Marvel First Look: Ant-Man #2

Marvel Preview: Iron Man #22
Tony Stark has worked hard to pull himself up by his iron bootstraps, and after a few detours, he finally tracks down his old friend and employee Vic Martinelli…only to find he’s arrived too late and Vic’s been murdered. Before a guilt-ridden Tony can get a bead on why, he’s attacked by Vic’s assailant…THE TITANIUM MAN. In the battle, he learns the sinister plot goes deeper. The Titanium Man is working for those even more mysterious, and Vic was killed because he’d gotten possession of THE MANDARIN’S RINGS. Tony flies overseas to Asia and headlong into a cloak of conspiracy, hell-bent on tracking down the rings of his most fearsome adversary, desperate to stop them from falling into the wrong hands. But at what cost? What is Tony Stark willing to sacrifice in order to stop the Mandarin’s power returning, wielded by the hands of a new—and possibly unsuspecting—acolyte? Iron Man is about to go hard. He’s about to buddy up with criminals. And he’s about to go…stealth.
‘Ant-Man’ #1 is a nostalgic celebration of old-school comics
It has been over two years since the last Ant-Man solo series, but with a new movie on the horizon, another series was bound to happen. Scripted and drawn by Marvel legends Al Ewing and Tom Reilly, respectively, we are in for a nostalgia-driven treat. Specifically, nostalgia for an earlier era in comics history when there was a zip, a bang, and overly dramatic captioning to remind us comics are great. That’s what Ant-Man is and then some in a new four-issue mini-series launching today.
Marvel Preview: Edge of Spider-Verse #1
THE END OF THE SPIDER-VERSE IS COMING! edge (’ej) noun – 1. outermost limit of an object. – 2. the sharp side of a blade. The leading edge of the Spider-Verse brought you Spider-Gwen and Peni Parker. This final edge will introduce you to some of the most important characters in the future of the Spider-Verse…but it will also slice the final strand of the web. IN THIS ISSUE: SPIDER-MAN NOIR! ARAÑA’S NEW STATUS QUO! SPIDER-REX AND MORE!
‘Amazing Spider-Man’ #6 (LGY #900) will wow you with its visuals
Amazing Spider-Man has reached a huge milestone this week with its 900th issue, so you know Marvel is going all out. It’s also Spidey’s 60th anniversary this year, and it’s quite clear from the teasers that Spider-Man’s villains are celebrating too. Six of them, to be exact – but what of the strange adaptoid attacking him on Ed McGuinness’ cover? Let’s dig into it!
Marvel goes retro with ‘All-Out Avengers’ #1 J. Scott Campbell variant cover
Marvel Comics gave us a trailer earlier today, and now we have a super cool J. Scott Campbell cover to covet. But wait, it’s not just one, but two covers as Campbell goes retro with one and modern with another. Campbell’s new cover honors the 60th anniversary of the...
Is ‘Hulk: Smashtronaut!’ a good jumping-on point for new readers? Yes. Mostly. Alright, it’s complicated
It’s no secret that Marvel Comics has an affinity for relaunching major series with new “#1” issues. The more cynical comic book fan may see this as a soulless money grab meant to stimulate the speculator market, while the more generous reader might think Marvel is doing what they can to make more accessible stories for new readers. With the runaway success of Immortal Hulk, it’s safe to assume Donny Cates and Ryan Ottley’s Hulk falls in the latter bucket. But is it really a great jumping on point for new readers? Despite a challenging and potentially overly-convoluted premise, the answer is yes — Hulk: Smashtronaut! features enough chaotic Hulk set-pieces and jaw-dropping splash pages to reel any new reader in.
‘Venom’ #9 shows off Symbiote time travel powers
The transformation Venom has gone through continues to impress this week with Venom #9. Al Ewing and Bryan Hitch have explored Eddie Brock’s journey from death to a mysterious garden and finally in Kang the Conqueror’s presence. It’s very zen, especially when you realize Eddie Brock is flexing a new ability he never knew he had until he was the King in Black. Now untethered from a human body, the latest issue takes Eddie on the trippiest journey yet.
Professional comics writer Chip Zdarsky releases MasterClass spoof CHIPCLASS
If you live on the internet or read comics you’d likely know Chip Zdarsky is a funny guy. Be it his comedy timing in comics, funny tweets over the years–even though he largely retired from twitter to focus on his Substack–or met him in person, he’s a class act “haha” factory. But just when you thought he couldn’t get any funnier, he goes and makes CHIPCLASS, a video seemingly spoofing the MasterClass format.
Marvel Preview: Mech Strike: Monster Hunters #2
The armored Avengers and their deadliest enemies have all been monsterized by the mystical Eye of the Kraken. As the Avengers contend with their strange new powers, they seek out some unlikely allies: Rocket, Groot and Ghost-Spider! But will even these new additions to the team be enough to defeat Doctor Doom and his ever-expanding monster army?
Marvel confirms true identity of Symbiote Bedlam from ‘Venom’ #9 reveal
A month to the day exactly, Marvel Comics teased Bedlam’s true identity would be revealed, and today Marvel has revealed it!. Spoilers ahead for Venom #9. While you’re at it, read our review. In a special teaser, Marvel has revealed the identity of Bedlam is, in fact, Eddie...
‘Avengers: The Kang Dynasty’ to be directed by ‘Shang-Chi’ director Destin Daniel Cretton
Last weekend during San Diego Comic-Con, Marvel Studios unveiled a massive slate of films through the end of 2025. The incoming lineup finishes Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe before blazing through Phase 5 and Phase 6, which concludes with two Avengers films. On Tuesday, Borys Kit of The...
‘Batman: One Dark Knight’ #3 is a gnarly, action-packed finale
This is one of many cool Batman quotes in artist/writer Jock’s Batman: One Dark Knight #3. As if it weren’t enough that the Caped Crusader is trying to duck and dodge every rival gang member in Gotham trying to kill him and E.M.P., issue #3 sees Batman having to navigate his way around the dark bowels of the sewer searching for E.M.P. But there are far worse things lurking in the sewers than just armed henchmen. In the final issue of this masterful three-part series, the last thing standing in the Dark Knight’s way of getting E.M.P. safely to Blackgate prison is a little obstacle named Killer Croc.
‘Avengers By Jonathan Hickman: The Complete Collection’ Vol. 5 closes the massive, architectural reworking of the Marvel Universe
In the franchise’s soon-to-be 60–year history, Avengers has mostly been a book that functions primarily as an ensemble showcase, a place for characters with nowhere else to go to find utility. Oftentimes, it has expanded mythology without upsetting the better-selling tentpole books like Amazing Spider-Man. Rarely has the book been used as a vehicle with which to steer the whole Marvel Universe.
‘Batman: Fortress’ #3 finds a new path as Batman runs out of options
Batman: Fortress has been a real trip, taking DC Comics’ biggest characters and throwing them into the thresher of ideas Gary Whitta and Darick Robertson can throw at them. Starting off with an alien invasion that sent cities into chaos, then in the second issue killing off a few major heroes, the third issue out today features Batman with fewer options than ever. Superman is gone, but the alien threat seeks to kill him – or kill all of Earth in the process.
‘Batman’ #126 sets Bruce Wayne on a darker, twisted path
There’s no denying Chip Zdarsky’s version of Batman is darker in mood and tone. The dude is downright morose, and that’s even more apparent with Batman #126 out today. He’s also out of sorts as far as being prepared for anything, as Failsafe proves. Can this Batman gain the advantage and get control, or is the narrative suggesting control is inherently impossible? These are questions that may run through your mind.
[Fantasia ’22] ‘The King of Pigs’ review: Emotional look at childhood trauma and bullying
The King of Pigs is the first television series to ever screen at the Fantasia Film Festival. The first animated feature from Train to Busan director Yeon Sang-ho, the story follows a serial killer who not only leaves messages at the crimes scenes directly addressed to homicide detective Jong-suk (Kim Sung-kyu), he has also identifies himself. During middle school Kyung-min (Kim Dong-wook) was beaten, bullied, humiliated, and tormented. Twenty years later, he is exacting his revenge, but how does Jong-suk factor into it all?
‘The Simpsons Treehouse of Horror Ominous Omnibus Vol. 1: Scary Tales & Scarier Tentacles’ review
If you’re between the ages of 30 and 50, The Simpsons’ annual Treehouse of Horror special was likely an important facet of your childhood. In fact, we have argued that it’s important, period. It’s always fun to revisit each anthology episode, but what if I told you there are hundreds of pages of Treehouse of Horror comics? That, and it comes in an affordable extra-sized hardcover out this week!
X-Men Monday #165 – Alex Paknadel Discusses ‘X-Men Unlimited’
Welcome, X-Fans, to another uncanny edition of X-Men Monday at AIPT!. X-Men Unlimited — eXclusive to the Marvel Unlimited app — continues to please X-Fans by spotlighting fan-favorite mutants. Recently, writer and artist Jason Loo stopped by X-Men Monday to discuss his X-Men Unlimited stories featuring Multiple Man, Strong Guy, and Lila Cheney.
DC Preview: Batman: Killing Time #6
All hell breaks lose as a gang war in Gotham erupts over the mysterious artifact stolen by Catwoman and the Riddler! Blood will be shed, lives be lost, and a shocking ending will leave your head spinning!. Batman: Killing Time #6. Writer: Tom King. Artist: David Marquez. Colors: Alejandro Sánchez...
