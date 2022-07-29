Marvel First Look: Gambit #2

aiptcomics.com
‘Gambit’ #1 feels like it jumped straight out of 1997
Having just returned from San Diego Comic-Con, I can attest to the love Gambit seems to hold within the X-Men fanbase if only based on the countless cosplayers dressed as the scoundrel. Add that to the X-Men ’97 animated cartoon program that will drop next year, as well as the Xtreme X-Men mini set to release soon, and it felt like prime time for a Chris Claremont-fronted Gambit miniseries to hit shelves.
‘Venom’ #9 shows off Symbiote time travel powers
The transformation Venom has gone through continues to impress this week with Venom #9. Al Ewing and Bryan Hitch have explored Eddie Brock’s journey from death to a mysterious garden and finally in Kang the Conqueror’s presence. It’s very zen, especially when you realize Eddie Brock is flexing a new ability he never knew he had until he was the King in Black. Now untethered from a human body, the latest issue takes Eddie on the trippiest journey yet.
Marvel Preview: Edge of Spider-Verse #1
THE END OF THE SPIDER-VERSE IS COMING! edge (’ej) noun – 1. outermost limit of an object. – 2. the sharp side of a blade. The leading edge of the Spider-Verse brought you Spider-Gwen and Peni Parker. This final edge will introduce you to some of the most important characters in the future of the Spider-Verse…but it will also slice the final strand of the web. IN THIS ISSUE: SPIDER-MAN NOIR! ARAÑA’S NEW STATUS QUO! SPIDER-REX AND MORE!
Marvel Preview: Iron Man #22
Tony Stark has worked hard to pull himself up by his iron bootstraps, and after a few detours, he finally tracks down his old friend and employee Vic Martinelli…only to find he’s arrived too late and Vic’s been murdered. Before a guilt-ridden Tony can get a bead on why, he’s attacked by Vic’s assailant…THE TITANIUM MAN. In the battle, he learns the sinister plot goes deeper. The Titanium Man is working for those even more mysterious, and Vic was killed because he’d gotten possession of THE MANDARIN’S RINGS. Tony flies overseas to Asia and headlong into a cloak of conspiracy, hell-bent on tracking down the rings of his most fearsome adversary, desperate to stop them from falling into the wrong hands. But at what cost? What is Tony Stark willing to sacrifice in order to stop the Mandarin’s power returning, wielded by the hands of a new—and possibly unsuspecting—acolyte? Iron Man is about to go hard. He’s about to buddy up with criminals. And he’s about to go…stealth.
‘X-Men: First Class – Mutants 101’ is a charming rewrite of the past
Everyone remembers some of their first comics, and X-Men: First Class were some of my first X-Men comics. Having read a slew of X-Men comics and becoming completely engrossed in that world and those characters in the years since, X-Men: First Class only aged better. Let’s face it: the original...
SDCC ’22: Marvel teases Spider-Man and Jeff crossing paths in new ‘It’s Jeff’ comics
Marvel Comics announced at the San Diego Comic-Con panel “Women of Marve” there’s more It’s Jeff on the way. The Marvel Unlimited Infinity Comic by Kelly Thompson will be back in September. The upcoming series is written by Kelly Thompson, with art by Gurihiru, and edited by Sarah Brunstad.
Marvel Preview: X-Men ’92: House of XCII #3
XCII OF SWORDS! Raise your swords! When Apocalypse learns the fate of Krakoa’s ancient sister-island of Arakko, it’s up to the X-Men to take up arms and save it from the warlord of Polemachus, Arkon the Magnificent! Everyone’s favorite X-team of the ’90s gets caught up in a realm of blades and magic in this sprawling one-issue crossover!
‘Ant-Man’ #1 is a nostalgic celebration of old-school comics
It has been over two years since the last Ant-Man solo series, but with a new movie on the horizon, another series was bound to happen. Scripted and drawn by Marvel legends Al Ewing and Tom Reilly, respectively, we are in for a nostalgia-driven treat. Specifically, nostalgia for an earlier era in comics history when there was a zip, a bang, and overly dramatic captioning to remind us comics are great. That’s what Ant-Man is and then some in a new four-issue mini-series launching today.
‘DC: Mech’ #1 introduces a valid reason for a mechanized DCU
When DC Comics first announced DC: Mech, one could assume it was a crazy mashup of ideas to appeal to a younger audience. But heck, it also appeals to the kid inside all of us as Kenny Porter and Baldemar Rivas detail an alternate timeline where every superhero has its own skyscraper-sized mech suit. Then you read it and realize a lot of thought went into this idea which makes it a must-read Elseworlds tale.
Is ‘Hulk: Smashtronaut!’ a good jumping-on point for new readers? Yes. Mostly. Alright, it’s complicated
It’s no secret that Marvel Comics has an affinity for relaunching major series with new “#1” issues. The more cynical comic book fan may see this as a soulless money grab meant to stimulate the speculator market, while the more generous reader might think Marvel is doing what they can to make more accessible stories for new readers. With the runaway success of Immortal Hulk, it’s safe to assume Donny Cates and Ryan Ottley’s Hulk falls in the latter bucket. But is it really a great jumping on point for new readers? Despite a challenging and potentially overly-convoluted premise, the answer is yes — Hulk: Smashtronaut! features enough chaotic Hulk set-pieces and jaw-dropping splash pages to reel any new reader in.
‘Robin’ #16 kicks off a story that’ll involve romance and danger
Robin has been an exciting ride under Joshua Williamson, with excellent fight scenes rendered by Roger Cruz. Not only has the series shown off tons of great fight sequences, but it’s further complicated and enriched the Al Ghul family line. With Robin heading back to Lazarus Island, the planned blissful new life is being tainted by Lord Death Man.
‘Batman: Fortress’ #3 finds a new path as Batman runs out of options
Batman: Fortress has been a real trip, taking DC Comics’ biggest characters and throwing them into the thresher of ideas Gary Whitta and Darick Robertson can throw at them. Starting off with an alien invasion that sent cities into chaos, then in the second issue killing off a few major heroes, the third issue out today features Batman with fewer options than ever. Superman is gone, but the alien threat seeks to kill him – or kill all of Earth in the process.
‘Batman’ #126 sets Bruce Wayne on a darker, twisted path
There’s no denying Chip Zdarsky’s version of Batman is darker in mood and tone. The dude is downright morose, and that’s even more apparent with Batman #126 out today. He’s also out of sorts as far as being prepared for anything, as Failsafe proves. Can this Batman gain the advantage and get control, or is the narrative suggesting control is inherently impossible? These are questions that may run through your mind.
‘Batman: One Dark Knight’ #3 is a gnarly, action-packed finale
This is one of many cool Batman quotes in artist/writer Jock’s Batman: One Dark Knight #3. As if it weren’t enough that the Caped Crusader is trying to duck and dodge every rival gang member in Gotham trying to kill him and E.M.P., issue #3 sees Batman having to navigate his way around the dark bowels of the sewer searching for E.M.P. But there are far worse things lurking in the sewers than just armed henchmen. In the final issue of this masterful three-part series, the last thing standing in the Dark Knight’s way of getting E.M.P. safely to Blackgate prison is a little obstacle named Killer Croc.
Professional comics writer Chip Zdarsky releases MasterClass spoof CHIPCLASS
If you live on the internet or read comics you’d likely know Chip Zdarsky is a funny guy. Be it his comedy timing in comics, funny tweets over the years–even though he largely retired from twitter to focus on his Substack–or met him in person, he’s a class act “haha” factory. But just when you thought he couldn’t get any funnier, he goes and makes CHIPCLASS, a video seemingly spoofing the MasterClass format.
‘Superman: Space Age’ #1 shows the Man of Steel’s power to devotees and the non-faithful alike
I used to never understand Superman. But Mark Russell and Michael Allred showed me the light. As stated in my chat with the duo, their new book, Superman: Space Age, helped me really understand the Man of Steel for the very first time. Everything about this book, which chronicles a young Clark Kent coming to terms with his powers and place in the world at the middle of the 20th century, makes for a true crash course in exploring and appreciating Superman.
DC Preview: Batman: Killing Time #6
All hell breaks lose as a gang war in Gotham erupts over the mysterious artifact stolen by Catwoman and the Riddler! Blood will be shed, lives be lost, and a shocking ending will leave your head spinning!. Batman: Killing Time #6. Writer: Tom King. Artist: David Marquez. Colors: Alejandro Sánchez...
Judging by the Cover – 08/03/22 new releases
Most comic book fans have a solid idea about what they’re going to buy every week as they descend upon their local comic shop. With that said, there’s still a lot of fun to be had just glancing at the week’s new releases and taking a chance on a book that looks promising, funny, scary, etc. That’s where covers come in. A fantastic image can make the difference between trying something new or saying, “Nah, not this week.”
‘Flashpoint Beyond’ #4 review
I am so glad the creative team behind Flashpoint Beyond revealed the Clockwork Killer here because we have two more issues to deal with the fallout – the murders, the pending invasion, Flashpoint Earth’s fate, how this all fits into the Divine Continuum, and of course, Batmen. That will be a worry for later, however. Instead, let’s look at the issue that just dropped and tease about the excellent read ahead of you.
