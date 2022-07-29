For Notion, a downturn is time to play offense

www.protocol.com
Europe’s big climate VC bet
Hello, Protocol Climate friends. Today, we’re globetrotting (sustainably, of course) by checking in with Europe’s biggest climate VC fund on what makes the continent a clean tech startup hotbed before hopping back to the U.S. for Big Tech’s take on the Inflation Reduction Act. Then we’re zooming out for a global view of Amazon’s carbon emissions.
Musk vs. Twitter: Tesla CEO's tech allies miffed about subpoenas
SAN FRANCISCO - Elon Musk's wealthy high tech allies don't seem too happy about receiving subpoenas from Twitter as part of the company's legal battle with the Tesla CEO. San Francisco-based Twitter is suing Musk in Delaware in an attempt to get him to complete his $44 billion acquisition of the social media company, a deal Musk is trying to get out of. According to a report from The Washington Post, Twitter's legal team on Monday asked for information about a host of tech investors and entrepreneurs connected to Musk in a wide-ranging subpoena. Twitter declined to comment. According to...
Why Matthew Prince thinks AWS is Cloudflare's biggest security rival
As Cloudflare seeks to become a leading vendor in the fast-growing zero-trust security market, it's increasingly going head-to-head with major industry players such as Palo Alto Networks and Zscaler. “But really, who we think we're competing with over the long-term is AWS,” Cloudflare co-founder and CEO Matthew Prince told Protocol...
The Inflation Reduction Act is testing Big Tech’s climate resolve
Big Tech might be a little afraid of taxes. Specifically, a provision in the Inflation Reduction Act that would require corporations with more than $1 billion in annual profits to pay a minimum tax rate of 15%. That provision could be why Silicon Valley has largely stayed silent on the agreement reached by Sens. Joe Manchin and Chuck Schumer despite the bill containing nearly $370 billion in funding that would also help tech companies reach their climate goals.
The trouble with neobanks
Good morning! Regulators are turning up the heat on neobanks, wondering if they’re any better than the institutions they’re trying to replace. And with money drying up across the sector, is this the beginning of the end for neobanks?. LendUp’s downfall. LendUp Global is liquidating its assets,...
Kopin (KOPN) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
KOPN earnings call for the period ending June 30, 2022.
How can developers better prioritize accessibility throughout their project cycles?
Accessibility is not just a tech or business issue; it’s a human right. Technology should be inclusive of everyone, and that means every new product or service, and each successive update, must be accessible to everyone. In the development process, that means ideating, building and deploying with accessibility top of mind.
Coinbase and the SEC are squaring off
An effusive hello there, and welcome to Protocol Fintech. This Monday: Coinbase gets ready to rumble, Biden’s getting a blockchain buddy and Binance keeps growing. The White House is hiring a blockchain expert. A provision in the Chips and Science Act directs the director of the Office of Science and Technology Policy to “establish or designate a blockchain and cryptocurrencies advisory specialist position.” Haun Ventures’ Tomicah Tillemann credited Rep. Darren Soto with getting that language in the bill. So who’s going to bend President Biden’s ear about bitcoin?
Rolling your own machine learning
Hello and welcome to Protocol Enterprise! Today: why cost and latency considerations are leading some companies to move machine learning workloads from the cloud back into their own data centers, why the Biden administration just imposed a new export restriction on chip tool-makers, and the latest in enterprise tech funding.
Airtable is a hit with designers. Will enterprise tech see it as an app development platform?
Airtable has always been somewhat misunderstood, even within its own market. Some analysts and investors Protocol spoke to didn’t even have the productivity tool-maker on their radar, despite the company raising a massive $735 million at an $11 billion valuation last December. “I cover the collaboration space and Airtable...
The game industry’s earnings slump comes for PlayStation and Xbox
Hello, and welcome to Protocol Entertainment, your guide to the business of the gaming and media industries. This Tuesday, we’re looking at the console game industry’s rough second quarter and the road ahead as a potential recession sets in, as well as Sony’s lavish praise for Call of Duty and the mystery of a hidden church that took the JRPG community by storm last week.
Get out your floaties: It’s time to work from the pool
Welcome back to our Workplace newsletter. Happy end of July! Today: what it really means when your company has a work-from-anywhere policy, how layoffs impact company reputation, and rising worker costs. The limits of work from anywhere. Earlier this summer, I decided to put my laptop on a massive watermelon...
