there isn't much that can be done on a local level when it comes to big changes — that authority largely lies with the state legislature. That is something that several elected officials have taken on over the last few years.
FOOD & DRINKS
The Associated Press

Harris to announce $1B to states for floods, extreme heat

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House is making more than $1 billion available to states to address flooding and extreme heat exacerbated by climate change. Vice President Kamala Harris is set to announce the grant programs Monday at an event in Miami with the head of the Federal Emergency Management Agency and other officials. The competitive grants will help communities across the nation prepare for and respond to climate-related disasters.
KENTUCKY STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
Local
Florida Society
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Education
City
Tallahassee, FL
Local
Florida Government
WTVC

Gov. Kemp announces back-to-school funding supplement for teachers

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- Just as the new school year is kicking off, Gov. Brian Kemp on Friday announced a back-to-school funding supplement for teachers. Gov. Kemp and First Lady Marty Kemp traveled to Ola High School in Henry County, where the governor made his announcement. The "Back-to-School Supply...
HENRY COUNTY, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nikki Fried
Person
Ron Desantis
WCNC

CMS says NC state law is reason behind late start to school year

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools students will head back to class on Aug. 29, and that date has many parents wondering why school isn't starting sooner. Many parents have reached out to WCNC Charlotte's VERIFY team to find out why CMS is getting such a late start this year. The number of questions led to CMS posting about it on Facebook, explaining it's the latest start in district history and that the district can't control it.
CHARLOTTE, NC
nypressnews.com

WA must act to help struggling hospitals

Hospitals across Washington state are in crisis. From Seattle to Spokane, hospitals in every community — including those I lead here in the Puget Sound region — are struggling with an unprecedented set of challenges that severely hinder our ability to care for patients. These include ongoing staffing shortages, insufficient capacity and steep financial losses made worse by the pandemic.
SEATTLE, WA
The Associated Press

Alabama says delay in execution caused by IV line issue

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama’s prison system said Friday that the execution of an Alabama inmate was delayed because of the time it took to establish an intravenous line to the inmate. The state offered more information about the hourslong delay that observers said was troubling and unusual. “The protocol states that if the veins are such that intravenous access cannot be provided, the team will perform a central line procedure. Fortunately, this was not necessary and with adequate time, intravenous access was established,” the Alabama Department of Corrections said in a statement emailed to The Associated Press. The statement did not elaborate on how long it took to establish the intravenous line or how many attempts were made. But a prison system spokeswoman confirmed the delay happened because of the time required to establish the IV connection.
ALABAMA STATE
MyNorthwest

Inslee to rescind 12 emergency decrees related to COVID-19

Gov. Jay Inslee announced on Friday that he will rescind 12 decrees under his COVID-19 emergency authority, saying they are no longer needed in response to the pandemic. The proclamations are related to certain health care facilities such as hospitals, long-term care facilities and health care professionals of which flexibility was made to statutes related to training, testing and the certification of various health care workers.
WASHINGTON STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Lunch#Sex Discrimination#Title Ix#Racism#Democrat
The Associated Press

Olea Edge Analytics Announces Water Monitoring Trial Program for Drought-Stricken Texas Municipalities

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 1, 2022-- Olea Edge Analytics ™, an innovative edge computing platform for the water utility industry, is offering a risk-free 90-day trial of its solution to cities and counties affected by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s recent drought disaster declaration. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220801005106/en/ Olea Edge Analytics™ Water Asset Management Device (Photo: Business Wire)
TEXAS STATE
WSOC Charlotte

Democrats bareknuckle Green Party off North Carolina ballot

RALEIGH, N.C. — A day after Connor Harney received anonymous text messages asking him to retract his signature from a petition to qualify Green Party candidates for the November ballot in North Carolina, he said unidentified canvassers brought their “attempts to interfere with democracy” to his doorstep.
ELECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
LGBT
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
The Associated Press

Monkeypox case reported in southwestern Idaho

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Public health officials say a southwestern Idaho resident has contracted monkeypox, marking the state’s fourth reported case. Southwest District Health made the announcement in a press release on Friday, saying the resident was from Canyon County. Local and state officials are working to identify any close contacts of the patient so they can be notified of the exposure risk, the regional health department said. Monkeypox usually causes a mild illness, but antiviral treatment is available for people who might have severe disease or who develop complications. The illness can be spread through close contact, including skin-to-skin contact or by touching objects or fabrics like towels that have been used by someone with monkeypox. The illness typically lasts two to four weeks.
CANYON COUNTY, ID
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
488K+
Post
472M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy