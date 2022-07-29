Judge Won’t Recuse Himself From Superior Police Officer Crash Case

kool1017.com
cbs3duluth.com
Iron Range standoff suspect who injured 4 officers was charged
VIRGINIA, MN-- The man involved in last Friday’s standoff is being charged with burglary and disorderly conduct after four officers sustained injuries. Friday, July 29, officers from the Virginia Police Department and St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a burglary at a Virginia home.
kdal610.com
Three Injuries In Duluth Hit And Run
DULUTH, MN (KDAL) – The driver of a vehicle that injured three people in an early Saturday hit and run has been arrested. Duluth Police say officers were called to the 500 block of East 4th Street at 12:15 a-m and found three people with various injuries after being hit by a vehicle that left the scene.
Investigation Into Wisconsin Senator Janet Bewley Crash Continues
Wisconsin State Senator Janet Bewley was involved in an automobile accident that led to the death of a Pennsylvania woman and her 5-year old child. Now, state and local authorities are working together to dig deeper into the cause and aftermath of the incident. Details about the accident are still...
Daily Telegram
Superior seeks to fill police department ranks
SUPERIOR — Superior is on the search for a few good men and women to police the city’s streets. This week, the city will start seeking applications for candidates to test for inclusion on the police and fire commission’s new certified hiring list. That’s unusual because the...
Pilot Arrested After Plane Crash in Minnesota
Sturgeon Lake, MN (KROC-AM News) - Officials in east-central Minnesota are reporting the arrest of a pilot following a plane crash Friday evening. According to the Pine County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a 911 call around 6:30 PM that indicated an airplane had crashed along a rural road about 5 miles east of the town of Sturgeon Lake. A news release says the Sheriff's Office also received reports that the pilot was possibly intoxicated.
cbs3duluth.com
4 law enforcement officers injured during Iron Range standoff
VIRGINIA, MN -- Four law enforcement officers suffered minor injuries during a standoff in Virginia Friday. According to Virginia Police, it happened just before 10 a.m. on the 300 block of 1st St. North. A resident reported a man they didn’t know broke into their home and barricaded themselves in...
Minnesotan Falls Victim To Scary Kidnapping Scam
There are a lot of scams going around at any given time but this one is incredibly scary. A kidnapping scam has been reported in a city just a few hours from the Twin Ports. Like I said, there seems to be so many scams going around Minnesota and Wisconsin over the past few years. A recent scam was reported in Wisconsin, targeting residents via voicemail.
redlakenationnews.com
Trial begins for Minnesota woman who sued after being denied morning-after pill
In a case believed to be the first of its kind in the nation, an Aitkin County jury this week will decide whether the human rights of a rural Minnesota woman were violated when her local pharmacist refused to fill a prescription for emergency contraception. Andrea Anderson, a mother of...
The City Of Superior Is Looking To Hire Multiple Police Officers
The City of Superior is looking for a few good men and women, seven to be exact to become part of the Superior Police Department. The city will start seeking applications this week which is the second time since June the city has been putting a list together of applicants.
cbs3duluth.com
Douglas County mobile home park residents face eviction
PARKLAND, WI. (CBS 3) - An eviction is looming for some residents of a Douglas County mobile home park. County officials informed residents at the Country Acres mobile home park earlier this summer they would need to move by the beginning of August. Residents are packing up just days ahead...
redlakenationnews.com
Police ticketing in Duluth schools shows racial disparities
DULUTH - When students returned to Denfeld High School last fall after more than a year learning outside its halls, the number of disruptive fights and dangerous assaults was unlike anything principal Tom Tusken had seen in nearly three decades working in schools. "We faced some extraordinary circumstances this fall,"...
DWI Arrests In The Northland Are Highest They’ve Been In Decades
Officers from all over the Northland are very concerned about the increased number of people being arrested for DWIs In the Northland. Some of which have come with horrific circumstances. Like the Superior Police Sergeant Greg Swanson, who was reportedly intoxicated while driving earlier this month, and is accused of killing a man and his baby by striking their vehicle.
FOX 21 Online
Cloquet: Apparent Overdose Caused Death Of 16 Year-Old Boy
CLOQUET, Minn. — A teenage boy is dead due to an apparent overdose in Cloquet, according to the Cloquet Police Department. The CPD says officials responded Wednesday to report of an apparent overdose at a house on Loop Drive involving a 16 year-old boy. Officials say the boy was...
cbs3duluth.com
Fire in Superior destroys garage, causes $30k worth of damage
SUPERIOR, WI. (CBS 3 Duluth) - A detached garage in Superior was destroyed by fire Saturday night. According to the Superior Fire department, firefighters were dispatched to East 5th street around 9:00 p.m. Authorities said when they arrived on the scene, flames were coming out of the roof and the...
cbs3duluth.com
Firefighters battled blaze in Superior landfill Saturday
DULUTH, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) - Firefighters in Superior spent much of Saturday battling a blaze at the landfill near Wisconsin Point. According to Superior Mayor Jim Paine, the fire was a fairly large but routine fire at the landfill. As of 8:30 p.m, Saturday, authorities said the main body...
Daily Telegram
National Night Out events planned in Douglas County
DOUGLAS COUNTY — Communities in Douglas County will gather Tuesday, Aug. 2, to celebrate National Night Out. The annual event is designed to strengthen communities and promote stronger relationships between neighbors, law enforcement, firefighters and emergency medical responders. All events are free and open to the public. They include:
FOX 21 Online
Two Overdose Incidents in Duluth Today: One Resulting in Death
DULUTH, Minn. — Duluth Police Department reports that two overdose incidents took place in the Lakeside Neighborhood resulting in one death. The DPD says the incident occurred this morning on 54th Avenue and Glenwood street. Officers report arriving on scene and administering Narcan to the first individual. The individual...
FOX 21 Online
Superior Fire Crews Responded To Structure Fire Saturday
SUPERIOR, Wis. — A structure fire was reported at 306 East 5th Street in Superior on Saturday, according to the Superior Fire Department. Just before 9:00 p.m., fire crews arrived to the scene of a single-stall detached garage with a lot of fire coming from the roof and garage door.
Results of state investigation into Two Harbors Mayor Chris Swanson released
The state auditor of Minnesota released an investigative report concluding that "there is no reason" to second-guess the decisions made by the Two Harbors City Council regarding Mayor Chris Swanson. The investigation also revealed that Swanson may not have properly disclosed interests in organizations and businesses that went before the...
WATCH: 20-Foot Loon From Virginia Heads To Minnesota State Fair
When the Minnesota State Fair gets underway at the end of this month, it'll have a special visitor - all the way from the Iron Range. And, it's something that hasn't left the Range since 1996. Anyone who's visited Virginia, Minnesota knows that there's a lake in the middle of...
